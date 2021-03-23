Global Dental Implants Market Research Report (2020 to 2025) - by Design, Price, Procedure, Material, Component and End-user
Mar 23, 2021, 16:00 ET
DUBLIN, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dental Implants Market Research Report by Design, by Price, by Procedure, by Material, by Component, by End User - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Dental Implants Market is expected to grow from USD 10,430.31 Million in 2020 to USD 15,267.42 Million by the end of 2025.
Market Segmentation & Coverage:
This research report categorizes the Dental Implants to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:
- Based on Design, the Dental Implants Market is examined across Parallel-Walled Dental Implants and Tapered Dental Implants.
- Based on Type, the Dental Implants Market is examined across Plate-Form Dental Implants and Root-Form Dental Implants.
- Based on Price, the Dental Implants Market is examined across Discounted Implants, Premium Implants, and Value Implants.
- Based on Procedure, the Dental Implants Market is examined across Single Stage and Two Stage.
- Based on Material, the Dental Implants Market is examined across Titanium Implants and Zirconium Implants. The Titanium Implants further studied across External Hexagonal Connectors, Internal Hexagonal Connectors, and Internal Octagonal Connectors.
- Based on Component, the Dental Implants Market is examined across Abutment and Fixture. The Abutment further studied across Endosteal Implant, Intramucosal Implant, Subperiosteal Implant, and Transosteal Implant.
- Based on End User, the Dental Implants Market is examined across Dental Laboratories, Hospitals and Clinics, and Specialty Dental Cosmetic Hospitals.
- Based on Geography, the Dental Implants Market is examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region surveyed across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region surveyed across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region surveyed across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.
Company Usability Profiles:
The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Dental Implants Market including 3M, Adin Dental Implant Systems, AVINENT Implant System, Bicon, LLC, Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, DIO Corporation, Henry Schein Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent, Inc., Osstem Implant Co. Ltd, Shofu Dental Corporation, Southern Implants, Straumann AG, Thommen Medical AG, Young Innovations, Inc., and Zimmer Biomet.
Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:
COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. the ongoing research amplifies the research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.
FPNV Positioning Matrix:
The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Dental Implants Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.
Competitive Strategic Window:
The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.
The report provides insights on the following pointers:
1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players
2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets
3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments
4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players
5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments
The report answers questions such as:
1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Dental Implants Market?
2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Dental Implants Market during the forecast period?
3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Dental Implants Market?
4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Dental Implants Market?
5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Dental Implants Market?
6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Dental Implants Market?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.3. Years Considered for the Study
1.4. Currency & Pricing
1.5. Language
1.6. Limitations
1.7. Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Research Process
2.1.1. Define: Research Objective
2.1.2. Determine: Research Design
2.1.3. Prepare: Research Instrument
2.1.4. Collect: Data Source
2.1.5. Analyze: Data Interpretation
2.1.6. Formulate: Data Verification
2.1.7. Publish: Research Report
2.1.8. Repeat: Report Update
2.2. Research Execution
2.2.1. Initiation: Research Process
2.2.2. Planning: Develop Research Plan
2.2.3. Execution: Conduct Research
2.2.4. Verification: Finding & Analysis
2.2.5. Publication: Research Report
2.3. Research Outcome
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Market Outlook
3.3. Design Outlook
3.4. Type Outlook
3.5. Price Outlook
3.6. Procedure Outlook
3.7. Material Outlook
3.8. Component Outlook
3.9. End User Outlook
3.10. Geography Outlook
3.11. Competitor Outlook
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19
5. Market Insights
5.1. Market Dynamics
5.1.1. Drivers
5.1.1.1. Increasing demand due to prevalence of dental and periodontal diseases
5.1.1.2. Rising trends in cosmetic dentistry
5.1.1.3. Increasing disposable income in developing countries
5.1.1.4. Significant usage of CAD/CAM Technologies
5.1.2. Restraints
5.1.2.1. Associated high cost with dental implants
5.1.2.2. Limited reimbursements
5.1.3. Opportunities
5.1.3.1. Technology developments
5.1.4. Challenges
5.1.4.1. Limited awareness in developing countries
5.2. Porters Five Forces Analysis
5.2.1. Threat of New Entrants
5.2.2. Threat of Substitutes
5.2.3. Bargaining Power of Customers
5.2.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.2.5. Industry Rivalry
6. Global Dental Implants Market, By Design
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Parallel-Walled Dental Implants
6.3. Tapered Dental Implants
7. Global Dental Implants Market, By Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Plate-Form Dental Implants
7.3. Root-Form Dental Implants
8. Global Dental Implants Market, By Price
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Discounted Implants
8.3. Premium Implants
8.4. Value Implants
9. Global Dental Implants Market, By Procedure
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Single Stage
9.3. Two Stage
10. Global Dental Implants Market, By Material
10.1. Introduction
10.2. Titanium Implants
10.2.1. External Hexagonal Connectors
10.2.2. Internal Hexagonal Connectors
10.2.3. Internal Octagonal Connectors
10.3. Zirconium Implants
11. Global Dental Implants Market, By Component
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Abutment
11.2.1. Endosteal Implant
11.2.2. Intramucosal Implant
11.2.3. Subperiosteal Implant
11.2.4. Transosteal Implant
11.3. Fixture
12. Global Dental Implants Market, By End User
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Dental Laboratories
12.3. Hospitals and Clinics
12.4. Specialty Dental Cosmetic Hospitals
13. Americas Dental Implants Market
13.1. Introduction
13.2. Argentina
13.3. Brazil
13.4. Canada
13.5. Mexico
13.6. United States
14. Asia-Pacific Dental Implants Market
14.1. Introduction
14.2. Australia
14.3. China
14.4. India
14.5. Indonesia
14.6. Japan
14.7. Malaysia
14.8. Philippines
14.9. South Korea
14.10. Thailand
15. Europe, Middle East & Africa Dental Implants Market
15.1. Introduction
15.2. France
15.3. Germany
15.4. Italy
15.5. Netherlands
15.6. Qatar
15.7. Russia
15.8. Saudi Arabia
15.9. South Africa
15.10. Spain
15.11. United Arab Emirates
15.12. United Kingdom
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix
16.1.1. Quadrants
16.1.2. Business Strategy
16.1.3. Product Satisfaction
16.2. Market Ranking Analysis
16.3. Market Share Analysis
16.4. Competitor SWOT Analysis
16.5. Competitive Scenario
16.5.1. Merger & Acquisition
16.5.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership
16.5.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement
16.5.4. Investment & Funding
16.5.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion
17. Company Usability Profiles
17.1. 3M
17.2. Adin Dental Implant Systems
17.3. AVINENT Implant System
17.4. Bicon, LLC
17.5. Danaher Corporation
17.6. Dentsply Sirona
17.7. DIO Corporation
17.8. Henry Schein Inc.
17.9. Ivoclar Vivadent, Inc.
17.10. Osstem Implant Co. Ltd
17.11. Shofu Dental Corporation
17.12. Southern Implants
17.13. Straumann AG
17.14. Thommen Medical AG
17.15. Young Innovations, Inc.
17.16. Zimmer Biomet
18. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l30nhn?
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article