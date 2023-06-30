Global Dental 3D Printing Market Report 2023: Advancements in Resins Used for Dental 3D Printing Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dental 3D Printing Market by Product & Service (Services, Materials, Plastics, Metals, Equipment), Technology (Stereolithography, LCD, FDM, SLS), Application (Prosthodontics, Orthodontics), End User (Dental clinics & hospitals) - Global Forecasts to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dental practice management market is projected to reach USD 6.7 Billion in 2028 from USD 3.0 Billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 17.5% between 2023 and 2028.

The market is anticipated to grow as a result of development of technologically advanced dental 3D printing materials and equipment, and rise in demand for advanced cosmetic dental procedures, among other factors.

3D dental printing also offers advantages such as reduced product development time for dental appliances, superior-quality complex parts and products, and mass personalization, which boost the demand for 3D printing in dentistry. On the other hand, an unfavorable reimbursement scenario, and stringent regulatory process for the approval of 3D printing equipment are expected to limit market growth to a certain extent.

By material type, the plastics segment was the largest segment in the Dental 3D Printing Materials market in 2022

By material type, the Dental 3D Printing market is segmented into plastics, metals, and other materials.The reason is the affordability and versatility of plastics in dental 3D printing. On the basis of product & service, the dental 3D printing market is divided into services, materials and equipment. Out of these, materials are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the numerous advancements in the field and demand for materials that can be used for 3D printing of permanent restorations.

Among Applications, the implantology segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment from 2023 to 2028

Out of the applications, implantology is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2023 to 2028. This can be attributed to growing preference for manufacturing dental implants using 3D printing, the advantages offered by 3D-printed dental implants, and the increasing application of 3D printing in dental implantology.

The prosthodontics segment accounts the highest share in the market. This huge, and growing, consumer base, the introduction of advanced technologies such as CAD/CAM, and the rising adoption of dental 3D printers & scanners have significantly improved prosthetic dentistry procedures, and are expected to drive the dental 3D printing market for prosthodontics during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period in the Dental 3D Printing Market, followed by Latin America

The primary factors driving the growth of the Asia Pacific and Latin America Dental 3D Printing market include the growth of medical tourism in these region, increasing application of 3D printing in dentistry, growing number of dental clinics, growing adoption among end users, and rising initiatives by governments.

North America was the largest segment in the Dental 3D Printing Market in 2022. The US accunted for the larger share of the North American Dental 3D Printing Market in 2022. The reasons for this are high oral care expenditure, and the rising popularity of digital dentistry, among other factors.

Premium Insights

High Incidence of Dental Caries to Drive Global Dental 3D Printing Market Growth

Prosthodontics to Account for Largest Share in Asia-Pacific

China to Grow at Highest CAGR Over Forecast Period

to Grow at Highest CAGR Over Forecast Period North America to Dominate Dental 3D Printing Market

to Dominate Dental 3D Printing Market Developing Markets to Register High Growth During Forecast Period

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rapidity, Accuracy, and Less Labor-Intensive Process

High Incidence of Dental Caries and Other Dental Diseases

Rising Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry and Preventive Dental Care

Rising Edentulism in Geriatric Population

Opportunities

Increasing Popularity of Cad/Cam Technology

Advancements in Resins Used for Dental 3D Printing

Challenges

High Capital Investment and Operating Costs

Lack of Skilled Workforce Due to Limited Specialized Training in Additive Manufacturing

Rising Number of Large Dental Practices

