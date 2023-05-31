Global Dental Practice Management Software Market Report 2023: Featuring ACE Dental Software, Carestream Dental, CD Nevco, Datacon Dental & More

DUBLIN, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Dental Practice Management Software Market, Size, Trends By Type, By Application By Deployment, By Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Dental Practice Management Software Market was valued at US$ 1,382.86 Mn in 2022, estimated to reach US$ 2,834.40 Mn by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.96% from 2023-2030.



Dental practice administration software can help dentists and other healthcare professionals manage their daily tasks. A few of the services provided by the management software include appointment scheduling, gathering, storing, exchanging, and retrieving clinical patient data, contact databases, patient profiles, and background records, reporting, charting the dental history, patient notes, and treatment plans.



Market Drivers



The expansion of the dental practice management software market share is anticipated to be fueled by the increase in the geriatric population suffering from dental illness. For instance, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) 2020 report estimates that approximately 75% of adults worldwide who are 65 or older are toothless.



New technologies that enable dentists to work more productively are in greater demand in the dental practice sector.



Additionally, dentists in dental clinics primarily use dental practice management software for appointment scheduling, payment processing, patient communication, and insurance management. Therefore, as the number of dental practices increases, so does the demand for dental practice management software, which in turn fuels the industry's expansion.



Market Restraints



Due to a shortage of trained specialists, the dental practice management software market will expand slowly throughout the projection period. The shortage of competent IT personnel could have a detrimental impact on the growth of the dentistry practice management software market.



Regional Analysis



The Global Dental Practice Management Software Market is segmented into 5 main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.



The market for dental practice management software is now dominated by North America, and this dominance is anticipated to last for a few more years. The United States has the greatest market share in North America.

Since the Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITECH) Act was established in 2009, the use of dental practice management software has increased in the United States alongside the use of EHR. Nine out of ten doctors in the US maintained their patients' data by hand and kept them in color-coded files up until a decade ago.



Key Players



ACE Dental Software, Carestream Dental, LLC, CD Nevco, LLC (Curve Dental), Datacon Dental Systems, Inc., DentiMax, Good Methods Global Inc. (CareStack), Henry Schein, Inc., Nextgen Healthcare, Inc., Planet DDS, and Practice-Web, Inc.



