Global Dental Putty Market Size to Surpass US$ 119.9 Million by 2031, as per Transparency Market Research, Inc. study

High prevalence of dental problems is driving dental putty market growth

The global dental putty market is projected to expand significantly due to rise in demand for improved dental treatments

WILMINGTON, Del., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the global dental putty industry report by TMR, the market was valued at US$ 64.3 Mn in 2021 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Dental putty is a soft, malleable substance used to produce imprints of the teeth and mouth in dentistry. It is utilized to develop models for dental crowns, bridges, and other treatments.

Tooth putty is composed of a mixture of silicone or other elastomers and a catalyst that, when combined, causes the putty to solidify. In case of a broken tooth, the putty is placed in a tray and pushed against the teeth and gums to make dental imprints of the dental structure. The imprint is subsequently utilized to produce a model of the teeth and mouth.

Dental putty is utilized in a number of dental treatments. It is known for precision and ability to catch the finest of details. Thus, dental putty is an important component in the field of dentistry. High demand for dental putty in dental procedures is likely to create significant opportunities in the global market.

Dental Putty Market: Growth Drivers

Increase in the geriatric population is likely to contribute to growth of the dental putty market. The need for sophisticated dental procedures, such as crowns and bridges, is increasing among this population. Thus, the dental putty market is projected to experience robust growth in the near future.

Increase in awareness about oral health among the global population is driving dental putty market demand. Subsequently, rise in number of people with dental problems is expected to propel market expansion. People are concerned about proper dental hygiene and demanding technologically advanced dental procedures, which has contributed in enhancing dental putty market statistics.

Key Findings of Dental Putty Market

In terms of delivery option, the global market has been classified into prefilled syringes, trays, cartridge delivery systems, and others, as per the dental putty market report. The trays segment is anticipated to lead the industry during the forecast period. This is ascribed to several benefits such as convenience in storage and safe delivery of dental putty.

Based on application, the restorative & prosthodontic segment held a sizable share of the global market in 2021. Impressions need to be exact and accurate for prosthetic and restorative operations. Dental putty is a crucial tool in various operations. Advancements in restorative & prosthodontic operations are likely to create significant opportunities in the dental putty market.

Dental Putty Market: Regional Dynamics

As per dental putty market research, North America held the largest market share in 2021. High incidence of dental diseases and access to cutting-edge dental treatment are projected to augment the industry in the region throughout the forecast period.

held the largest market share in 2021. High incidence of dental diseases and access to cutting-edge dental treatment are projected to augment the industry in the region throughout the forecast period. Rapid economic growth and increase in oral health awareness are expected to drive the dental putty business in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. People in the region are spending more on health and dental care due to rise in disposable income. This factor is augmenting the dental putty market share in Asia Pacific .

Dental Putty Market: Competitive Landscape

The dental putty market research contains crucial details about major companies active in the industry. Leading businesses are focusing on strategies including the introduction of novel products, alliances, and mergers & acquisitions to expand market reach.

Leading players in the market are:

· KerrDental

Dentsply Sirona, G

Ivoclar Vivadent

3M

Heraeus Kulzer,

C Dental Inc, VOCO GmbH

Kettenbach GmbH & Co. KG

The Dentalists, Den-Mat Holdings, LLC

Dental Putty Market: Segmentation

Type

Premix

After Mix

Application

Restorative and Prosthodontic

Orthodontic

Delivery Option

Trays

Pre-filled Syringes

Cartridge Delivery Systems

Others

End-user

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Dental Laboratories

Others

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

