Global Dental Consumables Market Surpasses $29.2 Billion in 2022, Aiming for $41.4 Billion by 2028 with a Strong 5.9% CAGR

DUBLIN, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dental Consumables Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dental consumables market reached a size of US$ 29.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow to US$ 41.4 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the period from 2023 to 2028.

Dental consumables encompass a wide range of supplies and products used by dentists and in dental laboratories. These include dental implants, prosthetics, braces, crowns, dental impression materials, and more. Dental consumables find applications in various dental treatments and procedures, including orthodontics, endodontics, periodontics, and prosthodontics.

Key Market Trends:

  1. Growing Dental Disorders: The market is driven by an increase in dental disorders such as edentulism and decayed and missing teeth (DMT), often due to unhealthy eating habits and inadequate dental care. The aging population is particularly susceptible to dental diseases.
  2. Cosmetic Dentistry: Rising disposable incomes have led to increased interest in cosmetic dentistry, particularly among younger demographics. This trend is boosting the demand for dental consumables used in cosmetic procedures.
  3. Digitalization in Dentistry: The adoption of digital technologies in dentistry, including computer-aided design (CAD) and computer-aided manufacturing (CAM), is driving innovation in dental consumables. Digitalization is enhancing precision and efficiency in dental procedures.
  4. Dental Tourism: The growth of dental tourism, where individuals travel to other countries for affordable dental treatments, is contributing to market expansion.

Key Market Segments:

The market is segmented based on product, treatment, material, end user, and region:

By Product:

  • Dental Burs
  • Whitening Material
  • Dental Biomaterial
  • Dental Anesthetics
  • Crowns and Bridges
  • Dental Implants
  • Others

By Treatment:

  • Orthodontic
  • Endodontic
  • Periodontic
  • Prosthodontic

By Material:

  • Metals
  • Polymers
  • Ceramics
  • Biomaterials

By End User:

  • Dental Hospitals and Clinics
  • Dental Laboratories
  • Others

By Region:

  • North America
    • United States
    • Canada
  • Asia-Pacific
    • China
    • Japan
    • India
    • South Korea
    • Australia
    • Indonesia
    • Others
  • Europe
    • Germany
    • France
    • United Kingdom
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • Russia
    • Others
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Others
  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

Key players in the global dental consumables market include 3M Company, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Dentsply Sirona, Envista Holdings Corporation, Henry Schein Inc., Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co. LLC (Cantel Medical Corporation), Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Nakanishi Inc., Osstem Implant Co. Ltd., Straumann, and Zimmer Biomet.

Key Questions Answered:

  1. How has the global dental consumables market performed, and what is its growth outlook?
  2. What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global dental consumables market?
  3. What are the key regional markets for dental consumables?
  4. What is the market segmentation based on product, treatment, material, and end user?
  5. What are the factors driving and challenging the market?
  6. Who are the key players in the dental consumables market, and what is the competitive landscape?

