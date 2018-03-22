Global Dental Chair Market Expected to Reach $2,165.5 Million by 2023 - Allied Market Research

(Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg )



Dental chair (dental treatment units) are inevitably required by the dentists to ensure appropriate patient care. These chairs are designed depending upon the size and the capacity of medical set-ups. In addition, they are essentially employed across various applications in the field of dentistry, including dental surgeries, dental examinations, orthodontic applications, cosmetic dentistry, and endodontic applications. Development of sophisticated dental chairs that enable the practitioners or dentists to streamline their daily tasks has supplemented the market growth.

Request for Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2658

Upsurge in incidence of oral diseases among both adults and pediatric population has considerably driven the demand for dental chairs across the globe. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 18.6% of the children aging between 5 and 19 years suffered from untreated dental caries in 2014 in the U.S. alone. In addition, untreated dental caries was diagnosed in 31.6% of the adults aging between 20 and 44 years in the same year in the U.S. Such high incidence of oral diseases in the country has fueled the demand for dental chairs, thereby accelerating the market growth.

Technological advancements in constructing dental chairs with comfortable designs and latest upgradable features in the dental chairs have boosted the market growth. In addition, introduction of dental chairs that are customized for patient comfort has increased their adoption in hospitals and dental clinics. A remarkable increase in the prevalence rate of oral disease considerably impacted the dental chair market. Furthermore, rise in dental tourism has resulted in an increased demand for sophisticated and advanced dental chairs in Asia-Pacific countries, which is projected to offer lucrative opportunities for market expansion. However, reimbursement issues towards dental equipment and products are expected to restrain the market growth.

The ceiling-mounted design dental chairs generated the highest revenue in 2016, and is expected to maintain the dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to high adoption of ceiling-mounted design dental chairs in the open dental rooms offering best utilization of the available space. However, dental chair-mounted design is anticipated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, as these chairs are installed with a dental engine, and all necessary components are attached to the chair itself. Thus, it serves as an ergonomic design for dentists/practitioners having small offices and set-ups.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2658

Based on application, the market is divided into examination, surgery, orthodontic applications, and others. Examination dental chairs segment has registered the highest growth rate, and is anticipated to continue this trend in the near future. This is attributed to rise in focus on oral hygiene among people during the dental examination procedures. However, the use of dental chairs for cosmetic dentistry and endodontic applications has gained significant momentum in recent years, thus propelling the market growth.

Key Findings of the Dental Chair Market:

The powered dental chairs segment is expected to register the highest growth rate from 2017 to 2023.

Chair component accounted for maximum revenue in 2016, and is anticipated to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period.

North America dominated the global dental chair market, accounting for maximum share in 2016, and is expected to retain the same trend during the forecast period.

dominated the global dental chair market, accounting for maximum share in 2016, and is expected to retain the same trend during the forecast period. Other applications segment in the dental chair market is expected to grow at the fastest pace throughout the forecast period.

Research & academic institutes is estimated to exhibit the highest CAGR of 6.2% from 2017 to 2023

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate throughout the forecast period. The region offers lucrative opportunities for players that operate in the dental chair market, due to its high population base, increase in disposable incomes, and improvement in patient awareness towards oral hygiene. In addition, countries such as India and China serve as the major contributors, as the dental market is continuously evolving in these countries.

The major companies profiled in this report include Austin Dental Equipment Company (A-dec, Inc.), Midmark, Craftsmaster Contour Equipment Inc., XO CARE A/S, Sirona, Koninklijke Philips, Danaher Corporation, PLANMECA OY, Dental EZ, and Straumann. Other prominent players in the value chain include 3M, Biolase, Benco Dental Supply, Patterson Dental Supply, Inc., Henry Schein, Inc., Foshan Gladent Medical Instrument Co., Ltd., Align Technology, Den-Mat, Electro Medical Systems, and Kyocera Medical.

Access KNOWLEDGE TREE (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/knowledgetree

Knowledge tree is a cloud-based intelligence platform that offers more than 2,000 selective, off-the-shelf reports on niche markets to enable our clients gain deep insights on the latest trends, dynamic technologies, and emerging application areas.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

Shriram Dighe

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com



Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

SOURCE Allied Market Research