Global Denim Jeans Industry

NEW YORK, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Denim Jeans in US$ Million and Million Pairs.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443606



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 118 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- 7 For All Mankind

- Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd.

- Arvind Limited

- Black Peony (Group) Co., Ltd.

- Diesel S.p.A



DENIM JEANS MCP-6234 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Denim Jeans - A Fashion Quintessential

Global Denim Industry - Key Facts

Leading Denim and Jeans Markets

North America - Largest Denim Jeans Market

Developing Countries Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

Table 1: Fastest Growing Denim Jeans Markets Worldwide - Ranked On the Basis of CAGR over the Analysis Period (2015-2022) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: Global Denim Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Sales Volume by Geographic Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

China - Leading Denim Weaver

Impact of Economic Slowdown on the Jeans Industry

Recession of 2008-2009 in Retrospect

Denims - A Review of the Latest Trends

Table 3: World Denim Market by Region: Number of Denim Products Owned by Consumer (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Strong Growth in Demand from Emerging Markets

An Insight into Competition in the Global Market Space

Leading Brands in Select Markets Worldwide

Export - Import Statistics

Table 4: Global Exports of Denim (2014 & 2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Exports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: Global Exports of Denim (2014 & 2015): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Exports by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

2009- International Year of Natural Fibers

Background

Denim Industry after the End of Quota System

Multi-fiber Arrangement



2. DENIM JEANS INDUSTRY AND MACRO- DRIVERS

Demand for Apparel and Textile Mirrors GDP Growth

Table 6: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % (2014-2017P): Breakdown by Country/Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Ballooning Middle Class Population Offers Steady Growth Opportunities

Table 7: Global Population Estimates (2000-2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) by Geographic Region: 2010, 2020P & 2030P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by Region (2015 & 2030F) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Expanding Urban Population Spurs Consumption Growth

Table 10: Total Population Worldwide by Urban and Rural Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries (2010 & 2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Global Apparel Market - A Macro Perspective

Table 12: Global Retail Sales of Apparel (in US$ Billion) for Years 2014 to 2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: Global Apparel Sale (2016): Market Share (In %) for Men and Women Apparel (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growing Demand for Clothing and Fabrics Bodes Well for the Market

Table 14: Global Apparel Market (2014): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption by Geographic Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Cotton, Key Raw Material for Denim - An Overview

Table 15: World Cotton Production for Years 2010-2011 to 2014-2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: World Cotton Production by Country (2014-15): Percentage Breakdown of Production for Brazil, China, India, Pakistan, Turkey, US, Uzbekistan, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World Cotton Harvested Area, Production and Exports from 2005/06 to 2015/16 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Consumption to Remain Stable

Table 18: Global Cotton Consumption (2015/16): Percentage Breakdown by Country - Bangladesh, Brazil, China, India, Pakistan, Turkey, United States, Vietnam and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Cotton Prices Remain Volatile



3. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS AND ISSUES

Denim - an Expression of Unique Personal Style

World Denim Jeans Market Ranked by Most Popular Jeans Available

Table 19: World Denim Jeans Market by Region: Number of Denim Jeans Owned by Consumer (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

70€™s Retro to Inspire Fall/Winter 2016

Women€™s Denim with 70€™s Moods of Flat Finish and Tonal Patchwork

Distressed Jeans Increasingly in Vogue

Denim Consumption Largely Dependent on Street Fashions and Celebrity Styles

Table 20: Purchase Drivers for Denim Jeans by Men and Women (In %) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Denim Jeans Making Inroads into Work Wear/Corporate Wear

Growing Fashion Consciousness among Women Drives Growth

High-end Premium Denim Jeans to Register Impressive Growth

World Premium Jeans Market Ranked by Most Expensive Jeans Available

Competition in High-End Denim Jeans Market

Growth in Premium Jeans Category Hampered - A Recent Past Recollection

Generating Interest in Young Generation - A Challenging Trail to Tread

Denim Jeans Faces Threat from Substitutes

Functional Denim: The Next Big Thing

Shapewear Giant Spanx Enters into the Denim Jeans Market

Acid Washes on Denim Jeans Gain Popularity

Distressed Jeans and Jeggings now in Vogue

Athleisure Remains Strong, Providing Competition to Denim

Innovations Drive Market Dynamism

New Eco-friendly Denim Collection from Patagonia

Skinny vs Boyfriend - The Bestselling Styles

Denim Brand Talk - Select Trends

Womenswear Denim Trends€"Patchwork Denim

Wider Legwear

Menswear Denim Trends

Outerwear

Hunt for the Right Fit Continues

Eco-conscious Consumers Drift towards Natural and Organic Denims

Bioindigo: A Greener Way to Dye Denims

Levi€™s Goes €˜Green€™

Hemp Jeans - A Lighter and Sustainable Alternative

Recycled Cotton - A Step towards Sustainability

Bangladesh - A Key Denim Jeans Producer

India Emerges as an Important Denim Resource for Global Giants

Uncertainty Prevails on Shift of Manufacturing Facilities

Spike in Online Apparel Sales

Growing E-commerce Prospects

Key Market Players

Distribution Channels

Disorganized Retail Understates Sales

Specialty Stores Continue to Dominate Women€™s Jeans Sales

Table 21: Global Women€™s Jeans Market by Retail Channel (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Company Owned Outlets, Department Stores, e-Commerce/Online, Mass Merchandisers, Off-price Retailers, Specialty Stores, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. INNOVATIVE TRENDS

Emerging Innovations in Denim and Jeans Market

Fabric Blends

Athleisure Trend Drives Growth of Jeans Market

Other Select Emerging Trends

Key Innovations in the Global Denim Sector

Cropped Flare Jeans

Flared Jeans

Wide Leg Jeans

Two-Tone Jeans

Slim and Straight Jeans

Black Denims

Raw Hem Jeans

Deeply Distressed Jeans

Black Skinny Jeans

Boyfriend Jeans

Stretch Jeans

Straight-Leg Jeans

Embellished Denim Jackets

Longer Denim Jackets

Bold Colors

Acynetic

Lycra Hybrid

VSEP Technology

Sculpt Denim

Contrasting Blue Denim

Super Soft Denim Jeans

Curved Denim Jeans

Stain Repelling Denim Jeans in White

Stretch Denim Jeans

Designer Denim Jeans

Skinny Jeans

Boyfriend Denim Jeans

Curve-Friendly Denim Jeans

Maternity Jeans

Body Contouring Denim Jeans

Eco-Friendly Denim Jeans

Novel Denim Fabric Washes

Colored Denim Jeans

New Designs and Innovations in Preparation of Denim Fabric

Scented Jeans

Antimicrobial Jeans

Moisturizing Jeans

Yoga Jeans

Stain Repellent Jeans



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



6. PRODUCT LAUNCHES/INTRODUCTIONS

Wrangler Launches Latest Range of Innovative Traveler Jeans in New Colours

Calvin Klein Unveils Denim Silhouette

Levi€™s Re-launches its Most Iconic 505 Jean

Sears Launches its Popular Roebuck & Co. Denim Lines for Boys and Girls

7 For All Mankind Launches Bair Denim

Diesel Launches First Denim Garment Made With Lightest Microfiber, Dryarn

Tommy Hilfiger Launches Tommy Jeans Collection Revisiting the €˜90s Nostalgia

Siwy Denim Launches Range of Jeans for Women in New Spring 2016 Collection

Pepe Jeans London Launches Stylish New Ranges in Autumn Winter 15 Collection

Silver Jeans Co. „¢ Launches E.M.C. Denim, a Range of High-Tech Fabrics

Pepe Jeans Launches First Ever Children€™s Wear Collection in India

Levi€™s Launches Women€™s Lot 700 Collection

UNIQLO RE-JEAN Launches Highest Quality Denim Jeans with Innovative Technology

Lindex Launches Denim Collection Produced with Low Impact Processes

Levi€™s Launches New Women€™s Denim Collection

Volcom Launches Fall 2015 Denim Collection

Chip Foster Introduces American Made Denim Collection

Wrangler Launches Premium Performance Cool Vantage Jean Incorporating Sweat-Control Technology

Calvin Klein Jeans Introduces Limited Edition Logo Driven Denim Series

Japan Blue Jeans Introduces Special Edition Cote d€™Ivoire Cotton Jean

PZI Jeans Launches New Denim Made with €œFlex€™ Stretch Fabric

Nudie Jeans Launches 100% Organic Grim Tim Stonemason Replica

H&M Releases Conscious Denim Collection

Lee Introduces Printed Denim Jeans Range

Levi's® Launches Waste

All American Clothing Introduces New Range of Jeans

Calvin Klein Jeans Introduces Line of Unisex Denims

INVISTA to Unveil Latest Innovations in Performance Denim

Hennes & Mauritz Announces Introduction of New Eco-Friendly Line of Denims

DL1961 Premium Denim Launches Spring/Summer Collection for Men and Women



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Hudson Jeans Partners with Fashion Data Company, Fitcode

Berlin-based brand INAN Partners Lee for a Makeover

Levi Strauss and Aquafill, a Nylon Manufacturer, Partner to Manufacture Men€™s Collection from Waste Materials

Global Brands Group Signs Long-Term Licensing Agreement with JV of Iconix Brand Group and Buffalo International

Levi Strauss Partners with Google for Conductive Yarn/Smart Fabrics

Mount Vernon FR and Carhartt Collaborate for Flame Resistant Clothing

Pepe Jeans London Renews Collaboration with Infiniti Red Bull Racing



8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

7 For All Mankind (US)

Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd. (India)

Arvind Limited (India)

Black Peony (Group) Co., Ltd. (China)

Diesel S.p.A (Italy)

Edwin Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Gap Inc. (US)

Lee Jeans (US)

Levi Strauss & Co. (US)

Mavi Jeans (Turkey)

Nien Hsing Textile Co. Ltd. (Taiwan)

Orta Anadolu (Turkey)

Raymond Group (India)

True Religion Apparel Inc. (US)



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Value Analytics by Geographic Region

Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World Historic Review for Denim Jeans by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by Geographic Region -Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for the Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Volume Analytics

Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Pairs for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World Historic Review for Denim Jeans Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in Million Pairs for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

An Overview

Table 28: US Denim Apparel Market: Average Number of Denim Apparels Owned by a Person by Apparel Type - Jeans, Shorts, Shirts, Skirts, and Jackets (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Brief Review of US Jeans Market

Major Factors Driving Purchases of New Denim Jeans among Americans

The US Apparel Market - A Macro Perspective

Table 29: Key Apparel Types in the US (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Distribution of Apparel in American Wardrobes (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market Trends and Drivers

Denim Jeans: Wardrobe Staple

Brand Craze Declines

Table 30: US Denim Jeans Market Analyzed by Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Price Range: 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: Leading Denim Jeans Brands in the US (2012-Historic Data): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lee, Levi€™s, Wrangler and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

American Consumers Extremely Quality Conscious

Retailer Grow Weary of New Brands

Shift to Skinny Jeans and Jeggings to Add to Price Pressure

Women€™s Denim Wear Market

Table 32: US Women's Jeans Market (2015): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales by Retail Channel (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Women of All Age Groups Wear Jeans

Table 33: US Denim Jeans Market (2015): Average Number of Jeans Owned by Women by Age Group - < 25 Years, 26-35 Years, 36-55 Years, and 56-70 years (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Premium Denim Wear - A Niche Market

Factors Influencing Purchase Decisions: Fit Overrules Price

Younger Men Steer Sales

Premium Denim Jeans - A Brief

Denim Industry and Millennials

Typical Customers of Premium Denim Jeans

Factors Influencing Purchase Decisions of Premium and Non- Premium Customers

US Shifts Sourcing Bases Overseas

Import-Export Scenario

Table 34: US Exports of Denim Woven Fabrics (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Exports by Country of Destination (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: US Imports of Denim Woven Fabrics (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Imports by Country of Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Distribution Channels

Table 36: US Denim Jeans Market by Distribution Channel (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Department Stores/National Chains, Discount Stores, Specialty Stores, e-Commerce/Online and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: US Women's Jeans Market by Distribution Channel (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Department Stores/National Chains, e-Commerce/Online, Factory Outlets, Mass Merchandisers/Off-price Retailers, Specialty Stores and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Challenges Confronting the US Denim Jeans Market

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 38: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: US Historic Review for Denim Jeans Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Denim Market - Select Statistical Data

Table 40: Canadian Women€™s Denim Market by Sales Channel (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Apparel Specialty Stores, Departmental Stores, Discount Stores and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: Canadian Exports of Denim Woven Fabrics (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Exports by Country of Destination (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: Canadian Imports of Denim Woven Fabrics (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Exports by Country of Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Canadian Apparel Market - An Overview

Table 43: Canadian Apparel Market by Retail Channel (2013-Historic Data): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Gap, H&M, Mark€™s, Moores, Old Navy, Reitman€™s, Sears, The Bay, Walmart, Winners, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 44: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: Canadian Historic Review for Denim Jeans Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Market Snapshots

Table 46: Key Denim Apparel in Japan (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Distribution of Denim Apparel in Japanese Wardrobes (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Consumer Profile for Apparels

Table 47: Japanese Apparel Market by Gender (2015): Percentage Breakdown by Value Sales for Women, Men and Children (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Select Statistical Data

Table 48: Key Apparel Types in Japan (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Distribution of Apparel in Japanese Wardrobes (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: Japanese Clothing Market by Retail Channel (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chain Stores, Department Stores, Independent Stores, Internet Retailers, Off-Price Outlets, Specialty Stores, Street Markets, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Launches

Edwin Co. Ltd. - A Key Regional Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 50: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: Japanese Historic Review for Denim Jeans Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Table 52: Key Apparel Types in Europe (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Distribution of Apparel in European Wardrobes (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

The Legacy of Denims

Overview of European Jeans Market

Table 53: Leading Premium Jeans Brands in Western Europe (2012-Historic Data): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 7 for All Mankind, Armani Jeans, Diesel, G-Star, J Brand, Lee, Levi€™s, Nudie, Replay, True Religion and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Denim Sales Linked to the Penchant for Cotton

Replacements Driving Men€™s Denim Jeans Market

Own Label Denims Alter Market Structure

Distribution Channels

Table 54: European Denim Jeans Market by Distribution Channel (2015): Percent Breakdown of Value Sales for Department Stores/National Chains, Discount Stores/Hyper Malls, Independent Stores, Mail Order and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Export - Import Statistics

Denim Woven Fabric

Table 55: European Imports of Denim (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value and Volume Imports by Country of Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: European Exports of Denim (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value and Volume Exports by Country of Destination (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Denim Jeans - Extra EU Imports

Table 57: Extra-EU Imports of Denim Jeans (2014): Percentage Breakdown of Value Imports by Country of Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: Extra-EU Imports of Denim Jeans (2014): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Imports by Country of Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: Extra-EU Imports of Denim Jeans (2014): Percentage Breakdown of Value Imports by Importing Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: Extra-EU Imports of Denim Jeans (2014): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Imports by Importing Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Denim Jeans - Average Import Price

Table 61: Extra-EU Imports of Denim Jeans (2014): Average Import Price/Jean (In Euro) by Country of Origin (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: Extra-EU Imports of Denim Jeans (2014): Average Import Price/Jean (In Euro) by Importing Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 63: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: European Historic Review for Denim Jeans by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: European 15-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for the Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Apparel - A Macro Perspective

Table 66: French Apparel Market (Outerwear) by Gender (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales - Women, Men and Children (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 67: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: French Historic Review for Denim Jeans Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 69: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: German Historic Review for Denim Jeans Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Product Launch

Diesel S.P.A - A Key Italian Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 71: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: Italian Historic Review for Denim Jeans Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Premium Denim Makes a Comeback

Current Trends

A Glance at UK Denim Jeans Market

Branded Denims on Rough Waters

Product Launch

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 73: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: The UK Historic Review for Denim Jeans Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

Market Analysis

Table 75: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: Spanish Historic Review for Denim Jeans Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

Market Analysis

Table 77: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: Russian Historic Review for Denim Jeans Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

An Overview of Turkish Denim Industry

Product Launches

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 79: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Denim Jeans Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

An Overview

India and China Dominate Demand for Denim Jeans in Asia-Pacific

A Peek into the Competitive Landscape in Asia

B.Market Analytics

Table 81: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 82: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Denim Jeans by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 83: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for the Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

China€™s Apparel Market Overview

Leading Apparel Brands by Category

Table 84: Chinese Apparel Market by Category (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Ladies' Wear, Knitted Underwear, Children's wear, Woolen Wear, Men's Shirts, T-Shirts, Denim Wear, Men's Suits, Trousers, Jackets, Thermal Clothing, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Top 5 Apparel Brands in China Ranked on the Basis of Brand Value: 2014

Table 85: Chinese Clothing Market by Distribution Channel (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Department Stores/Chain Stores, Independent Stores, Internet Retailers, Specialty Stores, Street Markets, Warehouse Clubs/Hypermarkets/Off-Price Outlets and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Denim Market

Table 86: Share of Jeanswear as a Percentage of Total Apparel Purchases by Age Group in China (2015) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: Key Denim Apparel Types in China (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Distribution of Denim Apparel in Chinese Wardrobes (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Chinese Denim Market Registers Fast Paced Growth

Table 88: Number of Denim Products Owned by an Average Urban Consumer in China (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Chinese Retail Sector Turns Sophisticated

Table 89: Chinese Denim Market by Retail Channel (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Department Stores, Specialty/ Chain Store, Clothing Markets, Small Clothing Shops, Internet/Online Retailers, and Supermarkets & Hypermarkets (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Black Peony (Group) Co., Ltd. - A Key Chinese Denim Manufacturer

B.Market Analytics

Table 90: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: Chinese Historic Review for Denim Jeans Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Shift from Traditional Wear to Western Wear Augurs Well for Indian Denim Jeans Market

Robust and Steady Growth of Denim in India

Strong Momentum in Domestic Market for Denim Enticing New Players

Growth Story Continues

Apparel Industry - An Overview

Table 92: Indian Apparel Market (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Gender Category - Men, Women and Kids (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: Key Apparel Types in India (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Distribution of Apparel in Indian Wardrobes (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Expanding Textile and Apparel Demand Spells Opportunities for the Market

Table 94: Indian Apparel and Textile Market (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Consumption by Category for Apparel, Technical Textiles, and Home Textiles (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 95: Indian Textiles Market (2015 & 2025): Percentage Volume Breakdown of Fiber Consumption at Mills by Type for Man-Made Fiber and Natural Fiber (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Factors Driving Growth in the Indian Denim Jeans Market

Growth Drivers in the Indian Denim Market - Factors Ranked on Scale of 1 to 10 (10 being Highest and 1 being Lowest)

Table 96: Denim Market in India (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Gender Category - Men, Women and Kids (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 97: Denim Jeans Market in India (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption by Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 98: Denim Jeans Market in India (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption by Age Group and Gender (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 99: Denim Jeans Market in India (2016E): Average Price Range by Category - Unbranded, Economy, Mid-Range, Premium, and Super Premium

Table 100: Denim Jeans Market in India (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Category - Unbranded, Economy, Mid-Range, Premium, and Super Premium (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

SWOT Analysis of Indian Denim Industry

Young India Presents Plenty of Opportunities for Denim Jeans Manufacturers

Stretch Jeans Gains Popularity among Men

Specialized Denims Offer Stiff Competition to Conventional Blues

Tier II and Tier III Cities Demonstrate Robust Growth

Table 101: Indian Denim Wear Market (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by City Type - Mega Metro, Metro, Tier I, Tier II, Rest Urban and Rural (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Denim Giants Continue to Prosper

Denim Brands Market in India: An Overview

Table 102: Leading Denim Fabric Manufacturers in India (2015): Percentage Share of Value Sales for Arvind Mills, Aarvee Ind, Nandan Denim, K G Denim, Sangam, Suryalakshmi, Mafatlal, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 103: Select Denim Brands in India by Presence in Number of Cities (2014) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 104: Select Denim Brands in India by Number of Point of Sales (POS) (2014) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Top Ranking Popular Denim Brands in North India, South India and East India

Top Ranking Popular Denim Brands in India for Women, Men, and Children by Popularity (2016)

Denim Production

Table 105: Denim Market in India (2014): Denim Production of Select Leading Manufacturers (In Million Meters/Annum) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 106: Denim Market in India (2015): Installed Capacity of Leading Manufacturers (In Million Meters/Annum) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Denim Manufacturers Unite to Battle Higher Costs

Product Launch

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 107: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 108: Indian Historic Review for Denim Jeans Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Overview of Select Asia-Pacific Markets

Bangladesh

Pakistan

Thailand - Key Statistics

Nien Hsing Textile Co. Ltd. (Taiwan) - A Key Denim Manufacturer

B.Market Analytics

Table 113: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 114: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Denim Jeans Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

Table 115: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 116: Latin American Historic Review for Denim Jeans by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 117: Latin American 15-Year Perspective for Denim Jeans by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for the Years 2009, 2016 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6a. BRAZIL

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Select Statistical Data

Table 118: Brazilian Clothing Market by Retail Channel (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Chain Stores, Independent Retailers, Specialty Retailers, Department Stores, e-Commerce/Online, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 119: Clothing Preference among Brazilians (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Wardrobe Allocation by Apparel Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 120: Denim Preference among Brazilians (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Wardrobe Allocation by Denim Apparel Type (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 121: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 122: Brazilian Historic Review for Denim Jeans Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Review of Select Regional Markets

Argentina

Colombia

Mexico

B.Market Analytics

Table 126: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 127: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Denim Jeans Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Review of Select Middle East Regions

Israel

Lebanon

Syria - A Recent Past Perspective

The African Denim Industry

B.Market Analytics

Table 128: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Denim Jeans Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 129: Rest of World Historic Review for Denim Jeans Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for the Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 118 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 121) The United States (60) Canada (5) Japan (4) Europe (29) - France (2) - Germany (3) - The United Kingdom (6) - Italy (6) - Spain (1) - Rest of Europe (11) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (21) Latin America (2)

