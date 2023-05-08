Global Dental Partnering Analysis Report 2023 with a Directory of 350+ Deals - Trends, Players and Financials

May 08, 2023, 22:30 ET
The "Global Dental Partnering 2010-2023: Deal trends, players and financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Dental Partnering 2010-2023 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 350 dental deals.
Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.
The report takes readers through the comprehensive dental disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering dental deals.
The report presents financial deal terms values for dental deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.
The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of dental dealmaking trends.
Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report.
Chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in dental dealmaking since 2010 covering trends by year, deal type, stage of development, technology type and therapeutic indication.
Chapter 3 includes an analysis of financial deal terms covering headline value, upfront payment, milestone payments and royalty rates.
Chapter 4 provides a review of the leading dental deals since 2010. Deals are listed by headline value. The chapter includes the top 25 most active dental dealmakers, together with a full listing of deals to which they are a party. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.
Chapter 5 provides comprehensive access to dental deals since 2010 where a deal contract is available, providing the user with direct access to contracts as filed with the SEC regulatory authorities. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive directory of all dental partnering deals by specific dental target announced since 2010. The chapter is organized by specific dental therapeutic target. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.
The report includes deals for the following indications: Dental caries, Mouth ulcer, Mucositis, Periodontal disease, Oral health, Xerostomia, plus other dental indications.
In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of dental technologies and products.
Report scope
Global Dental Partnering 2010 to 2023 includes:
- Trends in dental dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010
- Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
- Access to hundreds of dental deal contract documents
- Comprehensive access to over 350 dental deal records
- The leading dental deals by value since 2010
- Most active dental dealmakers since 2010
In Global Dental Partnering 2010 to 2023, available deals and contracts are listed by:
- Headline value
- Upfront payment value
- Royalty rate value
- Stage of development at signing
- Deal component type
- Technology type
- Specific therapy indication
Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:
- What are the precise rights granted or optioned?
- What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
- What exclusivity is granted?
- What is the payment structure for the deal?
- How are the sales and payments audited?
- What is the deal term?
- How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
- How are IPRs handled and owned?
- Who is responsible for commercialization?
- Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
- How is confidentiality and publication managed?
- How are disputes to be resolved?
- Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
- What happens when there is a change of ownership?
- What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
- Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
- Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
- Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?
