Global Dental Floss Market Report 2023: Increasing Prevalence of Periodontal Diseases Bolsters Growth

06 Jun, 2023, 14:45 ET
DUBLIN, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dental Floss Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global dental floss market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 14.2% during 2023-2030.
Companies Mentioned
- 3M
- Church & Dwight Co. Inc.
- Colgate-Palmolive Company
- Dr Wild & Co. AG
- HRB Brand (Dr. Fresh LLC)
- Johnson & Johnson
- Lion Corporation
- Perrigo Company Plc. (RANIR LLC)
- Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc
- Procter & Gamble
- Sunstar Suisse SA
- The humble Co.
This report on global dental floss market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global dental floss market by segmenting the market based on product, distribution channel, and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the dental floss market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing Prevalence of Periodontal Diseases
- Rising Awareness Among People about Oral Hygiene
Challenges
- Availability of Alternatives such as Floss Picks
- Lack of Awareness about Oral Hygiene
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Product
- Waxed Floss
- Unwaxed Floss
- Dental Tape
- Others
by Distribution Channel
- Offline
- Online
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
