Global Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS) Industry

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$8.3 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 17.2%. Industrial, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 16.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$6.7 Billion by the year 2025, Industrial will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05561817/?utm_source=PRN

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 18.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$323 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$396.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Industrial will reach a market size of US$499.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 16.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Limited

Accenture plc

Aclara Technologies LLC

Ameresco, Inc.

AutoGrid Systems, Inc.

Comverge Inc.

CPower, Inc.

EnerNOC, Inc.

General Electric Company

Honeywell International, Inc.

Elster Group SE

Itron, Inc.

Silver Spring Networks, Inc.

Johnson Controls International Plc

Landis+Gyr AG

Lockheed Martin Corporation

NRG Energy, Inc.

Open Access Technology International, Inc. (OATI)

OPOWER, Inc.

Schneider Electric S.E.

Siemens AG

Tantalus Systems Corp.

Trilliant Holdings, Inc.









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Demand Response: An Essential Tool for Supporting Economic,

Eco-Friendly and Efficient Optimization of Power Generation

and Distribution

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Recent Market Activity

Technology Disruptions in the Global Electric Power Industry:

The Fundamental Growth Driver

Next-Generation Technology to Favor Energy Saving & Efficiency

Efforts

Demand Response Garners Increasing Significance

Myriad Economic and Operational Benefits Drive Widespread

Market Adoption

ADR Programs: Benefits

Important Considerations for Implementing ADR Programs

Global Market Outlook

The United States Dominates the Global Demand Response Market

Favorable Policy Changes and Expanding Renewables Portfolio

Drives Growth in Europe

Asia-Pacific to Turbo Charge Current and Future Market Growth

Pockets of Growth Emerging in the Middle East,Latin America,

and Africa

Global Competitor Market Shares

Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS) Competitor Market

Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Need for Newer DR Models for Replacing Manual Energy

Curtailments Drive Strong Demand for Auto-DR (ADR)

Technologies

Advanced Demand Response 3.0: The Future of DR

DR 1.0 to DR 3.0: Tracing the Progression of DR

Integration of Internet of Things (IoT) with Demand Response

Drive the Evolution of Connected Utilities

Sub-Greedient: The IoT-Based DR Approach

Growing Prominence of Smart Homes and Smart Cities of the

Future Necessitates Adoption of DRMS

Integration of Smart Buildings into Smart Grids Using ADR

Growing Use of Big Data Analytics by Utilities Benefit

Prospects for Analytical and Behavioral DSM

DR Offers Immense Potential in Curtailing Unnecessary

Expenditure on New Distribution Grid Infrastructure

Enhancing Profitability of DR on the Small-Scale

Surging Demand for DRMS from Electric Utilities Worldwide

Benefit Market Expansion

Ever Changing Electricity Demand Dynamics Compel Utilities to

Adopt DRMS

Key Energy Trends

Utility and Grid Operator Leverage DR Resources for Stabilizing

Electricity Supply

DR Reduces Investment into New Power Generation and Grid

Infrastructure

DR Provides Opportunities for Differentiation in Service Offerings

DR Ropes in Consumers into the Power Price Formation Process

DR Innovations & Advancements: Spearheading Market Growth

Innovative Demand Response and Power Management Concept

Smart Thermostats and BYOT DR Programs

Behind-the-Meter Batteries to Find Application in Demand Response

Cloud Computing and Big Data Analytics: Key Game Changers for

the DR Market

OPower?s Device Agnostic Cloud Based Behavioral Demand Response

(BDR) Service

Attractive Incentives for Electricity-usage Curtailments Drive

Strong Penetration in Industrial, Commercial, and Residential

Sectors

Demand for Commercial and Industrial (C&I) Demand Response (DR)

Register Robust Growth

Commercial Buildings Offer Huge Untapped Market Potential for

Demand Response

Residential Sector to Exhibit Fastest Growth in the Near Term

Stringent Government Carbon and Climate-Change Policies and

Laws Benefit DRMS Deployments

The Inevitable Shift to Intermittent Renewable Sources of

Energy Drives Demand for DRMS

DRMS Remain a Vital Computing Platform for Enhancing Operation

of Smart Grids

Smart Grid Landscape: List of Components & Systems for Power

T&D Infrastructure, Communication Network, and Computing

Platform

Increasing Establishment of Microgrids to Spur Demand for DRMS

Multiple Benefits Drive Increasing Participation of Load

Aggregators in the DR Market

Load Aggregators Enable Effective Matching of Customer

Requirements and Utility Capability

Reduce Performance Risk

Customer Education and Training

Development of Open Standards Critical for Boosting DR Adoption

Favorable Demographic & Urbanization Trends Strengthen Market

Prospects





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS) Global

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS) Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Industrial (Sector) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Industrial (Sector) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Residential (Sector) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: Residential (Sector) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Commercial (Sector) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Commercial (Sector) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Conventional (Technology Type) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 10: Conventional (Technology Type) Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 11: Automated (Technology Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 12: Automated (Technology Type) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Hardware (Component) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Hardware (Component) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 15: Software (Component) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 16: Software (Component) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 17: Services (Component) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 18: Services (Component) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS) Market Share

(in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: United States Demand Response Management Systems

(DRMS) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Sector: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: United States Demand Response Management Systems

(DRMS) Market Share Breakdown by Sector: 2019 VS 2025

Table 21: United States Demand Response Management Systems

(DRMS) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Technology Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 22: United States Demand Response Management Systems

(DRMS) Market Share Breakdown by Technology Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 23: United States Demand Response Management Systems

(DRMS) Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by

Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 24: United States Demand Response Management Systems

(DRMS) Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Sector: 2018

to 2025

Table 26: Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS) Market in

Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Sector for 2019

and 2025

Table 27: Canadian Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology

Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 28: Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS) Market in

Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Technology Type

for 2019 and 2025

Table 29: Canadian Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component:

2018 to 2025

Table 30: Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS) Market in

Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for

2019 and 2025

JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Market for Demand Response Management

Systems (DRMS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Sector for the Period 2018-2025

Table 32: Japanese Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS)

Market Share Analysis by Sector: 2019 VS 2025

Table 33: Japanese Market for Demand Response Management

Systems (DRMS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Technology Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 34: Japanese Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS)

Market Share Analysis by Technology Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 35: Japanese Market for Demand Response Management

Systems (DRMS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 36: Japanese Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS)

Market Share Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 37: Chinese Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS)

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Sector for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Chinese Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS)

Market by Sector: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and

2025

Table 39: Chinese Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS)

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Technology Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 40: Chinese Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS)

Market by Technology Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

2019 and 2025

Table 41: Chinese Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS)

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 42: Chinese Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS)

Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and

2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS) Market:

Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 43: European Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS)

Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 44: European Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS)

Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 45: European Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Sector:

2018-2025

Table 46: European Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS)

Market Share Breakdown by Sector: 2019 VS 2025

Table 47: European Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology

Type: 2018-2025

Table 48: European Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS)

Market Share Breakdown by Technology Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS)

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component:

2018-2025

Table 50: European Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS)

Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 51: Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS) Market in

France by Sector: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 52: French Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS)

Market Share Analysis by Sector: 2019 VS 2025

Table 53: Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS) Market in

France by Technology Type: Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 54: French Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS)

Market Share Analysis by Technology Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS) Market in

France by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: French Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS)

Market Share Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 57: Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS) Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Sector for the Period 2018-2025

Table 58: German Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS)

Market Share Breakdown by Sector: 2019 VS 2025

Table 59: Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS) Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Technology Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 60: German Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS)

Market Share Breakdown by Technology Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS) Market in

Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: German Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS)

Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 63: Italian Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS)

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Sector for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 64: Italian Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS)

Market by Sector: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and

2025

Table 65: Italian Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS)

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Technology Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 66: Italian Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS)

Market by Technology Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

2019 and 2025

Table 67: Italian Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS)

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Italian Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS)

Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and

2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 69: United Kingdom Market for Demand Response Management

Systems (DRMS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Sector for the Period 2018-2025

Table 70: United Kingdom Demand Response Management Systems

(DRMS) Market Share Analysis by Sector: 2019 VS 2025

Table 71: United Kingdom Market for Demand Response Management

Systems (DRMS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Technology Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 72: United Kingdom Demand Response Management Systems

(DRMS) Market Share Analysis by Technology Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Demand Response Management

Systems (DRMS): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: United Kingdom Demand Response Management Systems

(DRMS) Market Share Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 75: Rest of Europe Demand Response Management Systems

(DRMS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Sector: 2018-2025

Table 76: Rest of Europe Demand Response Management Systems

(DRMS) Market Share Breakdown by Sector: 2019 VS 2025

Table 77: Rest of Europe Demand Response Management Systems

(DRMS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Technology Type: 2018-2025

Table 78: Rest of Europe Demand Response Management Systems

(DRMS) Market Share Breakdown by Technology Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: Rest of Europe Demand Response Management Systems

(DRMS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Component: 2018-2025

Table 80: Rest of Europe Demand Response Management Systems

(DRMS) Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 81: Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS) Market in

Asia-Pacific by Sector: Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 82: Asia-Pacific Demand Response Management Systems

(DRMS) Market Share Analysis by Sector: 2019 VS 2025

Table 83: Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS) Market in

Asia-Pacific by Technology Type: Estimates and Projections in

US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 84: Asia-Pacific Demand Response Management Systems

(DRMS) Market Share Analysis by Technology Type: 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS) Market in

Asia-Pacific by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 86: Asia-Pacific Demand Response Management Systems

(DRMS) Market Share Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 87: Rest of World Demand Response Management Systems

(DRMS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Sector: 2018 to 2025

Table 88: Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS) Market in

Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Sector

for 2019 and 2025

Table 89: Rest of World Demand Response Management Systems

(DRMS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Technology Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 90: Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS) Market in

Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by

Technology Type for 2019 and 2025

Table 91: Rest of World Demand Response Management Systems

(DRMS) Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Demand Response Management Systems (DRMS) Market in

Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component

for 2019 and 2025





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 70

