Global Dental Restorative Supplies Markets 2016-2024 - Next Generation Glass Ionomers to Gain Prominence as Restorative Material
The "Dental Restorative Supplies - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Dental Restorative Supplies in US$ Thousand.
The report profiles 53 companies including many key and niche players
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Dental Restorative Supplies: Restoring and Rehabilitating Form and Function of Missing or Damaged Teeth Structures
Developed Regions Lead Global Sales, Developing Economies to Spearhead Growth
Aging Population: A Major Factor Driving Demand for Dental Restorative Materials
Rising Life Expectancies Raise the Need for Restorative Treatments & Products
Dental Amalgams Losing Share to Alternative Materials
Competitive Scenario
3. NOTEWORTHY TRENDS & ISSUES
Changing Consumer Preferences: A Major Influencing Factor
Despite Concerns over Mercury Exposure, Dental Amalgams Continue to Lead the Restorative Supplies Market
As the Largest Source of Mercury Pollution, Efforts to Phase-out Dental Amalgams Gain Momentum
UN Mercury Treaty Encourages Phase-Down of Dental Amalgams
Drawbacks of Mercury-based Dental Amalgams Gives Rise to Interest in Tooth-Colored Materials
Composite Fillings in Dental Restorations - Benefiting from the Shift Away from Dental Amalgams
Researchers Develop Tougher Dental Composite Drawing Inspiration from Mussels
Dental Cements: A Solution for Teeth Discoloration and Misalignments
Booming Cosmetic Dentistry Favors Demand for Aesthetic Restorations
Desire for Tooth-Colored Fillings Drives Demand for Non-Metal Filling Materials
Growing Popularity of Composite Resins for Aesthetic Procedures
Addressing Issues with Composite Resin-based Restorations
Need for a Simpler Composite Resin Restorations' Finishing System to Save Time
Advancements in Composite Materials
Smart Composites
Highly Filled Flowable Resins
Bulk-Fill Flowables
Bulk-Fill Composite Resins
Self-Adhering Flowable Composites
Next Generation Glass Ionomers to Gain Prominence as Restorative Material
Dental Biomaterial Market: Positioned for Growth
Researchers Assess New Dental Biomaterial for Plaque Resistance and Microbial Elimination
Machine-based and Digital Restorations Find Favor
Additive Manufacturing Transforms Dental Restorations
Rising Gold and Precious Metal Prices Driving Growth of Non-Metal Restorations
All-Ceramic Restorations Find Favor
Technology Advancements in All-Ceramic Restoration Dentistry Necessitates Advanced Materials
Outsourcing of Restorative Procedures: An Insight
Lack of Sufficient Clinical Testing: A Key Issue for Dental Industry
Black Marketing of Dental Products: A Major Concern
Why Do Restorative Materials Fail?
Innovations in Restorative Materials
Benefits and Drawbacks of Available Restoration Materials
S82 Fluorcanasite
Benefits and Drawbacks of Fluorcanasite and S82 Fluorcanasite
Zirconia
Lithium Disilicate
Cention N
Provisional Materials: Major Dental Fabrication Elements
Conventional Provisional Materials
Advanced Materials
Digital Restorative Systems: A Brief Overview
Digital Impression Systems
Key Concerns Related to Digital Impressions
Chairside CAD/CAM Systems
Digital Scanners and Cameras
Open and Closed Architecture
Software for Digital Dental Restorations
4. DENTAL MARKET: A REVIEW
Demographic Factors & Increased Spending on Oral Care to Fuel Growth in the Dental Market
Changing Dynamics of Dental Markets in Developed & Developing Regions
Consumables Dominate Sales of Dental Product Sales
Increasing Healthcare Spending to Stir Demand for Dental Products & Services
Rising Demand for Dental Treatments from Expanding Middle Class Population
Transforming Role of Dental Practice
Spurt in Dental Tourism Offers Growth Opportunities
M&A Activity on the Rise in Dental Industry
