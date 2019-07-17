Global Dental Cement Market to 2024 Featuring DeTrey Zinc Improved, Fleck's Zinc, Hy-Bond, and Modern Tenacin

DUBLIN, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dental Cement Market- Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The dental cement market is expected to witness rapid growth due to an increase in the incidence of teeth discoloration, gaps between teeth, misalignment of teeth, etc and an increasing number of cases of dental cavities. The primary cause for the high prevalence of dental cavities and dental diseases across the globe is poor oral hygiene status and aging of the population. Owing to this, there is an increasing number of public health awareness programs taking place, to promote the importance of proper oral hygiene and educate consumers on dental caries.

Dental cement is used to fill the gaps between the restorations and the natural tooth and is found to be crucial in the precise positioning of dental restorations. Mercury amalgam and alternative filling materials, such as composite resins, glass ionomer cement, ceramics, and gold alloys, are safe to use for restoring the teeth.



Scope of the Report



As per the scope of the report, dental cement is a group of materials with a wide range of dental and orthodontic applications. The common application of dental cement is the temporary restoration of teeth, cavity linings, sedation, insulation, and also for cementing during the fixation of prosthodontics. The dental cement has unique properties, such as non-irritant, prevent leakage, high tensile strength, chemical and thermal resistance, and low thickness.



Key Market Trends



Zinc Phosphate is Anticipated to Show High Growth During the Forecast Period



Zinc phosphate cement is found to be one of the oldest and widely-used cement, mainly for luting permanent metal restorations. Zinc phosphate has shown high growth due to high-strength cement base when mixed from zinc oxide powder, and phosphoric acid liquid. There are also many other uses of this cement, including the permanent cementation of crowns, orthodontic appliances, intraoral splints, fixed partial dentures, etc. Thus, this dental material has proven to have a significant amount of clinical success associated with its long-term usage.



Some of the key brands in the market include DeTrey Zinc Improved (DENTSPLY Caulk), Fleck's Zinc (Mizzy, Pearson Lab), Hy-Bond (Shofu Dental Corporation), and Modern Tenacin (DENTSPLY Caulk) amongst others.



North America Dominates the Global Dental Cements Market



The increasing number of tooth cavities and tooth decay problems is found to be the most common health problems seen in North America. According to the World health organization report, dental caries is also one of the major oral health problems affecting nearly 60-90% of the school children and the vast majority of adults.



Also, there has been a steady increase in the number of geriatric population in the region. The geriatric population generally require regular dental check-ups and dental health assistance, driving the growth of the market. In addition, the rising health awareness and increasing adoption of cosmetic dental procedures are also considered to be the key factors for the growth of the market.



Competitive Landscape



The market players are found expanding the dental cement portfolio through improving existing product portfolio along with continuous innovation in the dental restorative material. Therefore these players are also found adopting growth strategies to expand their product offerings, strengthen their geographical reach, increase customer base.



In addition, the increasing and continuous innovations by the manufacturers to develop dental cement with different material classes are expected to offer new opportunities for major players in the global dental cement market over the forecast period.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increase in Incidence of Teeth Discoloration, Gaps between Teeth, Misalignment of Teeth, etc.

4.2.2 Increasing Number of Cases of Dental Cavities

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Operational Costs for Dental Procedures

4.3.2 Implant Failures Caused by Cements

4.4 Porter's Five Force Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Temporary Cements

5.1.2 Permanent Cements

5.2 By Material Type

5.2.1 Glass Ionomer

5.2.2 Zinc Oxide Eugenol

5.2.3 Zinc Phosphate

5.2.4 Polycarboxylate

5.2.5 Composite Resin

5.2.6 Other Material Types

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Hospitals

5.3.2 Dental Clinics

5.3.3 Other End Users

5.4 Geography



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 3M

6.1.2 Dentsply Sirona

6.1.3 Ivoclar Vivadent AG

6.1.4 Shofu Dental Corporation

6.1.5 BISCO Inc.

6.1.6 SDI Limited

6.1.7 DMG Chemisch-Pharmazeutische Fabrik GmbH

6.1.8 FGM Produtos Odontolgicos

6.1.9 Kerr Corporation



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uyb84y

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716



SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

