Global Dental Cleansing Tablet Market 2019-2023

The growing demand for removable partial dentures is driving the market for dental cleansing tablets. Removable partial denatures usually consist of replacement teeth attached to pink- colored plastic bases. Inserting and removing the partial denture is easy for the customers. The main reason for tooth loss include gum diseases and dental caries. Peri odontisis is a chronic bacterial infection affecting the gums and bone supporting the teeth. This disease destroys the gum tissue and bone, loosens the teeth and leads to the requirements for extraction. Smoking, heart disease and diabetes are also associated with tooth loss. These dentures are cleaned using denture cleaning product such as tablets, paste and gels. Therefore, the is growing demand for renewable partial dentures will directly influence that sales of denture cleansing tablets. The global dental cleansing tablet market at a CAGR almost 6% during the forecast years.







Market Overview

Increasing demand for secondary oral hygiene products

The manufacture is introducing over- the counter (OTC) secondary oral hygiene products, which is expected to boost the growth of the segment during our forecast period.

Increase in use of oral care substitutes

The wide availability of such multi- functional toothpaste and mouthwash products, along with effective designs of toothbrushes, customers are less interested in spending on other care products.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the dental cleansing tablet market during the 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The dental cleansing tablet market is moderately concentrated due to presence of few vendors in the market. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



