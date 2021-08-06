FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 19; Released: May 2021 Executive Pool: 2241 Companies: 54 - Players covered include 3M ESPE AG; ColtÃ¨ne/Whaledent AG; DenMat Holdings, LLC; Dentsply Sirona; DMG America, LLC; GC Corporation; Ivoclar Vivadent AG; Kerr Corporation; Kulzer GmbH; Kuraray Noritake Dental, Inc.; Pentron Clinical Technologies, LLC; Premier Dental Products Company; Shofu, Inc.; Silmet Ltd.; VOCO GmbH and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Material Type (Metal Alloys, Ceramics, Biomaterials, Composite Materials, Other Material Types); End-Use (Dental Hospitals & Clinics, Dental Laboratories, Research Institutes) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Global Dental Restorative Supplies Market to Reach $4.8 Billion by 2026

Dental restoration, also known as dental filling, is a procedure where a restorative material is used for rehabilitating or restoring the morphology, functionality and integrity of a missing or damaged tooth, caused by caries or external trauma. Dental restoration procedures make use of materials such as amalgams, bonding agents, composite resins, glass ionomers and dental ceramics are used for sealing, lining, and filling excavated tooth cavities and repair broken or injured teeth. The growing burden of dental caries and other dental diseases across the world, specifically in developing economies, rapid growth of elderly population with various dental issues, increasing awareness about dental hygiene and dental treatments, increasing cases of accidents involving damage to teeth, and the growing popularity of cosmetic dentistry procedures are driving demand for dental restorations, and fueling sales of dental restorative supplies used in such treatments. Another opportunity for dental restorative supplies market emerges from the cosmetic dentistry market. Driven by the increasing emphasis of individuals on physical appearance and aesthetics and the consequent increase in cosmetic dental treatments, the demand for dental restorative supplies is forecast to witness growth in the coming years.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Dental Restorative Supplies estimated at US$3.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period. Metal Alloys, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.6% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Ceramics segment is readjusted to a revised 4.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. The market is witnessing increasing use of metal alloys and ceramics in dental fillings for ensuring dental health over the long term. Porcelain is the most commonly used ceramic compound used in dental restorations. With the advent of CAD-CAM (Computer-Aided Design-Computer-Aided Manufacturing) technology, milled ceramic restorations can now be made in the dentist's office.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $500.9 Million by 2026

The Dental Restorative Supplies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$500.9 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 4.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR. In developed markets, demand is high for advanced dental products as people in these regions can afford the high cost associated with such advanced treatments. In these regions, there is greater emphasis on dental aesthetics, thereby offering growth opportunities for the restorative supplies market. The growing awareness about dental hygiene and dental treatments, increasing focus of patients on early dental care as a means to prevent dental complications, rising dental needs of an expanding geriatric population, and the rapid growth in the number of dental practices are favoring demand for dental restorative supplies in Asia-Pacific region.

Biomaterials Segment to Reach $902.8 Million by 2026

Dental biomaterials refer to biocompatible synthetic and natural tissue material, which are used in restoring fractured or damaged tissues in the teeth. Growth in the global dental biomaterials market will be propelled by the growing numbers of oral diseases necessitating dental restorations and rapid advancements in the biomaterials space. In the global Biomaterials segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$572.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$801.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$63.5 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6% CAGR through the analysis period. More

