Global Dental Biomaterials Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $14.9 Billion by 2030 - Demographic Factors & Increased Spending on Oral Care to Fuel Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dental Biomaterials - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Dental Biomaterials Market to Reach $14.9 Billion by 2030



The global market for Dental Biomaterials estimated at inUS$9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of inUS$14.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Ceramic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach inUS$4.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Metallic segment is estimated at 6.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

A biomaterial is any substance that has been engineered to interact with biological systems for medical purposes, whether therapeutic (treat, augment, repair, or replace a tissue function of the body) or diagnostic. These materials can be natural or synthetic and are used in various medical applications, including tissue engineering, medical implants, drug delivery systems, and regenerative medicine.

In the context of dental health, biomaterials play a crucial role in advancing treatments and procedures. Dental biomaterials are specifically designed to interact with the oral environment, including the teeth, gums, and surrounding tissues. They are used in restorative dentistry, prosthetics, orthodontics, and periodontal therapies, among other applications.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR



The Dental Biomaterials market in the U.S. is estimated at inUS$2.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of inUS$1.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 5.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach inUS$2 Billion by the year 2030.

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Radical Concepts Add New Dimensions to Dental Materials

Dental Biomaterial Advancements Pave the Way for Improve Patient Care

A Glance at Recent Dental Biomaterial Advances

Increasing Burden of Dental Disorders & Growing Awareness about Oral Healthcare Support Market Growth

An Aging Global Population and Associated Increase in Oral Diseases to Boost Prospects

Expanding Cosmetic Dentistry Market Augurs Well for the Market

Restorative Dentistry Boosts Prospects for Biomaterials

What are Biocompatible Materials in Restorative Dentistry?

Biocompatibility and Dental Filling Materials

Biocompatibility and Dental Impression Materials

Biocompatibility and Dental Composite Materials

Biocompatibility and Dental Implant Materials

Increase in Dental Implant Procedures Spurs Demand for Biomaterials

Advancements in Biocompatible Materials for Enhanced Dental Implants and Prosthetics

Rise in Dental Tourism Across Emerging Nations: A Significant Growth Opportunity

Rising Significance of Nanotechnology in Dental Biomaterials

Self-Healing Dental Biomaterials to Transform Restorations

Bioactive Dental Materials to Transform Dentistry

Newer Biomaterials Promise Significant Growth

Smart Biomaterials to Play Pivotal Role for Antimicrobial Applications in Dentistry

Researchers Assess New Dental Biomaterial for Plaque Resistance and Microbial Elimination

Novel Biomaterials for Reconstructive Dentistry

Biofilm in Dental Biomaterials: An Overview

Oral Infections and Microorganisms

Impact of Biomaterials on Biofilm

Macro Drivers Influencing The Market

Demographic Factors & Increased Spending on Oral Care to Fuel Growth in the Dental Market

Changing Dynamics of Dental Markets in Developed & Developing Regions

Rising Demand for Dental Treatments from Expanding Middle Class Population

