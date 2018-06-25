Global Dental Implants Industry

LONDON, June 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Dental Implants in US$ Million.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 147 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- A.B. Dental

- ADIN Dental Implant Systems Ltd.

- Biotech Dental

- BioHorizons, Inc.

- Camlog Holding AG



DENTAL IMPLANTS MCP-6934 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Dental Implant - A Tooth Replacement Technique Promising Aesthetic Benefits & Improved Quality of Life

Implant Dentistry Market - Snapshots

Demographic Factors & Advancements to Foster Growth in Dental Implants Market

Table 1: Dental Implants Penetration Worldwide (2015) - Number of Dental Implants Placed Per 10,000 Persons in Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Adoption of Dental Implants - Breakdown by Number of Implants in Select Countries

Developed Countries Still Far from Market Maturity

Titanium Implants: Versatility, Strength & Biocompatibility Sustain Adoption

Zirconium Emerges as a Strong and Reliable Material for Dental Implants

Reviving Economy to Spur Dental Implant Procedures

Table 2: World Real GDP Growth in % by Country/Region for 2015-2017P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Dental Implants Market: Characterized by Intense Competition & High Level of Concentration

Table 3: Leading Players in the Global Dental Implants Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Camlog/BioHorizons, Danaher, Dentsply Sirona, Straumann/Neodent, Zimmer Biomet and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Straumann - The Leading Player in the Dental Implants Market

M&A Activity Continues to Gain Momentum in the Dental Implants Market

Surge in Implant Brand Numbers Witnessed over the Years

Table 4: Number of Dental Implant Companies Worldwide: 2003-2013 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Battle Intensifies between Premium, Value and Discount Implant Brands

Table 5: Dental Implants Penetration by Geographic Region (2016E): Percentage Mix of Dental Implants Market by Premium, Value and Discount Brands (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Innovation to Strengthen Market Share of Leading Players

Proactive Measures to Ensure Growth



3. MARKET TRENDS, GROWTH DRIVERS & TECHNOLOGY ADVANCEMENTS

Rising Popularity of Aesthetic & Cosmetic Dentistry to Spur Opportunities for Implants

Implant Benefits Lead to Increased Consumer Acceptance

Spurt in Dental Tourism Offers Growth Opportunities

Technology Advancements to Spur Growth in Market

CAD/CAM: Transforming Dental Practices

Focus on 3D Printing in Healthcare to Expedite Dental Implant Manufacturing

Guided Surgeries: Role in Rehabilitating Edentate Spaces

Mini Dental Implants Continue to Gain Popularity

Implantologists Facing Complex Choices amid Growing Commoditization & Scaling Down of Innovations in Dental Implants

New Materials Make Inroads

Innovative Material Aids in Dental Implant Stability

Mexican Researchers Develop New Ceramic Polymer Blend Material for Implants

CaP/Gelatin Composites to Improve Performance of Titanium Implants

New Dental Implant Material to Prevent Fall Out of Implants

Research Focuses on Improving Implant Procedures and Durability

Novel Coating to Prevent Infections in Implants

All-On-4 Implants - An Innovative Procedure

Finite Element Analysis to Reduce Implant Failures

Nanotechnology Redefines Surface Topography

Titanium Dioxide Nanotubes - A Potential Game Changer in Implant Dentistry

Research Throws Light on Nanodiamonds™ Potential in Revolutionizing Implant Dentistry

Grafting Procedures Expands Implant Market

Growing Use of Dental Biomaterials Aiding Growth of Dental Implants

Bio-Hybrid Dental Implants for Restoring Physiological Functions of Tooth

Biomaterial Implants in Dentistry

Digital Technology & Software to Aid in Reducing Costs of Dental Implants

Some Common Drugs Impede Dental Implants while Others Enhance Success Rate of Implantations

Effective Direct-to-Consumer Marketing to Propel Market Growth



4. MARKET CHALLENGES

Concerns over Radioactivity of Zirconium Hampers Adoption in Dental Implants

Dental Industry is Late Cyclical

Market Restricted by Negative Reimbursement Policies

High Cost - A Barring Factor

Implant Procedures Not Performed by a Major Proportion of Dentists



5. DENTAL MARKET: A REVIEW OF MACRO GROWTH DRIVERS

A Prelude

Table 6: Global Dental Market (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales by Segment - Endodontics, Implants, Large Equipment, Orthodontics, Preventive, Prosthetics, and Restorative (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Favorable Demographics to Promote Growth

Aging Population - A Major Force Driving Demand

Table 7: Global Aging Population (65+ Years) in Millions for Years 2015-2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: Global Aging Population in Select Regions/Countries: Population of 60+Individuals in ˜000s and as a Percentage of Total Population for 2015 & 2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Longer Life Expectancy Bolsters Market Prospects

Table 9: % of People with at least One Lost Tooth in the Developed Regions (2012): Breakdown by Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: Life Expectancy at Birth in Years of People in Select Countries (2015) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Developing Countries Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

Table 11: Ten Largest Populated Countries Worldwide (July 2015): Total Population (in Millions) by Age Group 0-14 Years, 15-59 Years, 60+ Years for China, India, USA, Indonesia, Brazil, Pakistan, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Russia and Mexico (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Disposable Incomes Propel Market Growth

Table 12: Annual Disposable Incomes in US$ ˜000 for Select Countries (2015) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Burgeoning Middle Class Offers Growth Prospects

Table 13: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) by Geographic Region: 2010, 2020P & 2030P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Increasing Healthcare Spending in Emerging Markets: Opportunities in Store

Table 14: Healthcare Spending as % of GDP by Geographic Region (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: Top Countries with the Highest Per Capita Healthcare Spending (2014) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Group Practices Take Precedence over Solo Dental Establishments

Table 16: Number of Dentists Per Million Population in Select Countries (2015) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



7. PRODUCT LAUNCHES/DEVELOPMENTS

Zimmer Biomet Introduces TSVT and TSVM MP-1 HA Dental Implants

Alpha-Bio Tec Introduces NeO Dental Implant System

Zimmer Biomet Introduces 3i T3 Short Dental Implants in the US

Zimmer Biomet Introduces .1-mmD Eztetic Dental Implant

Dental Evolutions Unveils Implanova Dental Implant System

Brassfield Rolls out Advanced Dental Implant Technology

Zimmer Biomet Introduces 3IT3 Short Dental Implants

Promimic Partners S.I.N to Introduce New Dental Implant

Straumann Extends Lifetime Guarantee for Roxolid Implants

Cortex Unveils New Implants

Zirkolith Dental Implants Debut in the US

MIS Implants Unveils V3 Dental Implant

Noble Biocare Introduces New Dental Implant Solution

Natural Dental Implants Roll Out Replicate„¢

BioHorizons Unveils MinerOss X Series

MicroDental Rolls Out Zeus Zirconia

Ewan Bramley Announces Teeth Today Technology

Dentsply Unveils ASTRA TECH Implant System EV



8. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Southern Implants Establishes New Dental Implant Subsidiary in Florida

Straumann Partners with maxon motor

Straumann to Take Over Equinox

Dentsply Sirona to Acquire MIS Implants

AvaDent Takes over Supra Solutions

Dentsply and Sirona Merge to Form Dentsply Sirona

Straumann Partners Anthogyr

Zimmer Takes over Biomet

Sirona Partners Straumann

Danaher Acquires Nobel Biocare

MicroDental Laboratory Merges with Cosmo Dental Lab



9. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

A.B. Dental (Israel)

ADIN Dental Implant Systems Ltd. (Israel)

Biotech Dental (France)

BioHorizons, Inc. (USA)

Camlog Holding AG (Switzerland)

Dentatus AB (Sweden)

Dentsply Sirona (USA)

Glidewell Laboratories (USA)

Global D (France)

Hi-Tec Implants (Israel)

Impladent Ltd. (USA)

Implant Direct Sybron International, LLC (USA)

Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland)

Keystone Dental, Inc. (USA)

MIS Implants Technologies Ltd. (Israel)

Neoss Ltd. (UK)

Nobel Biocare Services AG (Switzerland)

OCO Biomedical, Inc. (USA)

Osstem Implant Co., Ltd. (Korea)

Thommen Medical AG (Switzerland)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (USA)

Biomet 3i LLC (USA)

Zimmer Dental, Inc. (USA)



10. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Dental Implants by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World Historic Review for Dental Implants by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World 14-Year Perspective for Dental Implants by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America, and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Dental Implants Market - An Overview

Table 20: Dental Implants Market in the US - Incidence of Dental Implant Procedures in ˜000s for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Key Statistics in a Nutshell

Advancements in Dental Implant Technology Enhance Predictability of Surgical Outcomes

Advancements in Prosthetic Frameworks and Abutments

Zirconia Implants Look to Gain Share over Titanium Implants

Aging Population: A Key Growth Propeller

Table 21: Aging Population in the US (2015 & 2030): 60 Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: North American Elderly Population by Age Group (1975-2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Health Care Reforms & Dental Market

Table 23: Penalty as per ACA for Americans without Any Type of Health Insurance

Medical Device Tax and the US Dental Industry

Dental Implants Regulations

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 24: US Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Dental Implants Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: US Historic Review for Dental Implants Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Developments

B.Market Analytics

Table 26: Canadian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Dental Implants Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: Canadian Historic Review for Dental Implants Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

Market Analysis

Table 28: Japanese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Dental Implants Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: Japanese Historic Review for Dental Implants Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Dental Implants Market in Europe - A Synopsis

Low Cost Value Implants Continue to Gain Preference

Table 30: European Dental Implants Market by Segment (2016 & 2020): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Premium Dental Implants and Value-based Dental Implants (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Competitive Landscape

Dental Industry in Europe: An Overview

Table 31: European Dental Care Market: Number of Practicing Dentists in Select Countries for 2014 & 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Reimbursement Scenario for Dental Market in Select EU Countries

Table 32: Dental Spending Mix in Select European Countries - Breakup by Share of Government, Private Insurance and Self-Pay

Rising Medical Tourism

Favorable Demographics Augurs Well for European Market

Table 33: Aging Population in Europe by Region (2015 & 2030): 60 Years and Above Population (in Thousands) and Percentage of Population (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 34: European Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Dental Implants by Region/ Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: European Historic Review for Dental Implants by Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: European 14-Year Perspective for Dental Implants by Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 37: French Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Dental Implants Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: French Historic Review for Dental Implants Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Developments

B.Market Analytics

Table 39: German Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Dental Implants Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: German Historic Review for Dental Implants Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

Market Analysis

Table 41: Italian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Dental Implants Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: Italian Historic Review for Dental Implants Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Product Launch

Neoss Ltd. - A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 43: UK Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Dental Implants Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: UK Historic Review for Dental Implants Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

Market Analysis

Table 45: Spanish Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Dental Implants Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: Spanish Historic Review for Dental Implants Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

Market Analysis

Table 47: Russian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Dental Implants Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: Russian Historic Review for Dental Implants Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 49: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Dental Implants Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Dental Implants Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Dental Implants Market in Asia-Pacific - An Overview

Growing Popularity of Discount Dental Implants Threatens Premium Implants Market

Contrasting Pricing Trends of Final Abutments & Implant Fixtures

Aging Population Offers Significant Growth Opportunities

Table 51: Over 65 Years Individuals as % of Total Population in Select Asian Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Improving Standards of Living Fuel Market Expansion

Competition

B.Market Analytics

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Dental Implants by Geographic Region/Country - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Dental Implants by Geographic Region/Country - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Dental Implants by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Dental Market in China - An Overview

Dental Implants: A High-Growth Market

Domestic Production of Dental Implants on the Rise

Table 55: Leading Vendors in the Chinese Dental Implants Market (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dentsply Sirona, Nobel Biocare, Osstem, Straumann and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 56: Chinese Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Dental Implants Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: Chinese Historic Review for Dental Implants Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

An Insight into India™s Promising Dental Market

Dental Implants Market in India - Positioned for Rapid Growth

Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences Develops Economical Titanium Dental Implant

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 58: Indian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Dental Implants Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: Indian Historic Review for Dental Implants Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Australia

South Korea

Table 60: Leading Players in the Korean Dental Implants Market (2016E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dentium, Dio, Megagen, Neo, Osstem Implant and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Osstem Implant Co., Ltd. (Korea) - A Major Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 61: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Dental Implants Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Dental Implants Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

B.Market Analytics

Table 63: Latin American Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Dental Implants by Geographic Region/Country - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: Latin American Historic Review for Dental Implants by Geographic Region/Country - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Dental Implants by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2009, 2016 and 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6a. BRAZIL

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Table 66: % of People with Edentulous Jaws by in Brazil (2000, 2010 & 2015) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Competition

Table 67: Leading Players in the Brazilian Dental Implants Market (2015): Percentage Share Breakdown of Unit Sales for ConexÃ£o, S.I.N. Dental Implants, Straumann/Neodent, Titaniumfix, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Launch

B.Market Analytics

Table 68: Brazilian Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Dental Implants Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: Brazilian Historic Review for Dental Implants Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Overview of Select Regional Markets

Argentina

Mexico

Colombia

B.Market Analytics

Table 70: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Dental Implants Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Dental Implants Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Strategic Corporate Developments

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 72: Rest of World Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis for Dental Implants Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: Rest of World Historic Review for Dental Implants Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Million for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 147 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 156) The United States (34) Canada (2) Japan (4) Europe (83) - France (7) - Germany (21) - The United Kingdom (4) - Italy (18) - Spain (7) - Rest of Europe (26) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (14) Middle East (12) Latin America (6) Africa (1)

