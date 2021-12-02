Global Dental Laboratories Market Report 2021-2028 - Focus on Restorative, Orthodontic, Endodontic, Oral Care, Implant Products

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Dental Laboratories Markets, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dental laboratories market size is anticipated to reach USD 43.5 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5%, attributed to increasing cosmetic dental procedures, the geriatric population, and awareness regarding oral hygiene.

In addition, technological advancements are also expected to fuel growth. For instance, the digitalization of dental labs and the introduction of Computer Aided Manufacturing (CAM) and Computer Aided Design (CAD) technology has improved the accuracy of dental appliances.



According to an article published by United Nations, the number of adults in the age group of 80 years and above is anticipated to reach around 425 million in 2050, from nearly 137 million in 2017. Geriatric population is highly susceptible to dental conditions such as xerostomia coronal and root caries, and periodontitis.

Hence, the market is projected to witness significant growth in the near future. Furthermore, adverse effects due to the frequent use of prescription or Over-the-Counter (OTC) drugs by the elderly population are also anticipated to drive the market.



The market for dental laboratories is highly fragmented and is anticipated to witness a significant merger and acquisition activity from both large dental service organizations and private equity firms. These mergers and acquisitions are anticipated to lead to market consolidation and enable to leverage advantages of white space acquisition.

For instance, Smile Brands, a Gryphon Investors backed company, acquired Johnson Family Dental as an add-on acquisition in 2017. This acquisition is anticipated to contribute to the company's growth through the addition of new practice locations.

Dental Laboratories Market Report Highlights

Oral care led the component segment in 2018, attributed to increasing awareness regarding the importance of good oral habits and health

Dental lasers segment is anticipated to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period. Minimized bleeding and damage to surrounding tissues is anticipated to increase the adoption of laser systems in dental procedures

North America led the dental laboratories market in 2018, attributed to the presence of advanced medical infrastructure, supportive government initiatives, and comparatively higher healthcare expenditure in the region

Dentsply Sirona

Envista Holdings corporation

A-DEC INC

Straumann AG

Henry Schein . Inc.

. Inc. Champlain Dental Lab Inc

Knight dental design

National Dentex Corp

3M health care

Dental services group

