Global Dental Floss Market Report 2023: Increasing Prevalence of Periodontal Diseases Bolsters Growth

DUBLIN, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dental Floss Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dental floss market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 14.2% during 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned

3M

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Dr Wild & Co. AG

HRB Brand (Dr. Fresh LLC)

Johnson & Johnson

Lion Corporation

Perrigo Company Plc. (RANIR LLC)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc

Procter & Gamble

Sunstar Suisse SA

The humble Co.

This report on global dental floss market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global dental floss market by segmenting the market based on product, distribution channel, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the dental floss market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Periodontal Diseases

Rising Awareness Among People about Oral Hygiene

Challenges

Availability of Alternatives such as Floss Picks

Lack of Awareness about Oral Hygiene

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Product

Waxed Floss

Unwaxed Floss

Dental Tape

Others

by Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2z1whl

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets