Global Dental Infection Control Products Business Report 2023: Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2030 - Dentistry 4.0 Technologies to Revolutionize the Dental Products Industry

The "Dental Infection Control Products: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Dental Infection Control Products Market to Reach $2.3 Billion by 2030



The global market for Dental Infection Control Products estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Consumables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.6% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Equipment segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $467.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR



The Dental Infection Control Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$467.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$277.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 6.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.3% CAGR.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Year 2021 in Review and Near Term Outlook

World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2023

Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Presenting Challenging Times for Dental Infection Control Products Market

Teledentistry Makes Gain

Recovery in Patient Volumes to Drive Growth

COVID-19 Draws Attention onto Infection Control in Dental Facilities

Significance of Infection Control During Pandemic

Added Responsibility for Dental Professionals

CDC Updates COVID-19 Infection Prevention and Control Guidance

Dental Infection Control Products - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

A Prelude to Dental Infection Control Products

Dental Infection and the Need for Infection Control

Common Transmission Modes of Microorganisms in Dental Practices

Airborne Infections: High Risk in Dental Practices

Diseases/Infections Caused by Certain Micro Organisms

A Glance at Select Diseases/Infections in Dental Practice

Dental Infection Control Products: Essential to Prevent Cross-Infections and Occupational Exposures to Pathogens in Dental Facilities

Rising Significance of Infection Control in Dental Practices

Clear Guidelines for Infection Control- Need of the Hour

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

US and Europe Dominate Dental Infection Control Products Market, Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Future Growth

to Spearhead Future Growth Dental Consumables Account for a Major Share

Competition

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Prevalence of Oral Diseases, Growing Awareness about Oral Healthcare and Need to Cut Costs to Drive Market Gains

Rise in Oral Healthcare Needs of World's Growing Geriatric Population and Resultant Rise in Dental Practices to Propel Market Growth

Life Expectancy at Age 60 and 80 Years: (2010-2015), (2020-2025) & (2045-2050)

Segment Analysis

Personal Protective Equipment: Protection against Infectious Material

Gloves: The First Line of Defense in Dental Offices

Low Latex Protein Gloves - A Solution to Address Latex-Related Allergies

Powdered Vs Non-Powdered Gloves

Ban on Use of Powdered Medical Gloves

Mask - Another Critical Protective Wear to Prevent Spread of Infections

Surface Cleaning & Disinfection: Vital for Infection Control in Dental Practices

Comparing Alcohol-based and Non-Alcohol Based Disinfectants

Guidelines to Ensure Proper Sterilization of Dental Equipment for Infection Control

Dental Equipment as per Sterilization Needs

Surfaces & Dental Equipment

Barriers

Semi-Critical Devices

Challenges & Best Practices

Go Green : Order of the Day

: Order of the Day Eco-Friendly Alternatives to Toxic Chemicals Gain Prominence

Need to Achieve Eco-Friendliness Brings Newer Green Methods to the Fore

Reusables & Disposables: Drawing a Parallel

Advancing Dentistry Technologies Necessitate Greater Focus on Infection Control

Stemming Tuberculosis Cases: Vital Role of Infection Control Practices in Dental Clinics

World Tuberculosis Incidence and Mortality Statistics by Region (2019)

Infection Control in Dental Unit Water Lines

Rising Incidences of Dental Caries and Other Periodontal Diseases

Cosmetic Dentistry Gains Popularity

Dental Tourism Presents Potential Growth Prospects for Dental Treatment and Procedures, Drives Demand for Infection Control Products

Technological Advancements Propel Market Growth

Dental Infection Control in Full Swing with Compelling Technologies

Teledentistry

Digital Tools

Cleaning Technologies

Dentistry Dons Broad Smile with Dentistry 4.0 Technologies Transforming the Practice amid COVID-19

3D Printing & 5G

Big Data & Biosensors

AI, AR & VR

Blockchain & CAD

Cybersecurity

Dental 3D Scanners & Drones

IoDT & Robotics

Smart Apps & Wearable/Monitoring Devices

Digital Dentistry Gains Increased Popularity

Digital Dentistry Equipment

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 84 Featured)

3M Company

Company Air Techniques, Inc.

Biotrol International

COLTENE Group

Crosstex International, Inc.

Dentisan

Dentsply Sirona, Inc.

First MedicaT

GC America Inc.

Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC.

Kerr Corporation

maxill, Inc.

Owens & Minor, Inc.

Schulke & Mayr GmbH

Septodont Holding

Young Innovations, Inc.

Zhermack SpA

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/20uk6e

