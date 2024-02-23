Global Dental Biomaterials Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $14.9 Billion by 2030 - Demographic Factors & Increased Spending on Oral Care to Fuel Growth

News provided by

Research and Markets

23 Feb, 2024, 18:30 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dental Biomaterials - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Dental Biomaterials Market to Reach $14.9 Billion by 2030

The global market for Dental Biomaterials estimated at inUS$9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of inUS$14.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Ceramic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach inUS$4.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Metallic segment is estimated at 6.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

A biomaterial is any substance that has been engineered to interact with biological systems for medical purposes, whether therapeutic (treat, augment, repair, or replace a tissue function of the body) or diagnostic. These materials can be natural or synthetic and are used in various medical applications, including tissue engineering, medical implants, drug delivery systems, and regenerative medicine.

In the context of dental health, biomaterials play a crucial role in advancing treatments and procedures. Dental biomaterials are specifically designed to interact with the oral environment, including the teeth, gums, and surrounding tissues. They are used in restorative dentistry, prosthetics, orthodontics, and periodontal therapies, among other applications.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR

The Dental Biomaterials market in the U.S. is estimated at inUS$2.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of inUS$1.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 5.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach inUS$2 Billion by the year 2030.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Radical Concepts Add New Dimensions to Dental Materials
  • Dental Biomaterial Advancements Pave the Way for Improve Patient Care
  • A Glance at Recent Dental Biomaterial Advances
  • Increasing Burden of Dental Disorders & Growing Awareness about Oral Healthcare Support Market Growth
  • An Aging Global Population and Associated Increase in Oral Diseases to Boost Prospects
  • Expanding Cosmetic Dentistry Market Augurs Well for the Market
  • Restorative Dentistry Boosts Prospects for Biomaterials
  • What are Biocompatible Materials in Restorative Dentistry?
  • Biocompatibility and Dental Filling Materials
  • Biocompatibility and Dental Impression Materials
  • Biocompatibility and Dental Composite Materials
  • Biocompatibility and Dental Implant Materials
  • Increase in Dental Implant Procedures Spurs Demand for Biomaterials
  • Advancements in Biocompatible Materials for Enhanced Dental Implants and Prosthetics
  • Rise in Dental Tourism Across Emerging Nations: A Significant Growth Opportunity
  • Rising Significance of Nanotechnology in Dental Biomaterials
  • Self-Healing Dental Biomaterials to Transform Restorations
  • Bioactive Dental Materials to Transform Dentistry
  • Newer Biomaterials Promise Significant Growth
  • Smart Biomaterials to Play Pivotal Role for Antimicrobial Applications in Dentistry
  • Researchers Assess New Dental Biomaterial for Plaque Resistance and Microbial Elimination
  • Novel Biomaterials for Reconstructive Dentistry
  • Biofilm in Dental Biomaterials: An Overview
  • Oral Infections and Microorganisms
  • Impact of Biomaterials on Biofilm
  • Macro Drivers Influencing The Market
  • Demographic Factors & Increased Spending on Oral Care to Fuel Growth in the Dental Market
  • Changing Dynamics of Dental Markets in Developed & Developing Regions
  • Rising Demand for Dental Treatments from Expanding Middle Class Population

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 105 Featured) 

  • 3M Company
  • Bego Medical GmbH
  • Cam Bioceramics B.V.
  • Carpenter Technology Corporation
  • Danaher Corporation
  • Datum Dental Ltd.
  • Dentsply Sirona, Inc.
  • GC Corporation
  • Geistlich Pharma AG
  • Henry Schein, Inc.
  • Ivoclar Vivadent AG
  • Keystone Dental, Inc.
  • Kuraray Co., Ltd.
  • Medtronic PLC
  • Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
  • Royal DSM
  • Straumann Holding AG
  • Victrex PLC
  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h2l5qa

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Carbon Footprint Management Strategic Analysis Report 2024-2030: Growing Focus on Clean Coal Technologies Step Up Opportunities, Growing Practice of Carbon Cap and Trade to Drive Adoption

Global Carbon Footprint Management Strategic Analysis Report 2024-2030: Growing Focus on Clean Coal Technologies Step Up Opportunities, Growing Practice of Carbon Cap and Trade to Drive Adoption

The "Carbon Footprint Management - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Carbon...
Silicone Elastomers Market Poised for Accelerated Growth, Reaching $14.1 Billion Globally by 2030

Silicone Elastomers Market Poised for Accelerated Growth, Reaching $14.1 Billion Globally by 2030

The "Silicone Elastomers - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report captures the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Dentistry

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.