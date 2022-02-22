Global Demand on Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market Flourishing - Projected to Reach Worth USD 447.3 Billion by 2028: Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the findings of Zion Market Research study, Digital Patient Monitoring Devices industry accumulated revenue about US$ 63.1 billion in 2020 and is prognosis to earn revenue of approximately US$ 447.3 billion by 2028. Moreover, Digital Patient Monitoring Devices market is projected to register highest gains of approximately 24.1% in 2021-2028.

Read Market Research Report "Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market- By Product (Diagnostic Monitoring Devices And Therapeutic Monitoring Devices), By Type (Wireless Sensor Technology, MHealth, Telehealth, Remote Patient Monitoring, And Wearable Devices), And By Region- Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2021 – 2028."

Apparently, massive demand for remote patient monitoring activities is projected to enunciate marked growth of digital patient monitoring devices market over upcoming years. Outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has encouraged remote patient monitoring activities as well as use of mHealth apps and telehealth devices along with catalyzing demand for digital medicine. This has further augmented need of digital patient monitoring equipment and created huge growth prospects for digital patient monitoring devices market. Furthermore, necessity of overcoming healthcare delivery barriers has resulted in acceptance of telemedicine and digital health activities, thereby driving industry space. Growing need of detecting vital signs of patients on real-time basis has transmuted into humongous surge in expansion of digital patient monitoring devices industry in recent years. Thriving IoT and AI technologies have further contributed towards market earnings.

Wearable Devices Segment To Make Major Contributions Towards Market Size By 2028:

Growth of wearable devices segment over assessment period can be credited to rise in acceptance of connected technologies along with rise in preference for advanced gadgets. In addition to this, rise in use of internet on smartphones will steer segmental growth over upcoming years. Growing popularity of wearable equipment among young as well as geriatric populace is projected to benefit segmental growth in near future.

Diagnostic Monitoring Devices Segment To Dominate Product Landscape Over 2021-2028:

Growth of diagnostic monitoring devices segment over estimated timeframe is subject to surge in occurrence of diabetes, cancer, and obesity in population as result of work stress and sedentary lifestyles. For the record, the diabetic population is going to hit mark of nearly 701 Mn by 2045. Moreover, an exponential inflation in aging population susceptible to chronic disorders will promulgate segmental growth in foreseeable future.

North America To Lead Regional Market Growth By 2028:

Elevation in size of regional market over next seven years is subject to favorable government policies reducing healthcare costs and supporting new product launches. In addition to this, presence of giant medical device manufacturers in countries such as the U.S. will further trigger digital patient monitoring devices market space in North America.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2020 USD 63.1 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 447.3 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 24.1% 2021-2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 - 2020 Forecast Years 2021 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Hill-Rom Services, Inc., Omron Healthcare, Inc., Athenahealth, Inc., Abbot Laboratories, Fitbit, Inc., Garmin Limited, GE Healthcare, AT&T Inc., Medtronic Corporation, VitalConnect, Koninklijke Philips N.V., and ResMed Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/digital-patient-monitoring-devices-market

The global Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market is segmented as follows:

Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market: By Product Outlook (2021-2028)

Diagnostic Monitoring Devices

Therapeutic Monitoring Devices

Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market: By Type Outlook (2021-2028)

Wireless Sensor Technology

Wearable Devices

MHealth

Telehealth

Remote Patient Monitoring

Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market: By Region Outlook (2021-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players of Digital Patient Monitoring Devices Market:

Hill-Rom Services, Inc.

Omron Healthcare Inc.

AthenahealthInc.

Abbot Laboratories

FitbitInc.

Garmin Limited

GE Healthcare

AT&T Inc.

Medtronic Corporation

VitalConnect

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

ResMed

