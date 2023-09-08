Global Dental Lasers Market Size Envisaged to Reach USD 600.79 Million By 2032, at 5.5% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A latest research report [115+] pages with 360-Degree visibility, titled "Dental Lasers Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Application (Periodontics, Oral Surgery), By End-use, By Product, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

"According to research report, the global dental lasers market size/share was valued at USD 353.39 Million in 2022 and is expected to touch USD 600.79 Million By 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period."

Dental Lasers Market: Report Overview

Dental lasers are advanced tools used to treat different dental conditions. Dentists have been using lasers in dental practices since 1994. There are several ways to classify dental lasers: according to the lasing medium utilized, such as gas laser and solid laser; as per the tissue applicability, hard tissue and soft tissue lasers. Compared to drills and other non-laser tools, dental lasers offer a more secure treatment option for different dental procedures involving hard or soft tissue.

Laser dentistry is used in a variety of procedures, such as treating hypersensitivity, tooth decay, gum disease, and whitening teeth, as well as reshaping gum tissue and removing inflamed gum tissue. Lasers can improve the effectiveness, affordability, and comfort of dental procedures. Laser dentistry offers a number of benefits, such as less bleeding, reduced pain, faster healing period, less damage to the surrounding tissue, and reduced chance of infection. The rise in cases of oral problems and the benefits of laser dentistry are driving the dental lasers market size growth.

Some of the Top Market Players Covered Are:

BIOLASE

Fotona

Gigaalaser Group

IPG Photonics Corp.

CAO Group

Kavo Dental

Dentsply Sirona

Lumenis

Dental Lasers Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2032 USD 600.79 Million Market size value in 2023 USD 372.02 Million Expected CAGR Growth 5.5% from 2023 – 2032 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 - 2032 Top Market Players BIOLASE, Fotona, Gigaalaser Group, IPG Photonics Corp., CAO Group, Kavo Dental, Dentsply Sirona, and Lumenis Segments Covered By Product, By Application, By End Use By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Recent Trends Influencing the Market

Incidences of dental conditions: Rising occurrence of dental conditions coupled with growing global awareness about oral hygiene is boosting the market growth. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2022, oral diseases affected approximately 3.5 million people globally.

Recent Developments

In September 2022 , Biolase & BMW Performance Center West joined forces to provide a two-day training program for dentists.

Prominent Growth Driving Factors

Stringent infection control rules: Governments established regulations requiring the temporary closure of dental clinics in order to reduce the danger of COVID-19 spread. Introduction of stringent infection control protocols, the upgrading of ventilation systems, and the adoption of cutting-edge technology are some of the major factors propelling the dental lasers market growth.

Governments established regulations requiring the temporary closure of dental clinics in order to reduce the danger of COVID-19 spread. Introduction of stringent infection control protocols, the upgrading of ventilation systems, and the adoption of cutting-edge technology are some of the major factors propelling the dental lasers market growth. Awareness about hygiene practices: The COVID-19 pandemic increased people's consciousness about the importance of maintaining good hygiene to stop the spread of infections, including those related to oral health. Thus, a rise in awareness and adherence to hygiene practices among consumers is fueling the dental lasers market sales.

The COVID-19 pandemic increased people's consciousness about the importance of maintaining good hygiene to stop the spread of infections, including those related to oral health. Thus, a rise in awareness and adherence to hygiene practices among consumers is fueling the dental lasers market sales. Technological advancements: Several developments have led to the development of more advanced dental laser systems, enhancing treatment outcomes and patient experiences. These innovative innovations have attracted interest and have been adopted by the dental sector, which has contributed to the dental laser market growth. The advanced laser dentistry procedures are more accurate, safe, and versatile, which makes them a popular option for dental practitioners.

Segmental Analysis

Dental laser surgical laser segment dominated the market in 2022

Based on product, dental surgical lasers accounted for the significant dental lasers market share in 2022. These lasers are popular due to their ability to offer improved and control during surgical procedures. Therefore, these lasers provide enhanced surgical outcomes and rapid healing times. These factors are fueling their adoption and supporting the segment's growth. technological developments, such as the use of diode lasers to treat periodontal inflammatory diseases, are fostering the segment growth. Research studies have shown that diode laser treatments are effective in reducing gum bleeding, pain, & inflammation related to these illnesses.

Periodontics segment is anticipated to account for a substantial market share over the foreseen period

By application of dental lasers market segmentation, periodontics category is expected to capture a substantial market share owing to the growing prevalence of periodontal illnesses, including gingivitis and periodontitis, a common result of unhealthy lifestyles and poor oral hygiene. The increasing number of incidences of periodontal diseases has led to a higher demand for specialized periodontal treatments and procedures, which is driving the segment growth. Furthermore, the oral surgery segment is anticipated to show the fastest growth throughout the projected period due to the rising demand for oral dental procedures. Oral surgery is necessary to treat complex dental conditions & to perform the procedures of extractions, implant placements, & jaw surgeries.

Dental clinics dominated the dental lasers market in 2022

Based on end-use, in 2022, dental clinics held the highest revenue share in 2022 due to the large number of dental clinics and rising demand for specialized dental care. Dental clinics are the main locations for dental treatments and provide a wide range of services. The segment is expected to maintain its dominance and register substantial growth during the forecast period, owing to the growing adoption of dental lasers in these clinics. Dental lasers have a broad range of procedures they can be used for in dental offices. Dental lasers are useful in these clinics because they allow for precise and efficient treatment, which improves patient results.

Geographic Overview

North America region witnessed the largest market share in 2022

By geography, North America dominated the market in 2022 owing to the rising emphasis on advanced & minimally invasive treatments. These lasers offer various benefits like precise targeting, reduced bleeding, & faster healing times. Because of this, dental lasers have become popular in the region, boosting the regional market growth.

Moreover, dental lasers market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to show the fastest growth with a healthy CAGR throughout the predicted period. Factors including rapid urbanization & increase in disposable income are majorly contributing to the regional market growth. Due to their many advantages and ongoing technological improvements, these lasers are perfect for dental practitioners. The region has also grown as a result of the introduction of tele-dentistry. Through this innovative method, people can get professional advice and direction on dental care without physically visiting a dentist's office.

Browse the Detail Report "Dental Lasers Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Application (Periodontics, Oral Surgery), By End-use, By Product, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2032" with in-depth TOC: https://polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/dental-lasers-market

Key Takeaways from The Study

In-depth analysis, including information about current market drivers and challenges.

Key segments that are likely to register a healthy growth rate are mentioned.

An exhaustive study on the expected market trends, changing dynamics, and market intelligence.

Detailed analysis of the changing competitive scenario and thorough vendor analysis.

It gives a pinpoint investigation of changing rivalry elements and keeps you in front of contenders.

Conclusive study about the growth plot of the market for forthcoming years.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the dental lasers market report based on product, application, end use, and region:

By Product Outlook

Dental Surgical Lasers

Dental Welding Lasers

By Application Outlook

Conservative Dentistry

Endodontic Treatment

Oral Surgery

Implantology

Peri-implantitis

Periodontics

Tooth Whitening

By End Use Outlook

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe ( France , Germany , UK, Italy , Netherlands , Spain , Russia )

( , , UK, , , , ) Asia Pacific ( Japan , China , India , Malaysia , Indonesia . South Korea )

( , , , , . ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina )

( , , ) Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Israel , South Africa )

