Global Dental Implants Market to be worth around USD 8,100.3 Million by End of 2026 - Market Research Store

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The recent report from MRS "Dental Implants Market By Material Type (Titanium Dental Implants, and Zirconium Dental Implants), By Procedure (Root-form Dental Implants, and Plate-form Dental Implants): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2021–2026" states that the global demand for the dental implants market in 2020 was approximately USD 3,501.3 Million in 2020 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 8,100.3 Million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of around 11.3% between 2021 and 2026.

Dental implants are also known as an endosseous implant or fixture that is an artificial tooth or a tooth root that is implanted surgically into the upper or lower jawbone. Unlike conventional devices such as crowns, bridges, or dentures; dental implants are superior and digital leading to an improved method of efficiency, enhanced stability, and minimum adverse effects. In the dental device industry, the emergence of dental implants has addressed the high requirement for enhanced efficiency, convenience, and stable tooth replacement.

The increase in usage of dental implants in numerous therapeutic areas with the rise in demands for prosthetics is estimated to propel the market growth in the forthcoming years. As prosthetics play a major role in enhancing the requirements for these implants through oral rehabilitation that helps in restoring oral function and the facial form of a patient. The surge in incidences of oral diseases, the developing aging population, and poor oral hygiene are various factors propelling the market growth of global dental implants. Other key factors such as the rise in disposable income in the emergent countries and growing technological improvements such as mini dental implants, CAD, and 3D dentistry are also fuelling the growth of the dental implants market.

However, the high expenses, the limited reimbursements, and the lack of awareness of dental implants are likely to hinder the market growth of dental implants.

In terms of region, the dental implants market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Globally, the North American region is leading the global dental implants market as a result of the rise in the aged population with a high rate of dental conditions and higher awareness among the population about restorative treatments and oral prevention in this region. In addition, the vast availability of resources in this region is also one of the reasons for the growth of the dental implants markets.

Asia-Pacific is probably to grow at a rapid pace in the coming years due to the disposable income, growing economic stability, and the geriatric population. Furthermore, the increase in adoption of cosmetic dental implants, the introduction of the latest technologies such as CAD/CAM-based dental restorations, and the higher awareness about dental procedures among the population are some key factors that will boost the global dental implants market growth during the forecast period. Also, the countries in Asia-Pacific are famous for their budget treatment, making them the preferred market for medical tourism.

The key manufacturers in the dental implants market are Institut Straumann AG, DENTSPLY Sirona Inc., Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc., OSSTEM Implant Co. Ltd., Merz Dental GmbH, Henry Schein Inc., Bicon, Thommen Medical AG, AVINENT Implant System, Anthogyr SAS, Southern Implant, Leader Italy, Danaher Corporation (Nobel Biocare), T-Plus Implant Tech. Co., DENTIS, DENTIUM Co. Ltd., 3M Company, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, DIO Corporation, Neoss International, LLC, KYOCERA Medical Corporation, and Shofu Dental Corporation.

For example, Danaher Corporation is an American globally diversified conglomerate with its headquarters in Washington, D.C. The company designs, manufacture, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. The company's 3 platforms are Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. In 2016, Danaher Corporation acquired Phenomenex for $700 million to expand its life sciences space.

This report segments the global dental implants market as follows:

Global Dental Implants Market: By Material Type

Titanium Dental Implants

Zirconium Dental Implants

Global Dental Implants Market: By Procedure

Root-form Dental Implants

Plate-form Dental Implants

Global Dental Implants Market: Regional Segmentation Analysis

North America

The U.S.



Canada

Europe

France



The UK



Spain



Germany



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Southeast Asia



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

