Global Dental Implants Market to Surpass US$ 8,335.3 Million by 2030 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global dental implants market is estimated to be valued at US$ 5,049.7 million in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.5 % during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Dental Implants Market:

Key trends in market include increase in the government initiatives for dental health care, and thisis expected to drive growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance, according to the data published in July 2022, on Canada.ca, which is the official website of the Government of Canada, states that the Canadian government granted US$ 5.3 billion in 2022 to offer dental treatment for the estimated 7 to 9 million Canadians who cannot afford to receive it.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global dental implants market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.5 % during the forecast period due to increasing prevalence of geriatric population. For instance, according to the data published on October 2021, by World Health Organization (WHO), stated that between 2015 and 2050, the proportion of the world's population over 60 years will nearly double from 12% to 22%.

Among Material type, titanium segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to increasing use of titanium impants. For instance, according to data published on January 2021, on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), stated that globally, among adolescents aged 12 to 19, more than half (57%) have had a cavity in their permanent teeth.

On the basis of region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period, owing to presence of major players in the region. For instance, in September 2020, Henkel, which is a German multinational chemical and consumer goods company, announced a collaboration with Keystone, which is group of dental companies focuses largely on consumable digital, laboratory, operatory and preventative products, for 3D printing solutions in the dental industry.

Key players operating in the global dental implants market include DENTSPLY Implants, Straumann AG, Bicon Dental Implants, Anthogyr, KYOCERA Medical Corporation, Lifecore Dental Implants, Zest Anchors, Implant Innovations Inc, BioHorizons IPH, Inc., Neobiotech USA. Inc., Sweden & Martina, TBR Implants Group, Global D, and MOZO-GRAU, S.A.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Dental implants Market, By Type:

Endosteal

Subperiosteal

Zygomatic

Global Dental implants Market, By Technique:

Root Form

Plate Form

Global Dental implants Market, By Material Type:

Titanium

Zirconia

Ceramic

Others

Global Dental implants Market, By Demographics:

Geriatric

Middle Aged

Adult

Others

Global Dental implants Market, By End User:

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Others

Global Dental implants Market, By Region:

North America

By Country:



U.S.





Canada

Europe

By Country:



U.K.





Germany





Italy





France





Spain





Russia





Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country:



China





India





Japan





ASEAN





Australia





South Korea





Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

By Country:



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

By Country:



GCC Countries





Israel





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

