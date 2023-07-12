Global Dental Burs Market to 2032: Increasing Prevalence of Dental Conditions Drives Growth

DUBLIN, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dental Burs Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Material, By Application, By End Use, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dental burs market size is expected to reach USD 924.30 Million by 2032, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



The market is increasing as a result of variables such as the rising elderly population with oral diseases, evolving medical tourism for dental care, and the introduction of numerous government initiatives to promote public dental health and increase access to dental care. The COVID-19 outbreak significantly reduced market activity. Since dental procedures carried a high risk of infection and were not medically essential



However, after the second quarter of 2020, dental procedures like root canals, implants, etc. resumed, which might speed up the market's development. Dental burs are rotary instruments used in many various kinds of dental procedures. Interproximal reduction, which entails carefully cutting, shaping, and polishing the tooth, is a common procedure that uses these tools. They are commonly used to shape bone, remove old fillings, and prepare cavities for fillings.



According to the FDI World Dental Federation, out of the 291 oral conditions included in the Global Burden of Disease Study, untreated tooth decay (dental caries) affects more than half (44%) of the world's population. This makes it the oral disease with the highest prevalence. In 2019, a third of Americans under the age of 65 who were adults reported that they had not opted for a dental examination or cleansing in the previous 12 months.



Though, given that 39.0% of dental offices in the US are presently working at maximum capacity with the number of patients they had prior to the pandemic, the market is anticipated to recover. Dentsply Sirona, a major player in the dental market, reported that the sales of dental burs, which are included in the technologies and equipment category, increased 6.8% in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. This might mean that the dental sector is making up for the pandemic's financial loses.

Companies Mentioned

Dentsply Sirona

COLTENE Holding AG

SHOFU Inc.

MANI Inc.

Brasseler USA

Prima Dental Manufacturing Ltd

Diatech USA .

. Komet Dental

Kerr Corporation (Envista)

Dental Burs Market Report Highlights

The diamond burs segment dominated the market. The segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The market for substances is split into three groups: diamond burs, carbide, and stainless steel. Because of its effectiveness at precisely sculpting and polishing enamel.

The cavity preparation application category had the highest market share. During the hole preparation procedure, demineralized enamel and infected dentin are eliminated. As dental caries became more widespread worldwide, the demand for this treatment considerably increased.

North America dominated the dentistry burs market. The segment will grow significantly during the time of the forecast. The American CDC reports that 13% of people have tooth decay, and 46% of adults over 30 have gum disease. Additionally, one in four people has unresolved dental issues.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Dental Burs Market Insights

4.1. Dental Burs Market - Industry Snapshot

4.2. Dental Burs Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. Increasing prevalence of dental conditions

4.2.1.2. Rising demand for dental procedures

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. High cost of dental procedures

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. PESTLE Analysis

4.5. Dental Burs Industry trends

4.6. Value Chain Analysis

4.7. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



5. Global Dental Burs Market, by Material



6. Global Dental Burs Market, by Application



7. Global Dental Burs Market, by Geography



8. Competitive Landscape



9. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h11mrk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets