Global Dental Lights Market to Reach $595.5 Million by 2026

Dental lights are used in a wide range of dental applications including endodontic surgery, tooth whitening, and oral surgery among others. Globally, dental health is being recognized as a major denominator of overall health, thus driving increasing awareness and demand for orthodontic services. Modern lifestyles such as alcohol consumption, and tobacco usage are also causing more dental issues, leading to a larger patient pool, thus driving the demand for dental services and dental lights. Medical tourism has also been playing a major role in driving demand for dental lights in emerging markets such as India and Thailand. With procedure costs a fraction of what they cost in North America and Europe, an increasing number of patients are flocking to these emerging markets for dental procedures. With dental practices adopting modern and technologically advanced products, dental clinics are expected to drive demand for dental lights.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Dental Lights estimated at US$462.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$595.5 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period. LED, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.7% CAGR to reach US$439.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Halogen segment is readjusted to a revised 3.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.1% share of the global Dental Lights market. LED dental lights are preferred over halogen dental lights market owing to various benefits such as low power consumption, and longer life. LED dental lights operate at uniform and cool temperatures throughout their operation, which minimizes the risk of excessive heat causing burns or causing inconvenience to patients.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $147.1 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $59.9 Million by 2026

The Dental Lights market in the U.S. is estimated at US$147.1 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 31.04% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$59.9 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.2% and 4.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$64 Million by the end of the analysis period. North America and Europe are the largest markets for dental lights owing to the high awareness of dental health and support for dental health from payors. Emerging markets such as China and India are witnessing rapid growth in dental practices owing to increasing disposable incomes as well as increasing awareness of dental health, thus driving the demand for dental lights. More



