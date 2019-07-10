Global Dental Periodontics Market is Expected to Reach US$ 32,712.3 Million by 2027, Growing at an Estimated CAGR of 10.2% Over the Forecast Period Owing to Rising Number of Patients Suffering from Dental Problems, Says Absolute Markets Insights

PUNE, India, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In terms of revenue, global dental periodontics market was valued at US$ 13,703.5 million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach US$ 32,712.3 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period. Rising investment from private organizations and government to enhance dental treatment infrastructures has propelled the dental periodontics market. Laser treatments with non-surgical effects is driving the growth of the industry. Companies are generating a significant share of revenue by introducing dental periodontics solutions as most urbanized areas are facing dental problems due to food intake habits, unhygienic water, smoking, stress and genetic disorders. Dental periodontics has advanced in terms of technical treatment such as nanotechnology, probiotic treatment, ozone treatment, etc. Ozone has anti-microbial activity, it oxidizes bio molecules and has healing and tissue generation properties which helps in periodontal treatment which is anti-inflammatory, inactivates virus and bacteria, purifies blood and lymph and has painless treatment procedures.

Nanotechnology is still in its initial stage but its applications are expected to increase in coming years. Nanorobots are being incorporated in mouth wash to remove the pathogens without any surgical treatment and nano materials enhance the process of wound healing.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of dental periodontics market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis done emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

Global Dental Periodontics Market Share in 2018, By Region

Key Findings of the Report:

by 2027 owing to favorable periodontal treatment such as Non-Surgical Treatments, Gum Graft Surgery, Antimicrobial Treatment, Laser Treatment etc. Non-Surgical Treatments held the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period due to demand for "scaling and root planning" and adjunctive therapy.

Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to technological innovation along with improving infrastructure facilities for dental periodontics.

are Colgate-Palmolive Company, Glendale Periodontics & Dental Implants, Western Dental, Pennsylvania Center for Dental Implants & Periodontics, Southern California Periodontics & Implantology, American Dental Systems, Biolectrics LLC, Acharya Periodontics and Dental Implants, Altura Periodontics, Simpladent, amongst others. Usage of Probiotics for dental periodontics treatment is on a rise. Probiotics is a friendly bacteria that kills pathogenic bacteria by altering the pH in oral activity that resists bacteria to form plaque.

By Type:

Mild Periodontitis



Advanced Periodontitis

By End User:

Dental Laboratories



Dental Hospital



Dental Clinics



Others

By Products:

Scalpels



Surgical Instruments



Sutures



Optical Systems



Others

By Periodontal Treatments & Procedures:

Non-Surgical Treatments



Scaling & Root Planning





Adjunctive Therapy





Local delivery antimicrobials







Systemic antibiotics







Host modulation



Gum Graft Surgery



Antimicrobial Therapy



Antiseptic Mouthwashes





Antibiotic Medications





Others



Laser Treatment



Regenerative Procedures



Dental Crown Lengthening Procedures



Dental Implants



Single Tooth Implants





Multiple tooth Implants





Full Mouth Implants





Sinus Augmentation





Ridge Augmentation



Periodontal Pocket Reduction Procedures



Periodontal Plastic Surgery Procedures

By Geography

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico





Rest of North America



Europe



France





The UK





Spain





Germany





Italy





Nordic Countries





Denmark







Finland







Iceland







Norway







Sweden





Benelux Union





Belgium







The Netherlands







Luxemburg







Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





New Zealand





Australia





South Korea





Southeast Asia





Indonesia







Thailand







Malaysia







Singapore





Rest of Southeast Asia



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



UAE



Egypt



Kuwait



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

Brazil



Argentina



Rest of Latin America

SOURCE Absolute Markets Insights