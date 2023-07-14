Global Dental Services Market to Experience Robust Growth Driven by Dental Awareness and Tourism

News provided by

Research and Markets

14 Jul, 2023, 10:15 ET

DUBLIN, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Dental Services Market, Worldwide Dental Procedures Clinic" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to publisher estimates, the global dental services market is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR in the period of 2022-2027, owing to rising dental awareness and dental tourism.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth from 2022 to 2027 due to the growing number of dental clinics and rising awareness about oral care.

The increasing government funding for dental programs is likely to contribute to the market growth.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of the global dental services market. The report covers an overview and genesis of the industry, market size in terms of revenue.

Global dental services market segmentations include by type of services, end user, revenue division, dental clinics and geography; growth enablers and drivers; challenges and bottlenecks; regulatory framework; end-user analysis, industry analysis, competitive landscape including competition scenario and market shares of major players. The report concludes with future market projections of each market segmentation and analyst recommendations.

Companies Mentioned

  • Aspen Dental Management, Inc.
  • InterDent, Inc.
  • National Health Service England
  • The British United Provident Association Ltd.
  • Apollo White Dental
  • Abano Healthcare Group Ltd.
  • Coast Dental
  • Dental Service Group
  • Axis Dental
  • Integrated Dental Holdings
  • Pacific Dental Service
  • Gentle Dental of New England

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Overview

3. Overview and Genesis of the Global Dental Market
3.1 Ecosystem of Global Dental Market
3.2 Business Cycle of Global Dental Market
3.3 Timeline of Major Players of Global Dental Market
3.4 Value Chain Analysis of Global Dental Market
3.5 Global Dental Market Sizing, 2017- 2022

4. Market Segmentations of Global Dental Market, 2017-2022
4.1 Global Dental Market Segmentation by Type of Services
4.2 Global Dental Market Segmentation by End Users
4.3 Global Dental Market Segmentation by Revenue Division
4.4 Global Dental Market Segmentation by Geography

5. Snapshots on different Global Dental Market

6. Industrial Analysis of Global Dental Market

7. End User Analysis of Global Dental Market

8. Competitive Analysis of Global Dental Market
8.1 Market Share of Major Players in Global Dental Market, 2022
8.2 Cross Comparison of Major Players in Global Dental Market
8.3 Competitive Landscape of Global Dental Service Market

9. Future Outlook and Projections of Global Dental Market, 2022-2027
9.1 Future Market Sizing Analysis of Global Dental Market 2022-2027
9.2 Future Outlook of Global Dental Market Segmentation by Type of Services
9.3 Future Outlook of Global Dental Market Segmentation by End Users
9.4 Future Outlook of Global Dental Market Segmentation by Revenue Division
9.5 Future Outlook of Global Dental Market Segmentation by Geography

10. Covid-19 Impact on Global Dental Service Market

11. Analyst Recommendations

12. Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tcyz5y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Agricultural Machinery Market Factbook 2023: Historical Data 2018-2021, Estimates for 2022, & Forecasts 2023-2028

Kingdom of Saudia Arabia (KSA) Cold Chain Market Outlook to 2027: Projected CAGR of 15.1% During the Forecast Period

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.