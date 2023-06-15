Global Dentures Market Report 2023: Increasing Trend of Aesthetic Dentistry Drives Growth

15 Jun, 2023, 20:30 ET
DUBLIN, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dentures Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global dentures market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9.3% during 2023-2030.
Companies Mentioned
- Amann Girrbach AG
- COLTENE Holding AG
- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.
- GC dental
- Ivoclar Vivadent AG
- Modern Dental Group Ltd.
- Thommen Medical AG
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc
- Huge Dental Material
- SHOFU Inc
- VITA Zahnfabrik
- Kulzer Gmbh
- DIO Corporation
This report on global dentures market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global dentures market by segmenting the market based on type, usage, material, end-user and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the dentures market are provided in this report.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Increasing cases of dental diseases
- Increasing trend of aesthetic dentistry
- Increasing Product Launches
Challenges
- Alternative solutions available
- High cost
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Type
- Complete
- Partial
by Usage
- Removable
- Fixed
by Material
- Acrylic
- Metal
- Other
by End User
- Dental Clinics
- Hospitals
- Other
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l31o1c
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article