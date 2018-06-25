Global Denim Jeans Industry

NEW YORK, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Denim Jeans in US$ Million and Million Pairs.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443606
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 118 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- 7 For All Mankind
- Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd.
- Arvind Limited
- Black Peony (Group) Co., Ltd.
- Diesel S.p.A
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443606
DENIM JEANS MCP-6234 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Denim Jeans - A Fashion Quintessential
Global Denim Industry - Key Facts
Leading Denim and Jeans Markets
North America - Largest Denim Jeans Market
Developing Countries Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
Table 1: Fastest Growing Denim Jeans Markets Worldwide - Ranked On the Basis of CAGR over the Analysis Period (2015-2022) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 2: Global Denim Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Sales Volume by Geographic Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
China - Leading Denim Weaver
Impact of Economic Slowdown on the Jeans Industry
Recession of 2008-2009 in Retrospect
Denims - A Review of the Latest Trends
Table 3: World Denim Market by Region: Number of Denim Products Owned by Consumer (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Strong Growth in Demand from Emerging Markets
An Insight into Competition in the Global Market Space
Leading Brands in Select Markets Worldwide
Export - Import Statistics
Table 4: Global Exports of Denim (2014 & 2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Exports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 5: Global Exports of Denim (2014 & 2015): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Exports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2009- International Year of Natural Fibers
Background
Denim Industry after the End of Quota System
Multi-fiber Arrangement
2. DENIM JEANS INDUSTRY AND MACRO- DRIVERS
Demand for Apparel and Textile Mirrors GDP Growth
Table 6: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % (2014-2017P): Breakdown by Country/Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Ballooning Middle Class Population Offers Steady Growth Opportunities
Table 7: Global Population Estimates (2000-2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 8: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) by Geographic Region: 2010, 2020P & 2030P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 9: Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Region (2015 & 2030F) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Expanding Urban Population Spurs Consumption Growth
Table 10: Total Population Worldwide by Urban and Rural Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 11: Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries (2010 & 2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Global Apparel Market - A Macro Perspective
Table 12: Global Retail Sales of Apparel (in US$ Billion) for Years 2014 to 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: Global Apparel Sale (2016): Market Share (In %) for Men and Women Apparel (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Growing Demand for Clothing and Fabrics Bodes Well for the Market
Table 14: Global Apparel Market (2014): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption by Geographic Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Cotton, Key Raw Material for Denim - An Overview
Table 15: World Cotton Production for Years 2010-2011 to 2014-2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: World Cotton Production by Country (2014-15): Percentage Breakdown of Production for Brazil, China, India, Pakistan, Turkey, US, Uzbekistan, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: World Cotton Harvested Area, Production and Exports from 2005/06 to 2015/16 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Consumption to Remain Stable
Table 18: Global Cotton Consumption (2015/16): Percentage Breakdown by Country - Bangladesh, Brazil, China, India, Pakistan, Turkey, United States, Vietnam and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Cotton Prices Remain Volatile
3. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS AND ISSUES
Denim - an Expression of Unique Personal Style
World Denim Jeans Market Ranked by Most Popular Jeans Available
Table 19: World Denim Jeans Market by Region: Number of Denim Jeans Owned by Consumer (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
70€™s Retro to Inspire Fall/Winter 2016
Women€™s Denim with 70€™s Moods of Flat Finish and Tonal Patchwork
Distressed Jeans Increasingly in Vogue
Denim Consumption Largely Dependent on Street Fashions and Celebrity Styles
Table 20: Purchase Drivers for Denim Jeans by Men and Women (In %) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Denim Jeans Making Inroads into Work Wear/Corporate Wear
Growing Fashion Consciousness among Women Drives Growth
High-end Premium Denim Jeans to Register Impressive Growth
World Premium Jeans Market Ranked by Most Expensive Jeans Available
Competition in High-End Denim Jeans Market
Growth in Premium Jeans Category Hampered - A Recent Past Recollection
Generating Interest in Young Generation - A Challenging Trail to Tread
Denim Jeans Faces Threat from Substitutes
Functional Denim: The Next Big Thing
Shapewear Giant Spanx Enters into the Denim Jeans Market
Acid Washes on Denim Jeans Gain Popularity
Distressed Jeans and Jeggings now in Vogue
Athleisure Remains Strong, Providing Competition to Denim
Innovations Drive Market Dynamism
New Eco-friendly Denim Collection from Patagonia
Skinny vs Boyfriend - The Bestselling Styles
Denim Brand Talk - Select Trends
Womenswear Denim Trends€"Patchwork Denim
Wider Legwear
Menswear Denim Trends
Outerwear
Hunt for the Right Fit Continues
Eco-conscious Consumers Drift towards Natural and Organic Denims
Bioindigo: A Greener Way to Dye Denims
Levi€™s Goes €˜Green€™
Hemp Jeans - A Lighter and Sustainable Alternative
Recycled Cotton - A Step towards Sustainability
Bangladesh - A Key Denim Jeans Producer
India Emerges as an Important Denim Resource for Global Giants
Uncertainty Prevails on Shift of Manufacturing Facilities
Spike in Online Apparel Sales
Growing E-commerce Prospects
Key Market Players
Distribution Channels
Disorganized Retail Understates Sales
Specialty Stores Continue to Dominate Women€™s Jeans Sales
Table 21: Global Women€™s Jeans Market by Retail Channel (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Company Owned Outlets, Department Stores, e-Commerce/Online, Mass Merchandisers, Off-price Retailers, Specialty Stores, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. INNOVATIVE TRENDS
Emerging Innovations in Denim and Jeans Market
Fabric Blends
Athleisure Trend Drives Growth of Jeans Market
Other Select Emerging Trends
Key Innovations in the Global Denim Sector
Cropped Flare Jeans
Flared Jeans
Wide Leg Jeans
Two-Tone Jeans
Slim and Straight Jeans
Black Denims
Raw Hem Jeans
Deeply Distressed Jeans
Black Skinny Jeans
Boyfriend Jeans
Stretch Jeans
Straight-Leg Jeans
Embellished Denim Jackets
Longer Denim Jackets
Bold Colors
Acynetic
Lycra Hybrid
VSEP Technology
Sculpt Denim
Contrasting Blue Denim
Super Soft Denim Jeans
Curved Denim Jeans
Stain Repelling Denim Jeans in White
Stretch Denim Jeans
Designer Denim Jeans
Skinny Jeans
Boyfriend Denim Jeans
Curve-Friendly Denim Jeans
Maternity Jeans
Body Contouring Denim Jeans
Eco-Friendly Denim Jeans
Novel Denim Fabric Washes
Colored Denim Jeans
New Designs and Innovations in Preparation of Denim Fabric
Scented Jeans
Antimicrobial Jeans
Moisturizing Jeans
Yoga Jeans
Stain Repellent Jeans
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
6. PRODUCT LAUNCHES/INTRODUCTIONS
Wrangler Launches Latest Range of Innovative Traveler Jeans in New Colours
Calvin Klein Unveils Denim Silhouette
Levi€™s Re-launches its Most Iconic 505 Jean
Sears Launches its Popular Roebuck & Co. Denim Lines for Boys and Girls
7 For All Mankind Launches Bair Denim
Diesel Launches First Denim Garment Made With Lightest Microfiber, Dryarn
Tommy Hilfiger Launches Tommy Jeans Collection Revisiting the €˜90s Nostalgia
Siwy Denim Launches Range of Jeans for Women in New Spring 2016 Collection
Pepe Jeans London Launches Stylish New Ranges in Autumn Winter 15 Collection
Silver Jeans Co. „¢ Launches E.M.C. Denim, a Range of High-Tech Fabrics
Pepe Jeans Launches First Ever Children€™s Wear Collection in India
Levi€™s Launches Women€™s Lot 700 Collection
UNIQLO RE-JEAN Launches Highest Quality Denim Jeans with Innovative Technology
Lindex Launches Denim Collection Produced with Low Impact Processes
Levi€™s Launches New Women€™s Denim Collection
Volcom Launches Fall 2015 Denim Collection
Chip Foster Introduces American Made Denim Collection
Wrangler Launches Premium Performance Cool Vantage Jean Incorporating Sweat-Control Technology
Calvin Klein Jeans Introduces Limited Edition Logo Driven Denim Series
Japan Blue Jeans Introduces Special Edition Cote d€™Ivoire Cotton Jean
PZI Jeans Launches New Denim Made with €œFlex€™ Stretch Fabric
Nudie Jeans Launches 100% Organic Grim Tim Stonemason Replica
H&M Releases Conscious Denim Collection
Lee Introduces Printed Denim Jeans Range
Levi's® Launches Waste
All American Clothing Introduces New Range of Jeans
Calvin Klein Jeans Introduces Line of Unisex Denims
INVISTA to Unveil Latest Innovations in Performance Denim
Hennes & Mauritz Announces Introduction of New Eco-Friendly Line of Denims
DL1961 Premium Denim Launches Spring/Summer Collection for Men and Women
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Hudson Jeans Partners with Fashion Data Company, Fitcode
Berlin-based brand INAN Partners Lee for a Makeover
Levi Strauss and Aquafill, a Nylon Manufacturer, Partner to Manufacture Men€™s Collection from Waste Materials
Global Brands Group Signs Long-Term Licensing Agreement with JV of Iconix Brand Group and Buffalo International
Levi Strauss Partners with Google for Conductive Yarn/Smart Fabrics
Mount Vernon FR and Carhartt Collaborate for Flame Resistant Clothing
Pepe Jeans London Renews Collaboration with Infiniti Red Bull Racing
8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
7 For All Mankind (US)
Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd. (India)
Arvind Limited (India)
Black Peony (Group) Co., Ltd. (China)
Diesel S.p.A (Italy)
Edwin Co. Ltd. (Japan)
Gap Inc. (US)
Lee Jeans (US)
Levi Strauss & Co. (US)
Mavi Jeans (Turkey)
Nien Hsing Textile Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)
Orta Anadolu (Turkey)
Raymond Group (India)
True Religion Apparel Inc. (US)
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Value Analytics by Geographic Region
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: World Historic Review for Denim Jeans by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by Geographic Region -Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for the Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Volume Analytics
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Pairs for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: World Historic Review for Denim Jeans Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Pairs for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
An Overview
Table 28: US Denim Apparel Market: Average Number of Denim Apparels Owned by a Person by Apparel Type - Jeans, Shorts, Shirts, Skirts, and Jackets (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Brief Review of US Jeans Market
Major Factors Driving Purchases of New Denim Jeans among Americans
The US Apparel Market - A Macro Perspective
Table 29: Key Apparel Types in the US (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Distribution of Apparel in American Wardrobes (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Market Trends and Drivers
Denim Jeans: Wardrobe Staple
Brand Craze Declines
Table 30: US Denim Jeans Market Analyzed by Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Price Range: 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: Leading Denim Jeans Brands in the US (2012-Historic Data): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lee, Levi€™s, Wrangler and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
American Consumers Extremely Quality Conscious
Retailer Grow Weary of New Brands
Shift to Skinny Jeans and Jeggings to Add to Price Pressure
Women€™s Denim Wear Market
Table 32: US Women's Jeans Market (2015): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales by Retail Channel (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Women of All Age Groups Wear Jeans
Table 33: US Denim Jeans Market (2015): Average Number of Jeans Owned by Women by Age Group - < 25 Years, 26-35 Years, 36-55 Years, and 56-70 years (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Premium Denim Wear - A Niche Market
Factors Influencing Purchase Decisions: Fit Overrules Price
Younger Men Steer Sales
Premium Denim Jeans - A Brief
Denim Industry and Millennials
Typical Customers of Premium Denim Jeans
Factors Influencing Purchase Decisions of Premium and Non- Premium Customers
US Shifts Sourcing Bases Overseas
Import-Export Scenario
Table 34: US Exports of Denim Woven Fabrics (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Exports by Country of Destination (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: US Imports of Denim Woven Fabrics (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Imports by Country of Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Distribution Channels
Table 36: US Denim Jeans Market by Distribution Channel (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Department Stores/National Chains, Discount Stores, Specialty Stores, e-Commerce/Online and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 37: US Women's Jeans Market by Distribution Channel (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Department Stores/National Chains, e-Commerce/Online, Factory Outlets, Mass Merchandisers/Off-price Retailers, Specialty Stores and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Challenges Confronting the US Denim Jeans Market
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 38: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 39: US Historic Review for Denim Jeans Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Denim Market - Select Statistical Data
Table 40: Canadian Women€™s Denim Market by Sales Channel (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apparel Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Discount Stores and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: Canadian Exports of Denim Woven Fabrics (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Exports by Country of Destination (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 42: Canadian Imports of Denim Woven Fabrics (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Exports by Country of Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Canadian Apparel Market - An Overview
Table 43: Canadian Apparel Market by Retail Channel (2013-Historic Data): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gap, H&M, Mark€™s, Moores, Old Navy, Reitman€™s, Sears, The Bay, Walmart, Winners, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 44: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 45: Canadian Historic Review for Denim Jeans Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Market Snapshots
Table 46: Key Denim Apparel in Japan (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Distribution of Denim Apparel in Japanese Wardrobes (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Consumer Profile for Apparels
Table 47: Japanese Apparel Market by Gender (2015): Percentage Breakdown by Value Sales for Women, Men and Children (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Select Statistical Data
Table 48: Key Apparel Types in Japan (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Distribution of Apparel in Japanese Wardrobes (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 49: Japanese Clothing Market by Retail Channel (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chain Stores, Department Stores, Independent Stores, Internet Retailers, Off-Price Outlets, Specialty Stores, Street Markets, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Product Launches
Edwin Co. Ltd. - A Key Regional Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 50: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: Japanese Historic Review for Denim Jeans Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Table 52: Key Apparel Types in Europe (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Distribution of Apparel in European Wardrobes (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
The Legacy of Denims
Overview of European Jeans Market
Table 53: Leading Premium Jeans Brands in Western Europe (2012-Historic Data): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 7 for All Mankind, Armani Jeans, Diesel, G-Star, J Brand, Lee, Levi€™s, Nudie, Replay, True Religion and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Denim Sales Linked to the Penchant for Cotton
Replacements Driving Men€™s Denim Jeans Market
Own Label Denims Alter Market Structure
Distribution Channels
Table 54: European Denim Jeans Market by Distribution Channel (2015): Percent Breakdown of Value Sales for Department Stores/National Chains, Discount Stores/Hyper Malls, Independent Stores, Mail Order and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Export - Import Statistics
Denim Woven Fabric
Table 55: European Imports of Denim (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value and Volume Imports by Country of Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 56: European Exports of Denim (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value and Volume Exports by Country of Destination (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Denim Jeans - Extra EU Imports
Table 57: Extra-EU Imports of Denim Jeans (2014): Percentage Breakdown of Value Imports by Country of Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 58: Extra-EU Imports of Denim Jeans (2014): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Imports by Country of Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 59: Extra-EU Imports of Denim Jeans (2014): Percentage Breakdown of Value Imports by Importing Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 60: Extra-EU Imports of Denim Jeans (2014): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Imports by Importing Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Denim Jeans - Average Import Price
Table 61: Extra-EU Imports of Denim Jeans (2014): Average Import Price/Jean (In Euro) by Country of Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 62: Extra-EU Imports of Denim Jeans (2014): Average Import Price/Jean (In Euro) by Importing Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 63: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 64: European Historic Review for Denim Jeans by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 65: European 15-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for the Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4a. FRANCE
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Apparel - A Macro Perspective
Table 66: French Apparel Market (Outerwear) by Gender (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales - Women, Men and Children (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 67: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 68: French Historic Review for Denim Jeans Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 69: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 70: German Historic Review for Denim Jeans Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4c. ITALY
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Product Launch
Diesel S.P.A - A Key Italian Player
B.Market Analytics
Table 71: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 72: Italian Historic Review for Denim Jeans Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Premium Denim Makes a Comeback
Current Trends
A Glance at UK Denim Jeans Market
Branded Denims on Rough Waters
Product Launch
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 73: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 74: The UK Historic Review for Denim Jeans Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4e. SPAIN
Market Analysis
Table 75: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 76: Spanish Historic Review for Denim Jeans Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4f. RUSSIA
Market Analysis
Table 77: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 78: Russian Historic Review for Denim Jeans Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4g. REST OF EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
An Overview of Turkish Denim Industry
Product Launches
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 79: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 80: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Denim Jeans Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
An Overview
India and China Dominate Demand for Denim Jeans in Asia-Pacific
A Peek into the Competitive Landscape in Asia
B.Market Analytics
Table 81: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 82: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Denim Jeans by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 83: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for the Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5a. CHINA
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
China€™s Apparel Market Overview
Leading Apparel Brands by Category
Table 84: Chinese Apparel Market by Category (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Ladies' Wear, Knitted Underwear, Children's wear, Woolen Wear, Men's Shirts, T-Shirts, Denim Wear, Men's Suits, Trousers, Jackets, Thermal Clothing, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Top 5 Apparel Brands in China Ranked on the Basis of Brand Value: 2014
Table 85: Chinese Clothing Market by Distribution Channel (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Department Stores/Chain Stores, Independent Stores, Internet Retailers, Specialty Stores, Street Markets, Warehouse Clubs/Hypermarkets/Off-Price Outlets and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Denim Market
Table 86: Share of Jeanswear as a Percentage of Total Apparel Purchases by Age Group in China (2015) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 87: Key Denim Apparel Types in China (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Distribution of Denim Apparel in Chinese Wardrobes (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Chinese Denim Market Registers Fast Paced Growth
Table 88: Number of Denim Products Owned by an Average Urban Consumer in China (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Chinese Retail Sector Turns Sophisticated
Table 89: Chinese Denim Market by Retail Channel (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Department Stores, Specialty/ Chain Store, Clothing Markets, Small Clothing Shops, Internet/Online Retailers, and Supermarkets & Hypermarkets (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Black Peony (Group) Co., Ltd. - A Key Chinese Denim Manufacturer
B.Market Analytics
Table 90: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 91: Chinese Historic Review for Denim Jeans Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5b. INDIA
A.Market Analysis
Shift from Traditional Wear to Western Wear Augurs Well for Indian Denim Jeans Market
Robust and Steady Growth of Denim in India
Strong Momentum in Domestic Market for Denim Enticing New Players
Growth Story Continues
Apparel Industry - An Overview
Table 92: Indian Apparel Market (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Gender Category - Men, Women and Kids (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 93: Key Apparel Types in India (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Distribution of Apparel in Indian Wardrobes (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Expanding Textile and Apparel Demand Spells Opportunities for the Market
Table 94: Indian Apparel and Textile Market (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Consumption by Category for Apparel, Technical Textiles, and Home Textiles (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 95: Indian Textiles Market (2015 & 2025): Percentage Volume Breakdown of Fiber Consumption at Mills by Type for Man-Made Fiber and Natural Fiber (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Factors Driving Growth in the Indian Denim Jeans Market
Growth Drivers in the Indian Denim Market - Factors Ranked on Scale of 1 to 10 (10 being Highest and 1 being Lowest)
Table 96: Denim Market in India (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Gender Category - Men, Women and Kids (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 97: Denim Jeans Market in India (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption by Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 98: Denim Jeans Market in India (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption by Age Group and Gender (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 99: Denim Jeans Market in India (2016E): Average Price Range by Category - Unbranded, Economy, Mid-Range, Premium, and Super Premium
Table 100: Denim Jeans Market in India (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Category - Unbranded, Economy, Mid-Range, Premium, and Super Premium (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
SWOT Analysis of Indian Denim Industry
Young India Presents Plenty of Opportunities for Denim Jeans Manufacturers
Stretch Jeans Gains Popularity among Men
Specialized Denims Offer Stiff Competition to Conventional Blues
Tier II and Tier III Cities Demonstrate Robust Growth
Table 101: Indian Denim Wear Market (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by City Type - Mega Metro, Metro, Tier I, Tier II, Rest Urban and Rural (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Denim Giants Continue to Prosper
Denim Brands Market in India: An Overview
Table 102: Leading Denim Fabric Manufacturers in India (2015): Percentage Share of Value Sales for Arvind Mills, Aarvee Ind, Nandan Denim, K G Denim, Sangam, Suryalakshmi, Mafatlal, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 103: Select Denim Brands in India by Presence in Number of Cities (2014) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 104: Select Denim Brands in India by Number of Point of Sales (POS) (2014) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Top Ranking Popular Denim Brands in North India, South India and East India
Top Ranking Popular Denim Brands in India for Women, Men, and Children by Popularity (2016)
Denim Production
Table 105: Denim Market in India (2014): Denim Production of Select Leading Manufacturers (In Million Meters/Annum) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 106: Denim Market in India (2015): Installed Capacity of Leading Manufacturers (In Million Meters/Annum) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Denim Manufacturers Unite to Battle Higher Costs
Product Launch
Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 107: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 108: Indian Historic Review for Denim Jeans Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Overview of Select Asia-Pacific Markets
Bangladesh
Pakistan
Thailand - Key Statistics
Nien Hsing Textile Co. Ltd. (Taiwan) - A Key Denim Manufacturer
B.Market Analytics
Table 113: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 114: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Denim Jeans Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. LATIN AMERICA
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
B.Market Analytics
Table 115: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 116: Latin American Historic Review for Denim Jeans by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 117: Latin American 15-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for the Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6a. BRAZIL
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Select Statistical Data
Table 118: Brazilian Clothing Market by Retail Channel (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chain Stores, Independent Retailers, Specialty Retailers, Department Stores, e-Commerce/Online, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 119: Clothing Preference among Brazilians (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Wardrobe Allocation by Apparel Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 120: Denim Preference among Brazilians (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Wardrobe Allocation by Denim Apparel Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 121: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 122: Brazilian Historic Review for Denim Jeans Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Review of Select Regional Markets
Argentina
Colombia
Mexico
B.Market Analytics
Table 126: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 127: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Denim Jeans Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. REST OF WORLD
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Review of Select Middle East Regions
Israel
Lebanon
Syria - A Recent Past Perspective
The African Denim Industry
B.Market Analytics
Table 128: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 129: Rest of World Historic Review for Denim Jeans Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 118 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 121) The United States (60) Canada (5) Japan (4) Europe (29) - France (2) - Germany (3) - The United Kingdom (6) - Italy (6) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (11) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (21) Latin America (2)
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443606
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-denim-jeans-industry-300671757.html
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article