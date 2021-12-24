Global Dental Equipment Market Outlook 2021-2026 : A USD 8.9 Billion Market by 2026, Set to Record a CAGR of 7.7% Between 2021-2026

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dental Equipment Market by Product (Dental Imaging Equipment (Panoramic, Sensor, Camera), Lasers, Diode Lasers, Dental Chairs, CAD/CAM, Handpieces, Dental Units, Casting Machines) & End User ( Laboratories, Hospitals, Clinics) - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The dental equipment market is estimated to reach USD 6.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 8.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

Due to the increasing prevalence of oral health disorders, sedentary and changing lifestyles, growing consumer awareness, and rising dental tourism. An increasing number of dental laboratories investing in CAD/CAM technologies will provide abundant opportunities.

However, the high cost of dental imaging systems and lack of reimbursement for dental procedures are expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Based on products, the dental equipment market is broadly segmented into therapeutic and diagnostic dental equipment. The therapeutic dental equipment segment is categorized into dental operatory & treatment center equipment, general equipment, and dental lasers. The diagnostic dental equipment segment includes extraoral imaging systems, intraoral imaging systems, and dental imaging software. In 2020, the therapeutic dental equipment segment accounted for the largest share of the dental equipment market. The dental equipment market has been growing steadily throughout the years due to factors such as the rapidly growing aging population and the increasing incidence of dental disorders and diseases.

Based on the end-user, the dental equipment market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, academic & research institutes, and other end users. In 2020, dental hospitals & clinics accounted for the largest share of the dental equipment market. The large market share is attributed to the increasing number of dental clinics and hospitals across the globe, rapid adoption of advanced technologies, increasing dental tourism in emerging markets, and the rising number of group dental practices in developed countries.

Geographically, the dental equipment market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2020, Europe accounted for the largest share of the dental equipment market, followed by North America and the Asia Pacific. The growth in developed markets across Europe and North America is mostly driven by the growing demand for cosmetic dentistry and the rising patient population for dental diseases. Emerging markets across the APAC and Latin America are expected to see the highest growth rates, mainly due to rising dental tourism, less-stringent regulations, and the increasing number of healthcare facilities.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Development of Technologically Advanced Solutions

Increasing Prevalence of Oral Health Disorders

Dental Caries (Cavities) and Other Periodontal Disorders

Edentulism

Changing Lifestyles and Unhealthy Food Habits

Growing Consumer Awareness and Rising Focus on Aesthetics

Rising Dental Tourism in Emerging Markets

Restraints

High Cost of Dental Imaging Systems and Lack of Reimbursement for Dental Procedures

Opportunities

Increasing Number of Dental Laboratories Investing in CAD/CAM Technologies

Challenges

Dearth of Trained Dental Practitioners

Premium Insights

Dental Equipment Market Overview - The Increasing Prevalence of Oral Health Disorders is a Major Factor Driving the Market Growth

Asia-Pacific : Dental Equipment Market, by End-user and Country (2020) - China Accounted for the Largest Share of the Asia-Pacific Market in 2020

: Dental Equipment Market, by End-user and Country (2020) - China Accounted for the Largest Share of the Asia-Pacific Market in 2020 Dental Equipment Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities - India to Register the Highest Growth Rate During the Forecast Period

to Register the Highest Growth Rate During the Forecast Period Regional Mix: Dental Equipment Market (2021-2026) - Europe Will Continue to Dominate the Dental Equipment Market During the Forecast Period

Dental Equipment Market: Developed Vs. Developing Markets - Developing Markets to Register Higher Growth Rates During the Forecast Period

Company Profiles:

3M

3Shape

A-Dec

Align Technology

Amd Lasers

Aseptico

Bego

Bien-Air Dental

Biolase

Brasseler USA

Carestream Dental

Dentalez

Dentsply Sirona

Envista Holdings Corporation

Gc Corporation

Ivoclar Vivadent

J. Morita Corp.

Midmark Corporation

Millennium Dental Technologies

Nakanishi

Newtom

Nova Instruments

Planmeca Group

Prexion

Straumann Holdings Ag

Takara Belmont

Ultradent Products

Yoshida Dental

