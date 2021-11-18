Global Deodorant Market Is Projected To Rise During 2021-2028 | Up Market Research

PUNE, India, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Up Market Research titled, "Global Deodorant Market by Price Point (Economy, Premium, Medium), by Product Type (Spray, Sticks, Creams, Roll-on), by Distribution Channel (Online Retail, Pharmacy &Drug Stores, Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenient Stores), by End User (Women, Men), by Packaging Material (Plastic, Metal, Glass) and Region: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2018-2028", As per the study the market is expected to grow substantially during the forecast period.

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics of the industry. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments which include products, applications, and competitor analysis.

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

ITC Limited

Mankind Pharma Limited

Beiersdorf AG

Hindustan Unilever Limited

Henkel AG & Co

McNroe Consumer Products Pvt. Ltd.

Proctor & Gamble Pvt Ltd

Marico Limited

Emami Limited

Laverana GmbH & Co

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players that cover their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping them to expand their market share.

Highlights on the segments of the Deodorant Market

Based on Price Point, the market is divided into Economy, Premium and Medium.

On the basis of Product Type, the market is divided into Spray, Sticks, Creams, and Roll-on.

Based on Distribution Channel, the market is divided into Online Retail, Pharmacy & Drug Stores, Supermarket / Hypermarket, and Convenient Stores.

On the basis of End User, the market is bifurcated into Women and Men.

Based on Packaging Material, the market is divided into Plastic, Metal, and Glass.

On the basis of Regions, the market is categorized as Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.

Key Benefits for Industry Participants & Stakeholders:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Deodorant Market

Read 230 Pages Research Report with Detailed ToC on "Global Deodorant Market by Price Point (Economy, Premium, Medium), by Product Type (Spray, Sticks, Creams, Roll-on), by Distribution Channel (Online Retail, Pharmacy &Drug Stores, Supermarket/Hypermarket, Convenient Stores), by End User (Women, Men), by Packaging Material (Plastic, Metal, Glass) and Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2021 – 2028"

