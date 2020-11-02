Global Dental Infection Control Products Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Dental Infection Control Products estimated at US$927.6 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 1.7% over the period 2020-2027.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $251.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.4% CAGR



The Dental Infection Control Products market in the U.S. is estimated at US$251.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$200.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.2% and 1.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 0.6% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 16th edition of our report. The 131-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

3M Company

Company Air Techniques Inc.

Biotrol

Coltène/Whaledent AG

Crosstex International Inc.

Dentisan

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

First Medica™

Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co. Inc.

KaVo Kerr Group

Laboratoire Septodont

maxill Inc.

Owens & Minor Inc.

Schülke & Mayr GmbH

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Dental Infection Control Products: Essential to Prevent Cross-

Infections and Occupational Exposures to Pathogens in Dental

Facilities

Recent Market Activity

Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Future Growth in Dental Infection

Control Products Market

Rising Significance of Infection Control in Dental Practices

Global Competitor Market Shares

Dental Infection Control Products Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Noteworthy Trends and Issues

Personal Protective Equipment: Protection against Infectious

Material

Gloves: The First Line of Defense in Dental Offices

Low Latex Protein Gloves -A Solution to Address Latex-Related

Allergies

Powdered Vs Non-Powdered Gloves

Ban on Use of Powdered Medical Gloves

Mask -Another Critical Protective Wear to Prevent Spread of

Infections

Surface Cleaning & Disinfection: Vital for Infection Control in

Dental Practices

Comparing Alcohol-based and Non-Alcohol Based Disinfectants

Go Green: Order of the Day

Eco-Friendly Alternatives to Toxic Chemicals Gain Prominence

Need to Achieve Eco-Friendliness Brings Newer Green Methods to

the Fore

Reusables & Disposables: Drawing a Parallel

Advancing Dentistry Technologies Necessitate Greater Focus on

Infection Control

Stemming Tuberculosis Cases: Vital Role of Infection Control

Practices in Dental Clinics

Recent Incidents of Infections & Epidemics Present Infection

Control Challenges for Dental Clinics

Ebola Virus Disease: Implications for Dental Practices

MERS Infection: Emphasis on Adopting Infection Control in

Dental Practices

Zika Virus Threat & Implications for Dentistry

Infection Control in Dental Unit Water Lines

Inadequate Cleaning of Surgical Equipment: High Risk for Patients

Rising Cost of Infection Control: A Matter of Concern for

Dental Practices

Reading the Fine Print: Essential for Appropriate Usage of

Products

Bib Clips: Likely Risk of Infection

Regulations Putting Global Dental Infection Control Market on

the Fast Track

A Peek into the Regulatory Framework for Dental Infection

Control Products in the US



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Dental Infection Control Products Global Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 2: Dental Infection Control Products Global Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Dental Infection Control Products Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 4: United States Dental Infection Control Products Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Dental Infection Control Products Market in the United

States: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



CANADA

Table 6: Canadian Dental Infection Control Products Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 7: Canadian Dental Infection Control Products Historic

Market Review in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



JAPAN

Table 8: Japanese Market for Dental Infection Control Products:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 9: Dental Infection Control Products Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period

2012-2019



CHINA

Table 10: Chinese Dental Infection Control Products Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 11: Dental Infection Control Products Historic Market

Analysis in China in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 12: European Dental Infection Control Products Market

Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 13: Dental Infection Control Products Market in Europe:

A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 14: European Dental Infection Control Products Market

Share Shift by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 15: Dental Infection Control Products Market in France:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 16: French Dental Infection Control Products Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



GERMANY

Table 17: Dental Infection Control Products Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 18: German Dental Infection Control Products Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



ITALY

Table 19: Italian Dental Infection Control Products Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 20: Dental Infection Control Products Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Dental Infection Control

Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 22: Dental Infection Control Products Market in the

United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2012-2019



SPAIN

Table 23: Spanish Dental Infection Control Products Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 24: Spanish Dental Infection Control Products Historic

Market Review in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



RUSSIA

Table 25: Russian Dental Infection Control Products Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Dental Infection Control Products Market in Russia:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe Dental Infection Control Products

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 28: Dental Infection Control Products Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Thousand: A Historic Review for the Period

2012-2019



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 29: Asia-Pacific Dental Infection Control Products Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 30: Dental Infection Control Products Market in

Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country for the Period 2012-2019



Table 31: Asia-Pacific Dental Infection Control Products Market

Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 32: Dental Infection Control Products Market in

Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 33: Australian Dental Infection Control Products Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



INDIA

Table 34: Indian Dental Infection Control Products Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Indian Dental Infection Control Products Historic

Market Review in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



SOUTH KOREA

Table 36: Dental Infection Control Products Market in South

Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 37: South Korean Dental Infection Control Products

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Dental Infection

Control Products: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$

Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 39: Dental Infection Control Products Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2012-2019



LATIN AMERICA

Table 40: Latin American Dental Infection Control Products

Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 41: Dental Infection Control Products Market in Latin

America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic

Perspective for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Latin American Dental Infection Control Products

Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012,

2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 43: Argentinean Dental Infection Control Products Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 44: Dental Infection Control Products Market in Argentina

in US$ Thousand: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



BRAZIL

Table 45: Dental Infection Control Products Market in Brazil:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 46: Brazilian Dental Infection Control Products Historic

Market Scenario in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



MEXICO

Table 47: Dental Infection Control Products Market in Mexico:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 48: Mexican Dental Infection Control Products Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 49: Rest of Latin America Dental Infection Control

Products Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020

to 2027



Table 50: Dental Infection Control Products Market in Rest of

Latin America: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



MIDDLE EAST

Table 51: The Middle East Dental Infection Control Products

Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 52: Dental Infection Control Products Market in the

Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 53: The Middle East Dental Infection Control Products

Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 54: Iranian Market for Dental Infection Control Products:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 55: Dental Infection Control Products Market in Iran:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand for the Period

2012-2019



ISRAEL

Table 56: Israeli Dental Infection Control Products Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 57: Dental Infection Control Products Market in Israel in

US$ Thousand: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 58: Saudi Arabian Dental Infection Control Products

Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand for the Period

2020-2027



Table 59: Dental Infection Control Products Historic Market

Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 60: Dental Infection Control Products Market in the

United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis

in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 61: United Arab Emirates Dental Infection Control

Products Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 62: Dental Infection Control Products Market in Rest of

Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 63: Rest of Middle East Dental Infection Control Products

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



AFRICA

Table 64: African Dental Infection Control Products Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 65: Dental Infection Control Products Market in Africa:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 35

