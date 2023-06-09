Global Denim Finishing Agents Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 6.1%

DUBLIN, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Denim Finishing Agents Market by Type (Softeners, Enzymes, Anti-back Staining Agents, Bleaching Agents, Resins, Neutralizing Agents, Dyes, Detergents), Denim Type (Raw, Cotton), Application (Garments, Non-Garments) and Region - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global denim finishing agents market is projected to grow from USD 1.4 billion in 2023 to USD 1.9 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

Denim finishing agents are widely used in the garments, and non-garments such as footwear, accessories, and home decor applications. It consists of softeners, enzymes, anti-back staining agents, bleaching agents, resins, neutralizing agents, dyes, detergents, and others. These denim finishing agents can be applied to denim materials through various finishing processes, such as washing, coating, or spraying.

Softeners segment is expected to be the largest market in the denim finishing agents market

Softeners are the most used denim finishing agents in garment and non-garment applications. The finished garment and other accessories' flexibility, elasticity, and texture are all improved by softeners. When fabrics are exposed to various chemicals during the production of a denim garment, the fabrics might become brittle.

The addition of softeners improves the completed garment's texture and feel. Moreover, the softeners segment is projected to be the second fastest growing market in denim finishing agents during the forecast period.

Garments segment is projected to be the fastest growing market in the denim finishing agents

The growth of the garments segment in the denim finishing agents market is attributed to factors such as cultural preference, fashion trends, and economic conditions.

The popularity of different styles of denim garments such as destressed jeans, vintage look denim garments, destressed jeans, and faded jeans is supporting the denim finishing agents market in garments globally.

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market in the denim finishing agents market

The growing population coupled with increasing disposable income of the middle-class population is key driver for denim finishing agents market in Asia-Pacific. Countries like China and India offers huge market for denim garments as the consumers seek to adopt western fashion trends.

Due to availability of raw material and cheap labor many brands of denim garments have shifted their manufacturing facilities to the countries like China, India, Bangladesh, and Cambodia. All these factors are driving the demand for denim finishing agents market in Asia-Pacific. Moreover, Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in the denim finishing agents market in 2022.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Demand for Fashionable & Comfortable Denim Clothing

Technological Advancements in Denim Finishing

Increasing Demand for Customized Denim

Growing Demand from Emerging Economics

Restraints

Health & Environmental Concerns

Competition from Alternative Materials

Opportunities

Growing Demand for Sustainable & Eco-Friendly Denim Finishing Agents

Expansion of e-Commerce & Online Retail

Challenges

Volatility in Raw Material Prices

Competition from Counterfeit Products

Companies Mentioned

AB Enzymes GmbH

Americos Industries Inc.

Archroma

Asutex

BASF SE

Chirag Corporation

CHT Group

Coats Group PLC

Denim Chemicals Inc.

Denim Code Sdn. Bhd.

Denimist Chemical Company

DuPont De Nemours, Inc.

Dystar Group

HT Fine Chemical Co. Ltd.

Kemin Industries, Inc.

Kunal Organics Pvt. Ltd.

Liming Group

Nearchimica S.p.A.

Novozymes A/S

Officina39

Organic Dyes and Pigment LLC

Protex International

Pulcra Chemicals GmbH

Rudolf GmbH

The Seydel Companies, Inc.

Yuken Chemical Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/agsanb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets