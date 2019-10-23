Global Denim (Jeans, Jackets, Shirts & Dresses) Market Insights, Trends & Forecasts 2014-2018 & 2019-2023

DUBLIN, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Denim (Jeans, Jackets, Shirts & Dresses) Market Report: Insights, Trends & Forecast (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global denim market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.81% during the period spanning 2019-2023 and is expected to be valued at US$113.10 billion in 2023.



Growth in the denim market is driven by various factors such as expanding e-commerce, growing working population, rising GDP and adoption of a western lifestyle. There are some factors that are responsible for hindrances in the growth of the denim market. These are fluctuating prices of raw materials, harmful environmental impacts of denim production and competition from substitute goods. To overcome the challenges in the market, key trends like the development of eco-friendly denim and generating fashion consciousness in rural or backward areas are expected to boost the market in future.



The global denim market is divided into four segments: jeans, jackets & shirts, dresses and others. Denim jeans held the largest market share in 2018 and it is predicted to hold a dominant share in the forecasted period i.e., 2019-2023. The denim market by gender category is divided into two segments: men and women, where the women's segment held a larger share in the market.



Asia Pacific is the emerging region in the denim market accruing to various factors such as growing foreign direct investment, availability of cost-friendly raw materials and expanding the base of the working class. Europe is the leading region in the denim market due to the growing purchasing power of the consumers, increasing investments in the clothing industry and technological upgradations.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Types of Denim Fabric

1.3 Process of Denim Production

1.4 Denim Washing

1.5 Types of Denim Washing

1.6 Uses of Denim



2. Global Market Analysis

2.1 Global Denim Market by Value

2.2 Global Denim Market Forecast by Value

2.3 Global Denim Market by Region

2.4 Global Denim Market by Gender

2.5 Global Denim Market by Product



3. Regional Market Analysis

3.1 Asia Pacific

3.1.1 Asia Pacific Denim Market by Value

3.1.2 Asia Pacific Denim Market Forecast by Value

3.1.3 India Denim Market Forecast by Value

3.1.4 India Denim Market by Gender

3.1.5 India Men Denim Market Forecast by Value

3.1.6 India Women Denim Market Forecast by Value

3.2 North America

3.2.1 North America Denim Market by Value

3.2.2 North America Denim Market Forecast by Value

3.2.3 The US Denim Market by Value

3.2.4 The US Denim Market Forecast by Value

3.2.5 The US Denim Market by Gender

3.2.6 The US Men Denim Market Forecast by Value

3.2.7 The US Women Denim Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Eastern Europe

3.3.1 Eastern Europe Denim Market by Value

3.3.2 Eastern Europe Denim Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Western Europe

3.4.1 Western Europe Denim Market by Value

3.4.2 Western Europe Denim Market Forecast by Value

3.5 ROW

3.5.1 ROW Denim Market by Value

3.5.2 ROW Denim Market Forecast by Value



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Youth Population

4.1.2 Upsurge in E-commerce Clothing Segment

4.1.3 Growing Working Population

4.1.4 Increasing Male Population

4.1.5 Rising GDP Per Capita

4.1.6 Increasing Digital Buyers

4.1.7 Adoption of Western Lifestyle

4.2 Key Trends & Developments

4.2.1 Eco-Friendly Denim

4.2.2 Growing Fashion Consciousness in Rural Areas

4.2.3 Innovation in Denim Fabric

4.3 Challenges

4.3.1 Fluctuations in Price and Production of Raw Material- Cotton

4.3.2 Slowdown in Economic Growth

4.3.3 Environmental Impact of Denim Production

4.3.4 Wide Acceptance of Yoga Pants



5. Competitive Landscape

5.1 Global Market

5.1.1 Revenue Comparison- Key Players

5.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison- Key Players

5.1.3 Instagram Follower Base- Key Players

5.1.4 Number of Stores Comparison- Key Players



6. Company Profiles

6.1 Levi Strauss & Co.

6.1.1 Business Overview

6.1.2 Financial Overview

6.1.3 Business Strategies

6.2 The Gap Inc

6.3 VF Corporation

6.4 PVH Corp.

6.5 Ralph Lauren Corporation

6.6 H&M Group



