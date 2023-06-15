Global Dentures Market Report 2023: Increasing Trend of Aesthetic Dentistry Drives Growth

DUBLIN, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dentures Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dentures market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 9.3% during 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned

Amann Girrbach AG

COLTENE Holding AG

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

GC dental

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Modern Dental Group Ltd.

Thommen Medical AG

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

Huge Dental Material

SHOFU Inc

VITA Zahnfabrik

Kulzer Gmbh

DIO Corporation

This report on global dentures market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global dentures market by segmenting the market based on type, usage, material, end-user and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the dentures market are provided in this report.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing cases of dental diseases

Increasing trend of aesthetic dentistry

Increasing Product Launches

Challenges

Alternative solutions available

High cost

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Type

Complete

Partial

by Usage

Removable

Fixed

by Material

Acrylic

Metal

Other

by End User

Dental Clinics

Hospitals

Other

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

