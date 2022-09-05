Sep 05, 2022, 09:30 ET
Global Dental Restorative Supplies Market to Reach $4.8 Billion by 2026
The growing burden of dental caries and other dental diseases across the world, specifically in developing economies, rapid growth of elderly population with various dental issues, increasing awareness about dental hygiene and dental treatments, increasing cases of accidents involving damage to teeth, and the growing popularity of cosmetic dentistry procedures are driving demand for dental restorations, and fueling sales of dental restorative supplies used in such treatments.
Another opportunity for dental restorative supplies market emerges from the cosmetic dentistry market. Driven by the increasing emphasis of individuals on physical appearance and aesthetics and the consequent increase in cosmetic dental treatments, the demand for dental restorative supplies is forecast to witness growth in the coming years.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Dental Restorative Supplies estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach $500.9 Million by 2026
The Dental Restorative Supplies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$500.9 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 4.3% respectively over the analysis period.
Biomaterials Segment to Reach $902.8 Million by 2026
Dental biomaterials refer to biocompatible synthetic and natural tissue material, which are used in restoring fractured or damaged tissues in the teeth. Growth in the global dental biomaterials market will be propelled by the growing numbers of oral diseases necessitating dental restorations and rapid advancements in the biomaterials space. In the global Biomaterials segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.9% CAGR estimated for this segment.
- Aging Population: A Major Factor Driving Demand for Dental Restorative Materials
- Rising Life Expectancies Raise the Need for Restorative Treatments & Products
- Changing Consumer Preferences: A Major Influencing Factor
- Despite Concerns over Mercury Exposure, Increasing Dental Filling Procedures to Buttress Growth of Dental Amalgam Market
- As the Largest Source of Mercury Pollution, Efforts to Phase-out Dental Amalgams Gain Momentum
- Dental Fillings Emerge as the Largest Source of Mercury Pollution: Global Average Annual Mercury Consumption in Tons in Select End-Uses
- UN Mercury Treaty Encourages Phase-Down of Dental Amalgams
- Countries Remain Divided over Ban on Mercury-based Dental Amalgam
- Drawbacks of Mercury-based Dental Amalgams Raises Popularity of Tooth-Colored Materials
- Composite Fillings in Dental Restorations: Benefiting from the Shift Away from Dental Amalgams
- Researchers Develop Tougher Dental Composite Drawing Inspiration from Mussels
- Dental Cements: A Solution for Teeth Discoloration and Misalignments
- Cosmetic Dentistry Dynamics to Influence Demand for Aesthetic Restorations
- Desire for Tooth-Colored Fillings Drives Demand for Non-Metal Filling Materials
- Growing Popularity of Composite Resins for Aesthetic Procedures
- Addressing Issues with Composite Resin-based Restorations
- Need for a Simpler Composite Resin Restorations' Finishing System to Save Time
- Advancements in Composite Materials
- Impressive Progress in Dental Restorative Materials to Transform Dentistry
- Next Generation Glass Ionomers to Gain Prominence as Restorative Material
- Novel Materials Enable Advanced Glass Ionomer Cements for Dental Applications
- Dental Biomaterials Market: Positioned for Growth
- Researchers Assess New Dental Biomaterial for Plaque Resistance and Microbial Elimination
- Radical Concepts Add New Dimensions to Dental Materials
- Machine-based and Digital Restorations Find Favor
- Additive Manufacturing Transforms Dental Restorations
- Rising Gold and Precious Metal Prices Driving Growth of Non-Metal Restorations
- All-Ceramic Restorations Find Favor
- Technology Advancements in All-Ceramic Restoration Dentistry Necessitates Advanced Materials
- Innovative Pediatric Crowns Present Effective Approach for Dental Restoration
- Outsourcing of Restorative Procedures: An Insight
- Lack of Sufficient Clinical Testing: A Key Issue for Dental Industry
- Black Marketing of Dental Products: A Major Concern
- Why Do Restorative Materials Fail?
- Innovations in Restorative Materials
