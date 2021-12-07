Global Dental 3D Printing Materials Markets, 2021-2028 - Opportunities in Advancements In Resins Used for Dental 3D Printing & Increasing Awareness and Acceptance of CAD/CAM Technology

DUBLIN, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dental 3D Printing Materials Market by Type - Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dental 3D printing materials market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~22.4% from 2021 to 2028 to reach ~$2.6 billion by 2028.



The growth in the dental 3D printing materials market is mainly attributed to the high prevalence of dental diseases like edentulism, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, growth in the geriatric population, and technological advancements in dental 3D printing.

The advancements in the resins used for dental 3D printing and increasing awareness and acceptance of the computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) technologies offer lucrative opportunities for market growth. However, the reluctance to adopt digital dentistry and the biocompatibility of 3D printing materials are the major challenges for the growth of the dental 3D printing materials market.



Based on material type, the dental polymers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the dental 3D printing materials market in 2021. The dental polymers' ability to adapt to any environment, bio-compatibility, stability in oral condition, low cost, and advancements within the fields of engineering and nanotechnology are supporting the growth of the segment.



Based on type of dental 3D printing polymers, the dental 3D printing polymer resins segment is expected to account for the largest share of the dental 3D printing polymers market in 2021. Factors such as improvements in resin materials such as the development of new monomers, filler technologies, self-healing capacity, growing research to reduce the polymerization shrinkage, enhanced quality of the resins, and the development of nano composites are responsible for the growth of this segment.



Based on the type of dental 3D printing ceramics, the dental 3D printing zirconia segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The nature of zirconia ceramics to be chemically non-reactive, biocompatibility with the tissues in the oral cavity, ease of machining in the pre-sintering stage in 3D printing, and resemblance to natural-looking tooth enamel are the factors contributing to the growth of the segment.



The key players operating in the global dental 3D printing materials market are

Envisiontec (A Part Of Desktop Metal, Inc.)

Dws S.R.L.

eystone Industries

Voco Gmbh

Dmg Chemisch-Pharmazeutische Fabrik Gmbh

Stratasys Ltd.

Prodways Tech

Formlabs, Inc.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc.

Straumann Holding Ag

3M Company

Company Den-Mat Holdings, Llc

Shandong Huge Dental Materials Co., Ltd.

Ultradent Products, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. High Prevalence Of Dental Diseases

4.2.2. Rising Demand For Cosmetic Dentistry

4.2.3. Rising Geriatric Population

4.2.4. Technological Advancements In 3D Printing

4.3. Challenges

4.3.1. Hesitancy For The Adoption Of Digital Dentistry

4.3.2. Biocompatibility Of Dental Materials

4.4. Opportunities

4.4.1. Advancements In Resins Used For Dental 3D Printing

4.4.2. Increasing Awareness And Acceptance Of Cad/Cam Technology

4.5. Trends

4.5.1. Consolidation Among Private Players

4.6. Impact Of Covid-19 Pandemic



5. Global Dental 3D Printing Materials Market, By Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Dental Polymers

5.2.1. Resins

5.2.2. Thermoplastics

5.2.3. Other Dental Polymers

5.3. Composites

5.4. Metals

5.5. Ceramics

5.5.1. Zirconia

5.5.2. Alumina

5.5.3. Other Ceramics



6. Dental 3D Printing Materials Market, By Application

6.1. Crown And Bridge Models

6.2. Dentures

6.3. Orthodontic Splints

6.4. Others



7. Dental 3D Printing Materials Market, By Geography

7.1. Introduction



8. Competitive Landscape

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Key Growth Strategies

8.3. Competitive Benchmarking



9. Company Profiles- Dental 3D Printing Materials Market

9.1. Business Overview

9.2. Financial Overview

9.3. Product Portfolio

9.4. Strategic Developments



