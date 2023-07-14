Global Dental Services Market to Experience Robust Growth Driven by Dental Awareness and Tourism

DUBLIN, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Dental Services Market, Worldwide Dental Procedures Clinic" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to publisher estimates, the global dental services market is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR in the period of 2022-2027, owing to rising dental awareness and dental tourism.



Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth from 2022 to 2027 due to the growing number of dental clinics and rising awareness about oral care.



The increasing government funding for dental programs is likely to contribute to the market growth.



The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the potential of the global dental services market. The report covers an overview and genesis of the industry, market size in terms of revenue.



Global dental services market segmentations include by type of services, end user, revenue division, dental clinics and geography; growth enablers and drivers; challenges and bottlenecks; regulatory framework; end-user analysis, industry analysis, competitive landscape including competition scenario and market shares of major players. The report concludes with future market projections of each market segmentation and analyst recommendations.

Companies Mentioned

Aspen Dental Management, Inc.

InterDent, Inc.

National Health Service England

The British United Provident Association Ltd.

Apollo White Dental

Abano Healthcare Group Ltd.

Coast Dental

Dental Service Group

Axis Dental

Integrated Dental Holdings

Pacific Dental Service

Gentle Dental of New England

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Overview



3. Overview and Genesis of the Global Dental Market

3.1 Ecosystem of Global Dental Market

3.2 Business Cycle of Global Dental Market

3.3 Timeline of Major Players of Global Dental Market

3.4 Value Chain Analysis of Global Dental Market

3.5 Global Dental Market Sizing, 2017- 2022



4. Market Segmentations of Global Dental Market, 2017-2022

4.1 Global Dental Market Segmentation by Type of Services

4.2 Global Dental Market Segmentation by End Users

4.3 Global Dental Market Segmentation by Revenue Division

4.4 Global Dental Market Segmentation by Geography



5. Snapshots on different Global Dental Market



6. Industrial Analysis of Global Dental Market



7. End User Analysis of Global Dental Market



8. Competitive Analysis of Global Dental Market

8.1 Market Share of Major Players in Global Dental Market, 2022

8.2 Cross Comparison of Major Players in Global Dental Market

8.3 Competitive Landscape of Global Dental Service Market



9. Future Outlook and Projections of Global Dental Market, 2022-2027

9.1 Future Market Sizing Analysis of Global Dental Market 2022-2027

9.2 Future Outlook of Global Dental Market Segmentation by Type of Services

9.3 Future Outlook of Global Dental Market Segmentation by End Users

9.4 Future Outlook of Global Dental Market Segmentation by Revenue Division

9.5 Future Outlook of Global Dental Market Segmentation by Geography



10. Covid-19 Impact on Global Dental Service Market



11. Analyst Recommendations



12. Research Methodology

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tcyz5y

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets