Global Dental Diagnostic and Surgical Equipment Market (2021 to 2028) - Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report

DUBLIN, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dental Diagnostic And Surgical Equipment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Dental Diagnostic Equipment, Dental Surgical Equipment), By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dental diagnostic and surgical equipment market size is anticipated to reach USD 12.7 billion by 2028. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2028.

The market is likely to be driven by technological advancements such as the introduction of CAD/CAM technology and 3D imaging. CAD technology aids in the design of better and faster dental prostheses, while 3D imaging aids in accurate and faster patient diagnosis and treatment planning.



High expenses are a major concern, according to a study conducted by the Canadian Academy of Health Sciences, and Canada's most vulnerable residents have the highest rates of toothache, decay, and disease; nonetheless, they have limited access to much-needed healthcare amenities. The majority of surgeon services and hospital therapy costs are covered by publicly funded healthcare systems.



The market is driven by the rising incidence of dental disorders, increasing desire for minimally invasive and painless procedures, and technological advancements, for example - CAD/CAM systems, scaling units, instrument delivery systems, dental lasers, radiography equipment, and cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT) scans. Dental problems in the elderly, such as caries, oral candidiasis, and xerostomia, are driving the demand for medical devices.



COVID-19 had changed everyone for a challenging lifestyle and the dentists have their specific role in preventing cross-infection by upgrading their dental clinics. The COVID-19 pandemic outbreak has somehow affected the market as well. Some factors are restraining the growth of the market. In this pandemic, doctors are being cautious while utilizing dental equipment for treatment, since even a minor lapse in following protocols and taking measures can be expensive. COVID-19 has had a devastating impact on the dentistry profession, and with the pandemic continuing on the rise, determining the degree and severity of its long-term impact is impossible at this moment. In 2020, dental practice revenue fell by an average of 6% for the whole year. The start of 2020 was promising, with practitioners reporting a 4%-5% rise in completed hygiene visits. Performance significantly worsened when forced shutdowns began in March.



Dental Diagnostic And Surgical Equipment Market Report Highlights

The dental surgical equipment segment held the largest revenue share in 2020 because of the high demand to treat dental caries, cavities, tooth decay, periodontitis, gingivitis, oral candidiasis, xerostomia, and various types of oral cancer and injuries

The intra oral radiology equipment segment was identified as the leading segment in 2020 as it produces high-quality diagnostic radiographs which further helps in choosing the appropriate treatment plan

North America dominated the market owing to an increase in disposable income, the awareness level of patients, and the rising demand for specialized dental treatment

dominated the market owing to an increase in disposable income, the awareness level of patients, and the rising demand for specialized dental treatment In Asia Pacific , the market is anticipated to grow significantly over the forecast period. This is majorly contributed by the large population and rapid urbanization coupled with increasing awareness in this region

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Dental Diagnostic & Surgical Equipment Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2 Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3 Regulatory Framework

3.4 Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.4.1.1 Rising inclination towards junk food consumption

3.4.1.2 Growing awareness of dental hygiene

3.4.2 Market Restraints Analysis

3.4.2.1 High cost of Surgical Equipment

3.4.2.2 Availability of the advanced technological equipment

3.4.3 Market Opportunities Analysis

3.4.3.1 Rising awareness & per capita income of the population

3.4.3.2 Adoption of technological innovation in the dental market



Chapter 4 Dental Diagnostic & Surgical Equipment Market: Segment Analysis, By Product, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.1 Definition And Scope

4.2 Device Type Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

4.3 Segment Dashboard

4.4 Dental Diagnostic & Surgical Equipment Market, By Product, 2016 To 2028

4.5 Market Size & Forecasts And Trend Analyses, 2016 To 2028

4.5.1 Dental Diagnostic Equipment

4.5.1.1 Dental Diagnostic Equipment Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.5.2 Dental Surgical Equipment

4.5.2.1 Dental Surgical Equipment Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 5 Dental Diagnostic & Surgical Equipment Market: Segment Analysis, By Diagnostic equipment type, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.1 Definition & Scope

5.2 Technique Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

5.3 Segment Dashboard

5.4 Dental Diagnostic & Surgical Equipment Market, By diagnostic equipment type, 2016 To 2028

5.5 Market Size, & Forecasts, Volume And Trend Analysis, 2020 To 2028

5.5.1 CAD/CAM Systems

5.5.1.1 CAD/CAM Systems Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.5.2 Instrument Delivery systems

5.5.2.1 Instrument Delivery systems Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.5.3 Extra oral Radiology Equipment

5.5.3.1 Extra oral Radiology Equipment Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.5.4 Intra Oral Radiology Equipment

5.5.4.1 Intra Oral Radiology Equipment Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.5.5 Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT)

5.5.5.1 Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Dental Diagnostic & Surgical Equipment Market: Segment Analysis, By Surgical equipment type 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.1 Definition & Scope

6.2 Market Share Analysis, 2020 & 2028

6.3 Segment Dashboard

6.4 Market: Segment Analysis, By Surgical equipment type, 2016 To 2028

6.5 Market Size, & Forecasts, Volume And Trend Analysis, 2020 To 2028

6.5.1 Dental Laser

6.5.1.1 Dental Laser Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.5.2 Dental handpieces

6.5.2.1 Dental handpieces Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.5.3 Dental Forceps & Pliers

6.5.3.1 Dental Forceps & Pliers Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.5.4 Curettes and Scalers

6.5.4.1 Curettes and Scalers Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.5.5 Dental Probes

6.5.5.1 Dental Probes Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.5.6 Dental Burs

6.5.6.1 Dental Burs Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.5.7 Electrosurgical Equipment

6.5.7.1 Electrosurgical Equipment Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.5.8 Others

6.5.8.1 Others Market, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 7 Dental Diagnostic & Surgical Equipment Market: Regional Analysis



Chapter 8 Dental Diagnostic & Surgical Equipment Market - Competitive Analysis

8.1 Company Share Analysis

8.2 Company Profiles

8.2.1 Carestream Health

8.2.1.1 Company Overview

8.2.1.2 Financial Performance

8.2.1.3 Product Benchmarking

8.2.1.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.2.2 Danaher Corp.

8.2.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.2.2 Financial Performance

8.2.2.3 Product Benchmarking

8.2.2.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.2.3 KaVo Kerr

8.2.3.1 Company Overview

8.2.3.2 Financial Performance

8.2.3.3 Product Benchmarking

8.2.4 Biolase Technologies

8.2.4.1 Company Overview

8.2.4.2 Product Benchmarking

8.2.5 Zolar Dental Laser

8.2.5.1 Company Overview

8.2.5.2 Product Benchmarking

8.2.6 3M Company

8.2.6.1 Company Overview

8.2.6.2 Product Benchmarking

8.2.7 Ivoclar Vivadent AG

8.2.7.1 Company Overview

8.2.7.2 Product Benchmarking

8.2.7.3 Strategic Initiatives

8.2.8 American Medicals

8.2.8.1 Company Overview

8.2.8.2 Financial Performance

8.2.8.3 Product Benchmarking

8.2.8.4 Strategic Initiatives

8.2.9 Henry Schein

8.2.9.1 Company Overview

8.2.9.2 Product Benchmarking

8.2.10 Midmark Diagnostic Group

8.2.10.1 Company Overview

8.2.10.2 Product Benchmarking

8.2.10.3 Strategic Initiatives

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kur8u0

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

