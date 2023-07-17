Global Dental Radiography Market Driven by Growing Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry and Technological Advancements, Forecasts 2023-2027

DUBLIN, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dental Radiography Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dental radiography market is projected to experience remarkable growth during the forecast period 2023-2027. The market's expansion can be attributed to various factors, including the rising demand for cosmetic dentistry, an increase in dental disorders, and technological advancements.

Dental radiography, also known as dental X-rays, employs digital X-ray sensors to produce enhanced computer images of teeth and gums, aiding dentists in assessing oral health.

Additionally, the market is driven by the growing geriatric population, extensive research and development (R&D) activities, government investments in dentistry, and increasing public awareness about oral health. The adoption of strategic measures such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and agreements is further fueling market growth.

The prevalence of dental problems has been steadily increasing, leading to a surge in market growth globally. Unhealthy lifestyle choices such as tobacco use, smoking, alcohol consumption, and the consumption of junk food have resulted in various dental issues, including periodontal disease, gum disease, and dental caries.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), dental problems pose significant health challenges worldwide, affecting approximately 3.5 billion people. Additionally, the growing demand for cosmetic dentistry is fueled by changing lifestyles and an increasing emphasis on dental aesthetics and cosmetic procedures, further contributing to market growth.

Technological advancements in dentistry are also driving market growth. The adoption of advanced technologies such as the Cone-beam Computed Tomography System (CBCT), computed tomography, and magnetic resonance diagnostic imaging in dentistry has propelled market expansion.

For instance, SOREDEX introduced CRANEX 3Dx, a high-quality imaging system with cephalometric, panoramic, and cone-beam CT imaging programs. This system, equipped with five Fields of View (FOVs), enables accurate 3D imaging. In addition, Pearl Inc. recently announced FDA approval for its AI-powered radiologic detection aid, Second Opinion, assisting dentists in identifying common dental ailments such as calculus, tooth decay, and root abscesses.

Growing awareness among individuals about dental disorders, along with an increasing focus on dental aesthetics, is another crucial factor driving market growth.

The rising awareness has led to an increased number of dental checkups, supporting market expansion. Furthermore, the desire for dental aesthetics has fueled the demand for cosmetic procedures. Moreover, the aging population has significantly contributed to the market's growth. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2019, 92% of people aged 20 to 64 in the United States had dental caries.

The global dental radiography market is poised for substantial growth, driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of dental disorders, technological advancements, and growing awareness of oral health. With an increasing focus on cosmetic dentistry and the adoption of advanced imaging systems, the market presents lucrative opportunities for key players in the dental radiography industry.

Market Segmentation:

By Modality:

X-Ray Systems CBCT Systems Hybrid Systems Others

By Imaging Type:

Regenerative Extraoral Imaging Intraoral Imaging

By Application:

Implantology Endodontics Orthodontics Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Others

By End User:

Dental Hospitals & Clinics Academic & Research Institutions Others

