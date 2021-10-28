Global Dental Practice Management Software Market Report 2021-2026 - Digital Trends Transform Dental Practices, Driving Opportunities for Practice Management Software

DUBLIN, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dental Practice Management Software - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Dental Practice Management Software Market to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2026

Global market for Dental Practice Management Software estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period.

Growth in the global market is being driven by increasing awareness of dental health and ensuing demand for a range of dental care services. Modern lifestyles such as alcohol consumption, and tobacco usage are also causing more dental issues, leading to a larger patient pool in need of oral care services. The world's rapidly aging population and the growing need for dental care in this demographic segment are driving opportunities for dental practices. The rise in cosmetic dentistry and increase in dental tourism practices in emerging nations is also expected to promote growth prospects.

Web-based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.5% CAGR to reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cloud-Based segment is readjusted to a revised 9.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

This segment currently accounts for a 36.9% share of the global Dental Practice Management Software market. Web-based deployment accounts for a major share of the global market, due to the enhanced security and greater storage capacity associated with the model.

Besides, universal access to patient database, reasonable price and provision of instant software updates are driving web deployment model. Cloud based segment is witnessing growth owing to increasing availability of dental management practice software offered as SaaS (Software as a service) that eliminates the demand for storing patient data on paper besides facilitating the access to data remotely for clinicians.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $642.8 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $271.3 Million by 2026

The Dental Practice Management Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$642.8 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 36.26% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$271.3 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.4% through the analysis period.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7% and 7.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$301.2 Million by the end of the analysis period.

North America and Europe represent key markets, driven by high spending on digital healthcare implementations, rapid adoption of new technology platforms for dental practice management, and government initiatives to promote the adoption of digital healthcare. Asia-Pacific countries, powered by the growing demand for dental services in Japan, China, and India are expected to provide robust growth opportunities.



On-Premise Segment to Reach $432.6 Million by 2026

Though cloud based software solutions have been found to offer greater flexibility in the form of remote management, data storage and integration possibilities, on-premise solutions continue to find acceptance due to security implications related to cloud solutions. In the global On-Premise segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.9% CAGR estimated for this segment.

These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$211.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$337.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$38 Million by the year 2026.



Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Presenting Challenging Times for Dental Practices

Pandemic-Induced Restrictions Impact Operations of Dental Industry

Teledentistry Set to Make Gains

Recovery in Patient Volumes to Drive Growth

Dental Practice Management Software during COVID-19

Importance of Dental Practice Management Software during COVID-19 Pandemic

An Introduction to Dental Practice Management Software

Key Features of Dental Practice Management Platform

Benefits of Practice Management Software in Dental Practices

Applications of Dental Practice Management Software

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Web-Based Segment Leads, Cloud-based Solutions to Grow at a High Rate

Scheduling & Patient Communication Software Segment Leads the Global Market

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead Long-term Growth

Competition

Select Popular Dental Practice Management Software Products: A Review

A Review of Popular Dental Billing Software

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Myriad Benefits of Practice Management Software Solutions in Improving Productivity and Efficiency of Dental Practices Augurs Well for the Market

Rising Prevalence of Oral Diseases, Growing Awareness about Oral Healthcare and Need to Cut Costs to Drive Market Gains

Rise in Oral Healthcare Needs of World's Growing Geriatric Population and Resultant Rise in Dental Practices to Propel Market Growth

Digital Trends Transform Dental Practices, Driving Opportunities for Practice Management Software

Integrated Practice Management Software Promise Improvement in Patient Experience & Practice Productivity

Streamlining Workflows through Integrated Software Solutions

Growing Prominence of Artificial Intelligence in Dental Practice Management Systems

Dental Practice Management Software Provides Data Analytics & Business Intelligence

Dental Tourism Presents Potential Growth Prospects for Dental Practices, Drives Need for Practice Management Software

Cosmetic Dentistry Dynamics to Influence Demand for Dental Procedures, Fuel Market Growth

Government Initiatives Encourage Market Growth

Market to Benefit from the Rising Demand for Dental Treatments from Middle Class Population in Developing Economies

Major Issues Impacting Adoption of Dental Practice Management Software

