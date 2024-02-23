Global Dental Biomaterials Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $14.9 Billion by 2030 - Demographic Factors & Increased Spending on Oral Care to Fuel Growth

23 Feb, 2024, 18:30 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dental Biomaterials - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Dental Biomaterials Market to Reach $14.9 Billion by 2030
The global market for Dental Biomaterials estimated at inUS$9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of inUS$14.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Ceramic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach inUS$4.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Metallic segment is estimated at 6.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
A biomaterial is any substance that has been engineered to interact with biological systems for medical purposes, whether therapeutic (treat, augment, repair, or replace a tissue function of the body) or diagnostic. These materials can be natural or synthetic and are used in various medical applications, including tissue engineering, medical implants, drug delivery systems, and regenerative medicine.
In the context of dental health, biomaterials play a crucial role in advancing treatments and procedures. Dental biomaterials are specifically designed to interact with the oral environment, including the teeth, gums, and surrounding tissues. They are used in restorative dentistry, prosthetics, orthodontics, and periodontal therapies, among other applications.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR
The Dental Biomaterials market in the U.S. is estimated at inUS$2.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of inUS$1.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 5.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach inUS$2 Billion by the year 2030.
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Radical Concepts Add New Dimensions to Dental Materials
- Dental Biomaterial Advancements Pave the Way for Improve Patient Care
- A Glance at Recent Dental Biomaterial Advances
- Increasing Burden of Dental Disorders & Growing Awareness about Oral Healthcare Support Market Growth
- An Aging Global Population and Associated Increase in Oral Diseases to Boost Prospects
- Expanding Cosmetic Dentistry Market Augurs Well for the Market
- Restorative Dentistry Boosts Prospects for Biomaterials
- What are Biocompatible Materials in Restorative Dentistry?
- Biocompatibility and Dental Filling Materials
- Biocompatibility and Dental Impression Materials
- Biocompatibility and Dental Composite Materials
- Biocompatibility and Dental Implant Materials
- Increase in Dental Implant Procedures Spurs Demand for Biomaterials
- Advancements in Biocompatible Materials for Enhanced Dental Implants and Prosthetics
- Rise in Dental Tourism Across Emerging Nations: A Significant Growth Opportunity
- Rising Significance of Nanotechnology in Dental Biomaterials
- Self-Healing Dental Biomaterials to Transform Restorations
- Bioactive Dental Materials to Transform Dentistry
- Newer Biomaterials Promise Significant Growth
- Smart Biomaterials to Play Pivotal Role for Antimicrobial Applications in Dentistry
- Researchers Assess New Dental Biomaterial for Plaque Resistance and Microbial Elimination
- Novel Biomaterials for Reconstructive Dentistry
- Biofilm in Dental Biomaterials: An Overview
- Oral Infections and Microorganisms
- Impact of Biomaterials on Biofilm
- Macro Drivers Influencing The Market
- Demographic Factors & Increased Spending on Oral Care to Fuel Growth in the Dental Market
- Changing Dynamics of Dental Markets in Developed & Developing Regions
- Rising Demand for Dental Treatments from Expanding Middle Class Population
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 105 Featured)
- 3M Company
- Bego Medical GmbH
- Cam Bioceramics B.V.
- Carpenter Technology Corporation
- Danaher Corporation
- Datum Dental Ltd.
- Dentsply Sirona, Inc.
- GC Corporation
- Geistlich Pharma AG
- Henry Schein, Inc.
- Ivoclar Vivadent AG
- Keystone Dental, Inc.
- Kuraray Co., Ltd.
- Medtronic PLC
- Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
- Royal DSM
- Straumann Holding AG
- Victrex PLC
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h2l5qa
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article