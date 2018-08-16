Global Dental Restorative Supplies Markets 2016-2024 - Next Generation Glass Ionomers to Gain Prominence as Restorative Material

DUBLIN, Aug 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Dental Restorative Supplies in US$ Thousand.

1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS







2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Dental Restorative Supplies: Restoring and Rehabilitating Form and Function of Missing or Damaged Teeth Structures



Developed Regions Lead Global Sales, Developing Economies to Spearhead Growth



Aging Population: A Major Factor Driving Demand for Dental Restorative Materials



Rising Life Expectancies Raise the Need for Restorative Treatments & Products



Dental Amalgams Losing Share to Alternative Materials



Competitive Scenario







3. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS & ISSUES



Changing Consumer Preferences: A Major Influencing Factor



Despite Concerns over Mercury Exposure, Dental Amalgams Continue to Lead the Restorative Supplies Market



As the Largest Source of Mercury Pollution, Efforts to Phase-out Dental Amalgams Gain Momentum



UN Mercury Treaty Encourages Phase-Down of Dental Amalgams



Drawbacks of Mercury-based Dental Amalgams Gives Rise to Interest in Tooth-Colored Materials



Composite Fillings in Dental Restorations - Benefiting from the Shift Away from Dental Amalgams



Researchers Develop Tougher Dental Composite Drawing Inspiration from Mussels



Dental Cements: A Solution for Teeth Discoloration and Misalignments



Booming Cosmetic Dentistry Favors Demand for Aesthetic Restorations



Desire for Tooth-Colored Fillings Drives Demand for Non-Metal Filling Materials



Growing Popularity of Composite Resins for Aesthetic Procedures



Addressing Issues with Composite Resin-based Restorations



Need for a Simpler Composite Resin Restorations' Finishing System to Save Time



Advancements in Composite Materials



Smart Composites



Highly Filled Flowable Resins



Bulk-Fill Flowables



Bulk-Fill Composite Resins



Self-Adhering Flowable Composites



Next Generation Glass Ionomers to Gain Prominence as Restorative Material



Dental Biomaterial Market: Positioned for Growth



Researchers Assess New Dental Biomaterial for Plaque Resistance and Microbial Elimination



Machine-based and Digital Restorations Find Favor



Additive Manufacturing Transforms Dental Restorations



Rising Gold and Precious Metal Prices Driving Growth of Non-Metal Restorations



All-Ceramic Restorations Find Favor



Technology Advancements in All-Ceramic Restoration Dentistry Necessitates Advanced Materials



Outsourcing of Restorative Procedures: An Insight



Lack of Sufficient Clinical Testing: A Key Issue for Dental Industry



Black Marketing of Dental Products: A Major Concern



Why Do Restorative Materials Fail?



Innovations in Restorative Materials



Benefits and Drawbacks of Available Restoration Materials



S82 Fluorcanasite



Benefits and Drawbacks of Fluorcanasite and S82 Fluorcanasite



Zirconia



Lithium Disilicate



Cention N



Provisional Materials: Major Dental Fabrication Elements



Conventional Provisional Materials



Advanced Materials



Digital Restorative Systems: A Brief Overview



Digital Impression Systems



Key Concerns Related to Digital Impressions



Chairside CAD/CAM Systems



Digital Scanners and Cameras



Open and Closed Architecture



Software for Digital Dental Restorations







4. DENTAL MARKET: A REVIEW



Demographic Factors & Increased Spending on Oral Care to Fuel Growth in the Dental Market



Changing Dynamics of Dental Markets in Developed & Developing Regions



Consumables Dominate Sales of Dental Product Sales



Increasing Healthcare Spending to Stir Demand for Dental Products & Services



Rising Demand for Dental Treatments from Expanding Middle Class Population



Transforming Role of Dental Practice



Spurt in Dental Tourism Offers Growth Opportunities



M&A Activity on the Rise in Dental Industry







5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Dental Restorative Supplies: An Introduction



Types of Dental Restorative Materials



Direct Restorative Materials



Indirect Restorative Materials



Bonding Materials



Dental Impression Materials



Biomaterials



Dental Amalgams



Types of Dental Amalgams



Low-Copper Amalgams



High Copper Amalgams



Bonded Amalgam



Cast Gold



Glass Ionomers



Composite Resins



Dental Ceramics



Bonding Agents



A Comparative Review of Major Restorative Materials



Comparison of Basic Characteristics of Restorative Supply Products







6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE







6.1 Focus on Select Players

6.2 Product Innovations/Introductions



Dentsply Sirona Introduces Aquasil Ultra+ Smart Wetting Impression Material



Dentsply Sirona Launches SureFil SDR flow+ Material



Dentsply Sirona Launches SDR flow Bulk Fill Flowable Material for Class I and II Restorations



3M Launches 3M Filtek One Bulk Fill Restorative



DMG Introduces Ecosite Bulk Fill Pluggable Bulk-Fill Composite



DMG America Unveils TempoCem ID Temporary Cement



Kerr Introduces Harmonize Universal Composite for Restorations



Ivoclar Vivadent Introduces Cention N Metal-Free Filling Material







6.3 Recent Industry Activity



BC Partners to Acquire Zest Dental Solutions



Young Innovations Takes Over Mydent International



Heraeus Kulzer Changes Name to Kulzer



Young Innovations Takes Over VarnishAmerica from Medical Products Laboratories







7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE







8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE







8.1 The United States



A. Market Analysis



Current & Future Analysis



Aging Population Drives Demand for Restorative Supplies



Concerns over Mercury Pollution Leads a Slide in Demand for Dental Amalgam



Calls to Cease Use of Dental Amalgams Gain Strength in the US



EPA Enacts Dental Rule to Control Mercury Discharge from Dental Practices



Dental Market: Spending Levels on the Rise



Dental Practices Focus on Patient-Centric Operations



Digital Dentistry & Shift to Cloud: Technology Developments in Dental Market



Rise of Group Practices Affects Solo Dental Establishments



Healthcare Reforms & Dental Market



Reimbursement Scenario



Coding for Dental Restorations



CDT Definition for Porcelain/Ceramic Materials Widened



B. Market Analytics







8.2 Canada



Market Analysis







8.3 Japan



Market Analysis







8.4 Europe



A. Market Analysis



Dental Restorative Supplies Market: An Overview



Europe Plans Phase Down of Dental Amalgams - Bans Use in Children and Lactating and Pregnant Women



Composite Dental Filling Material Gains Popularity in Europe



Demand for Easy & Efficient Products Bodes well for Dental Bonding Agents Market



Advancing Product Delivery Modes: Potential for Revenue Growth



Dental Market in Europe - Stable Growth Ahead



European Dental Market Ripe for Consolidation



Consolidation Activity in the European Dental Industry - A Glance at Select Deal for 2016 and 2017



B. Market Analytics







8.4.1 France



Market Analysis







8.4.2 Germany



Market Analysis







8.4.3 Italy



Market Analysis







8.4.4 The United Kingdom



Market Analysis







8.4.5 Spain



Market Analysis







8.4.6 Russia



Market Analysis







8.4.7 Rest of Europe



Market Analysis







8.5 Asia-Pacific



Market Analysis







8.5.1 China



A. Market Analysis



Dental Market in China: Promising Growth Opportunities Ahead



Dental Restorative Supplies Market - Positioned for Growth



B. Market Analytics







8.5.2 India



A. Market Analysis



Current and future Analysis



Dental Market in India: An Overview



B. Market Analytics







8.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific



A. Market Analysis



Current & Future Analysis



Australia



South Korea



B. Market Analytics







8.6 Latin America



Market Analysis







8.7 Rest of World



A. Market Analysis



Current & Future Analysis



Africa: Lack of Access to Oral Healthcare Presents Challenges



South Africa: Government Policies and Aging Population to Drive Growth



B. Market Analytics







9. COMPANY PROFILES







