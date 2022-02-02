Global Denim Jeans Market Report 2022-2026 - Demographic Trends Create Fertile Environment for Long-Term Growth of Denim Jeans Market

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Denim Jeans - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Denim Jeans Market to Reach US$76.1 Billion by the Year 2026

The global market for Denim Jeans estimated at US$57.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$76.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period.

The growing interest towards a casual look is fueling the sales in the market. Rising number of women joining workforce, rapid rates of urbanization, westernization of lifestyles in emerging economies, and rising fashion consciousness are factors propelling growth in the global market for denim jeans. Recent popularity of colored denims and launch of newer styles expanded the range of products that are available under this category.

Additionally, jeans are also being considered ideal for various special occasions, apart from casual wear, including formal attire as work wear. All these factors are together buoying growth and also generating renewed interest in the category. Growing penetration of casual wear in the workplace, coupled with rising employment of the young generation have been auguring well for the global denim apparels market. The market is further propelled by the growth in the premium denim jeans segment. Aggressive promotions of innovatively styled denim garments are further driving growth in the jeans segment.

Offline, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.7% CAGR to reach US$60.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Online segment is readjusted to a revised 9.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 17.7% share of the global Denim Jeans market.

The popularity of online sales channels is driven by a growing number of consumers using the Internet to browse various websites and indulge in web based shopping. In addition, ability of online stores to offer less expensive products in comparison to physical formats of these stores, along with eliminating the requirement of dealing with queues and crowds is driving consumers towards online retail purchases.

Offering a wide array of brands, speciality stores attract customers employing strategic marketing initiatives as well as merchandising.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $15.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $15.5 Billion by 2026

The Denim Jeans market in the U.S. is estimated at US$15.1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 24.6% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$15.5 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4% respectively over the analysis period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$4.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. The US represents the biggest consumer of denim jeans worldwide and has the largest per capita consumer of jeans in the world. Increasing disposable income levels, higher fashion consciousness, and the shift towards casual dressing in the workplace are some of the major factors driving demand for denim jeans in these regions.

A major portion of future growth in the denim jeans market is likely to emanate from developing nations such as China, India, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, Turkey, the UAE and Saudi Arabia, among others. Factors such as influence of westernization and urbanization, increase in the number of women joining workforce and rising fashion consciousness among consumers are expected to propel growth in the global denim jeans market.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?

Pandemic and the Growing Demand for Comfortable Jeans

Focus on Sustainability on the Rise

Creative Business Models Emerge, Functional Fabrics Register Increasing Adoption

Denim Fabrics: A Primer

Denim Jeans: The Primary Application of Denim

History of Denim Jeans

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

While Developed Regions Remain Major Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Emerge as Hot Spots for Future Growth

A Peek into Denim Jeans Production Landscape

China : Leading Denim Weaver

: Leading Denim Weaver India Emerges as an Important Denim Resource for Global Giants

Bangladesh Seeks Bigger Role in Denim Jeans Production

Increasing the Sustainability of Denim

Competitive Landscape

World Denim Jeans Market Ranked by Most Popular Jeans Available

Leading Brands in Select Markets Worldwide

A Note on Major Retailers of Denim Jeans

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 166 Featured)

7 For All Mankind

Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd.

Arvind Limited

Black Peony (Group) Co., Ltd.

Diesel S.p.A

Edwin Co. Ltd.

Gap Inc.

Inditex

Levi Strauss & Co.

Mavi Jeans

Nien Hsing Textile Co. Ltd.

Orta Anadolu

Pepe Jeans London

Raymond Group

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Demographic Trends Create Fertile Environment for Long-Term Growth of Denim Jeans Market

Expanding Global Population

Urban Sprawl

Growing Affluence of Middle Class Population

Large Base of Millennials

Rising Living Standards

Latest Denim Jeans Trends based on Demographics

Dynamics in the Apparel Industry Favor Considerable Expansion in Denim Jeans Market

Global Textile and Apparel Industry and the Impact of COVID-19

Abundance of Cotton, the Primary Raw Material for Denim, Accelerates Market Growth

Consumption to Remain Stable

What Denim Jeans Styles Trending Now?

Sustained Image of Denim as an Expression of Unique Personal Style Maintains Growth Momentum

Street Fashions & Celebrity Styles Influence Denim Consumption

Growing Fashion Consciousness among Women Augurs Well

Denim vs Sweatpants: Y2K Themes Seen Impacting the Market

Themes Seen Impacting the Market Denim Jeans Making Inroads into Workwear/Corporate Wear

Functional Denim: The Next Big Thing

Distressed Jeans and Jeggings now in Vogue

Skinny vs Boyfriend - The Bestselling Styles

Short-Term Forecasts for High-end Premium Denim Jeans Remain Sluggish

Competition in High-End Denim Jeans Market

Acid Washes on Denim Jeans Gain Popularity

Hunt for the Right Fit Continues

Denim Trends based on Size

Jeans Manufacturing: A Significant Detrimental Influence on the Environment

Denim Jeans, a Non Desirable Investment for Climate Change

Eco-conscious Consumers Drift towards Natural, Organic and Sustainable Denims

Bioindigo: A Greener Way to Dye Denims

Hemp Jeans Emerges as a Lighter & Sustainable Alternative

Recycled Cotton: A Major Step towards Sustainability

Acknowledging the 'Green' & 'Sustainability' Trends, Denim Manufacturers Emphasize Eco-Friendly Production

Spike in Online Apparel Sales Revs Up Market Revenues

Growing E-commerce Prospects

Pandemic Fast Forwards E-commerce Growth

Offline Distribution Channels Remain Major Revenue Generators

Specialty Stores Continue to Dominate Women's Jeans Sales

Innovations Drive Market Dynamism

A Review of Select Denim Innovations

Key Innovations in the Global Denim Sector

New Designs and Innovations in Preparation of Denim Fabric

Emerging Innovations in Denim and Jeans Market

Innovative Trends Key to Market Performance in Premium Segment

Issues & Challenges

Denim Jeans Market Faces Threat from Substitutes

Athleisure Trend Continues to Bother the Denim Market

Disorganized Production & Retail Understate Overall Revenues

