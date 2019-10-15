Global Deodorants Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Deodorants market worldwide is projected to grow by US$12.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.8%. Stick, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.5 Billion by the year 2025, Stick will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$448.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$391.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Stick will reach a market size of US$170.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Avon Products, Inc.; Beiersdorf AG; CavinKare Pvt., Ltd.; Colgate-Palmolive Company; Lion Corporation







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Deodorants Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Deodorants Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Deodorants Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Deodorants Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Stick (Product) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Stick (Product) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Stick (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Spray (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Spray (Product) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Spray (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Roll-On (Product) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Roll-On (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Roll-On (Product) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Other Products (Product) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Other Products (Product) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Other Products (Product) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Deodorants Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 16: United States Deodorants Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Deodorants Market in the United States by Product: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 18: United States Deodorants Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 19: Canadian Deodorants Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Canadian Deodorants Historic Market Review by Product

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 21: Deodorants Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 22: Japanese Market for Deodorants: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 23: Deodorants Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017

Table 24: Japanese Deodorants Market Share Analysis by Product:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 25: Chinese Deodorants Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 26: Deodorants Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 27: Chinese Deodorants Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Deodorants Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (

in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 28: European Deodorants Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Deodorants Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 30: European Deodorants Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: European Deodorants Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 32: Deodorants Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 33: European Deodorants Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 34: Deodorants Market in France by Product: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 35: French Deodorants Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 36: French Deodorants Market Share Analysis by Product:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 37: Deodorants Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2018-2025

Table 38: German Deodorants Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 39: German Deodorants Market Share Breakdown by Product:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 40: Italian Deodorants Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Deodorants Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 42: Italian Deodorants Market by Product: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Deodorants: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 44: Deodorants Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2009-2017

Table 45: United Kingdom Deodorants Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 46: Spanish Deodorants Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Spanish Deodorants Historic Market Review by Product

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 48: Deodorants Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 49: Russian Deodorants Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Deodorants Market in Russia by Product: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 51: Russian Deodorants Market Share Breakdown by Product:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 52: Rest of Europe Deodorants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 53: Deodorants Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: Rest of Europe Deodorants Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 55: Asia-Pacific Deodorants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 56: Deodorants Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 57: Asia-Pacific Deodorants Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Deodorants Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 59: Asia-Pacific Deodorants Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 60: Asia-Pacific Deodorants Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 61: Deodorants Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2018-2025

Table 62: Australian Deodorants Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 63: Australian Deodorants Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 64: Indian Deodorants Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Indian Deodorants Historic Market Review by Product

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 66: Deodorants Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 67: Deodorants Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 68: South Korean Deodorants Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 69: Deodorants Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Deodorants: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Deodorants Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2009-2017

Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Deodorants Market Share Analysis

by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 73: Latin American Deodorants Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 74: Deodorants Market in Latin America in US$ Million by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 75: Latin American Deodorants Market Percentage Breakdown

of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 76: Latin American Deodorants Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Deodorants Historic Market Analysis in Latin America

in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 78: Latin American Deodorants Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 79: Argentinean Deodorants Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 80: Deodorants Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: Argentinean Deodorants Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 82: Deodorants Market in Brazil by Product: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Brazilian Deodorants Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 84: Brazilian Deodorants Market Share Analysis by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 85: Deodorants Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and

Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2018-2025

Table 86: Mexican Deodorants Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 87: Mexican Deodorants Market Share Breakdown by Product:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 88: Rest of Latin America Deodorants Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Deodorants Market in Rest of Latin America by

Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 90: Rest of Latin America Deodorants Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 91: The Middle East Deodorants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 92: Deodorants Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 93: The Middle East Deodorants Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 94: The Middle East Deodorants Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: The Middle East Deodorants Historic Market by

Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 96: Deodorants Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 97: Iranian Market for Deodorants: Annual Sales Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the Period

2018-2025

Table 98: Deodorants Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Iranian Deodorants Market Share Analysis by Product:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 100: Israeli Deodorants Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025

Table 101: Deodorants Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Israeli Deodorants Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 103: Saudi Arabian Deodorants Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Deodorants Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 105: Saudi Arabian Deodorants Market by Product:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 106: Deodorants Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: United Arab Emirates Deodorants Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 108: Deodorants Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 109: Deodorants Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Rest of Middle East Deodorants Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017

Table 111: Rest of Middle East Deodorants Market Share

Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 112: African Deodorants Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Deodorants Market in Africa by Product: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 114: African Deodorants Market Share Breakdown by

Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



AVON PRODUCTS, INC.

BEIERSDORF AG

CAVINKARE PVT., LTD.

COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY

LION CORPORATION



V. CURATED RESEARCH

