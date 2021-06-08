Global Dental Restorative Supplies Market Report 2021-2027: Metal Alloys Lead Dental Restorative Supplies Market, Composites to Witness High Growth
Jun 08, 2021, 08:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dental Restorative Supplies - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Dental Restorative Supplies market will need to navigate short-term challenges to reach a projected US$5.1 billion by 2027
Few of the baseline drivers in the market which are expected to kick back-in in the post COVID-19 period include global prevalence of dental caries and the ensuing increase in the volume of tooth repair procedures to restore and rehabilitate the form or function of missing or damaged teeth.
The growth in the market will continue to benefit from increased acceptance of elective cosmetic dentistry treatments supported by health benefits such as better facial aesthetics, improved oral hygiene and reduced risk of dental problems caused by overbite and under bite malocclusion problems.
Innovations will re-surface to drive growth especially those related to dental restorative products and solutions aimed at enhancing tooth-blending effect, wear resistance, durable and long-lasting polish ability, and optimized viscosity and no-drip formulations that reduce chair time for the clinician and the patient.
A key trend prior to the COVID-19 slowdown was the growing popularity of white composite filings as a welcome alternative to the conventional darker amalgam fillings together with the growing preference for porcelain veneer as an alternative to dental crowns and caps.
Europe represents the largest market worldwide supported by aging population and a parallel rise in dental disorders. A key distinguishing trend in the region is the concerted efforts being taken to phase out dental amalgams in restoration procedures and utilize alternatives such as composite resins and glass ionomers.
Asia-Pacific including China is a major market forecast to be led by factors such as changing dietary habits, poor oral care in Southeast Asian countries and the resulting increase in the burden of dental diseases; growing disposable income and increasing per capita healthcare spending; rapid growth in the number of dental clinics and easy access to dental care; and spurt in dental tourism and the resulting development of dental clinic and laboratory infrastructure.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Aging Population: A Major Factor Driving Demand for Dental Restorative Materials
- Rising Life Expectancies Raise the Need for Restorative Treatments & Products
- Changing Consumer Preferences: A Major Influencing Factor
- Despite Concerns over Mercury Exposure, Increasing Dental Filling Procedures to Buttress Growth of Dental Amalgam Market
- As the Largest Source of Mercury Pollution, Efforts to Phase-out Dental Amalgams Gain Momentum
- UN Mercury Treaty Encourages Phase-Down of Dental Amalgams
- Countries Remain Divided over Ban on Mercury-based Dental Amalgam
- Drawbacks of Mercury-based Dental Amalgams Raises Popularity of Tooth-Colored Materials
- Composite Fillings in Dental Restorations: Benefiting from the Shift Away from Dental Amalgams
- Researchers Develop Tougher Dental Composite Drawing Inspiration from Mussels
- Dental Cements: A Solution for Teeth Discoloration and Misalignments
- Cosmetic Dentistry Dynamics to Influence Demand for Aesthetic Restorations
- Desire for Tooth-Colored Fillings Drives Demand for Non-Metal Filling Materials
- Growing Popularity of Composite Resins for Aesthetic Procedures
- Addressing Issues with Composite Resin-based Restorations
- Need for a Simpler Composite Resin Restorations' Finishing System to Save Time
- Advancements in Composite Materials
- Impressive Progress in Dental Restorative Materials to Transform Dentistry
- Next Generation Glass Ionomers to Gain Prominence as Restorative Material
- Novel Materials Enable Advanced Glass Ionomer Cements for Dental Applications
- Dental Biomaterials Market: Positioned for Growth
- Researchers Assess New Dental Biomaterial for Plaque Resistance and Microbial Elimination
- Radical Concepts Add New Dimensions to Dental Materials
- Machine-based and Digital Restorations Find Favor
- Additive Manufacturing Transforms Dental Restorations
- Rising Gold and Precious Metal Prices Driving Growth of Non-Metal Restorations
- All-Ceramic Restorations Find Favor
- Technology Advancements in All-Ceramic Restoration Dentistry Necessitates Advanced Materials
- Innovative Pediatric Crowns Present Effective Approach for Dental Restoration
- Outsourcing of Restorative Procedures: An Insight
- Lack of Sufficient Clinical Testing: A Key Issue for Dental Industry
- Black Marketing of Dental Products: A Major Concern
- Why Do Restorative Materials Fail?
- Innovations in Restorative Materials
- S82 Fluorcanasite
- Zirconia
- Lithium Disilicate
- Cention N
- Provisional Materials: Major Dental Fabrication Elements
- Conventional Provisional Materials
- Advanced Materials
- Digital Restorative Systems: A Brief Overview
- Digital Impression Systems
- Chairside CAD/CAM Systems
- Digital Scanners and Cameras
- Open and Closed Architecture
- Software for Digital Dental Restorations
- Dental Market: Focus on Oral Health Fuels Market Growth
- Changing Dynamics of Dental Markets in Developed & Developing Regions
- Consumables Dominate Sales of Dental Product Sales
- Increasing Healthcare Spending to Stir Demand for Dental Products & Services
- Rising Demand for Dental Treatments from Expanding Middle Class Population
- Transforming Role of Dental Practices
- Spurt in Dental Tourism Offers Growth Opportunities
- Noteworthy Trends in Dental Industry
- M&A Activity on the Rise in Dental Industry
- Dental Restorative Supplies: An Introduction
- Types of Dental Restorative Materials
- Direct Restorative Materials
- Indirect Restorative Materials
- Bonding Materials
- Dental Impression Materials
- Biomaterials
- Dental Amalgams
- Types of Dental Amalgams
- Glass Ionomers
- Composite Resins
- Dental Ceramics
- Bonding Agents
- A Comparative Review of Major Restorative Materials
- UNITED STATES
- Dental Restorative Supplies Market: An Overview
- Aging Population Drives Demand for Restorative Supplies
- Concerns over Mercury Pollution Leads to a Slide in Demand for Dental Amalgam
- Calls to Cease Use of Dental Amalgams Gain Strength in the US
- EPA Enacts Dental Rule to Control Mercury Discharge from Dental Practices
- Dental Market: Spending Levels on the Rise
- Dental Practices Focus on Patient-Centric Operations
- Digital Dentistry & Shift to Cloud: Technology Developments in Dental Market
- Rise of Group Practices Affects Solo Dental Establishments
- Healthcare Reforms & Dental Market
- Reimbursement Scenario
- Coding for Dental Restorations
- CDT Definition for Porcelain/Ceramic Materials Widened
- CANADA
- Market Overview
- JAPAN
- Market Overview
- CHINA
- Dental Market in China: Promising Growth Opportunities Ahead
- Dental Restorative Supplies Market Positioned for Growth
- EUROPE
- Dental Restorative Supplies Market: An Overview
- Europe to Phase Down of Dental Amalgams: Bans Use in Children and Lactating and Pregnant Women
- Composite Dental Filling Material Gains Popularity in Europe
- Demand for Easy & Efficient Products Bodes well for Dental Bonding Agents Market
- Advancing Product Delivery Modes: Potential for Revenue Growth
- Dental Market in Europe: STable Growth Ahead
- European Dental Market Ripe for Consolidation
- Consolidation Activity in the European Dental Industry: A Glance at Select Deal for 2016-2019
- FRANCE
- Dental Care Market in France: An Overview
- GERMANY
- Market Overview
- ITALY
- UNITED KINGDOM
- Dental Care Market in UK: An Overview
- SPAIN
- RUSSIA
- REST OF EUROPE
- ASIA-PACIFIC
- Market Overview
- AUSTRALIA
- Market Overview
- INDIA
- Market Overview
- SOUTH KOREA
- REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
- LATIN AMERICA
- Market Overview
- ARGENTINA
- BRAZIL
- MEXICO
- REST OF LATIN AMERICA
- MIDDLE EAST
- Market Overview
- IRAN
- ISRAEL
- SAUDI ARABIA
- UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
- REST OF MIDDLE EAST
- AFRICA
- Africa: Lack of Access to Oral Healthcare Presents Challenges
- South Africa: Government Policies and Aging Population to Drive Growth
