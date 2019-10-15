Global Deodorants Industry
Oct 15, 2019, 11:30 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Deodorants market worldwide is projected to grow by US$12.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.8%. Stick, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.5 Billion by the year 2025, Stick will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5817824/?utm_source=PRN
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$448.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$391.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Stick will reach a market size of US$170.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Avon Products, Inc.; Beiersdorf AG; CavinKare Pvt., Ltd.; Colgate-Palmolive Company; Lion Corporation
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5817824/?utm_source=PRN
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Deodorants Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Deodorants Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Deodorants Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Deodorants Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Stick (Product) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Stick (Product) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Stick (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Spray (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Spray (Product) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Spray (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Roll-On (Product) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Roll-On (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 12: Roll-On (Product) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 13: Other Products (Product) World Market Estimates and
Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 14: Other Products (Product) Market Historic Review by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 15: Other Products (Product) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Deodorants Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Table 16: United States Deodorants Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 17: Deodorants Market in the United States by Product: A
Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 18: United States Deodorants Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 19: Canadian Deodorants Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 20: Canadian Deodorants Historic Market Review by Product
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 21: Deodorants Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
JAPAN
Table 22: Japanese Market for Deodorants: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 23: Deodorants Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017
Table 24: Japanese Deodorants Market Share Analysis by Product:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 25: Chinese Deodorants Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 26: Deodorants Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 27: Chinese Deodorants Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Deodorants Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (
in %) for 2019 & 2025
Table 28: European Deodorants Market Demand Scenario in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 29: Deodorants Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 30: European Deodorants Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: European Deodorants Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 32: Deodorants Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 33: European Deodorants Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 34: Deodorants Market in France by Product: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 35: French Deodorants Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 36: French Deodorants Market Share Analysis by Product:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GERMANY
Table 37: Deodorants Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2018-2025
Table 38: German Deodorants Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 39: German Deodorants Market Share Breakdown by Product:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 40: Italian Deodorants Market Growth Prospects in US$
Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 41: Deodorants Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 42: Italian Deodorants Market by Product: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Deodorants: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 44: Deodorants Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2009-2017
Table 45: United Kingdom Deodorants Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 46: Spanish Deodorants Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 47: Spanish Deodorants Historic Market Review by Product
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 48: Deodorants Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
RUSSIA
Table 49: Russian Deodorants Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Deodorants Market in Russia by Product: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 51: Russian Deodorants Market Share Breakdown by Product:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe Deodorants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 53: Deodorants Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: Rest of Europe Deodorants Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Deodorants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 56: Deodorants Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2009-2017
Table 57: Asia-Pacific Deodorants Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: Deodorants Market in Asia-Pacific by Product:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 59: Asia-Pacific Deodorants Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Deodorants Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 61: Deodorants Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2018-2025
Table 62: Australian Deodorants Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 63: Australian Deodorants Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 64: Indian Deodorants Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 65: Indian Deodorants Historic Market Review by Product
in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 66: Deodorants Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 67: Deodorants Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 68: South Korean Deodorants Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 69: Deodorants Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Deodorants: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 71: Deodorants Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2009-2017
Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Deodorants Market Share Analysis
by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 73: Latin American Deodorants Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 74: Deodorants Market in Latin America in US$ Million by
Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017
Table 75: Latin American Deodorants Market Percentage Breakdown
of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 76: Latin American Deodorants Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 77: Deodorants Historic Market Analysis in Latin America
in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 78: Latin American Deodorants Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 79: Argentinean Deodorants Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 80: Deodorants Market in Argentina in US$ Million by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: Argentinean Deodorants Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 82: Deodorants Market in Brazil by Product: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025
Table 83: Brazilian Deodorants Historic Market Scenario in US$
Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 84: Brazilian Deodorants Market Share Analysis by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MEXICO
Table 85: Deodorants Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and
Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2018-2025
Table 86: Mexican Deodorants Historic Market Analysis in US$
Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 87: Mexican Deodorants Market Share Breakdown by Product:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 88: Rest of Latin America Deodorants Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Deodorants Market in Rest of Latin America by
Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 90: Rest of Latin America Deodorants Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 91: The Middle East Deodorants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 92: Deodorants Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 93: The Middle East Deodorants Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 94: The Middle East Deodorants Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: The Middle East Deodorants Historic Market by
Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 96: Deodorants Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025
IRAN
Table 97: Iranian Market for Deodorants: Annual Sales Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the Period
2018-2025
Table 98: Deodorants Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017
Table 99: Iranian Deodorants Market Share Analysis by Product:
2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 100: Israeli Deodorants Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025
Table 101: Deodorants Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Israeli Deodorants Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 103: Saudi Arabian Deodorants Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 104: Deodorants Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 105: Saudi Arabian Deodorants Market by Product:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 106: Deodorants Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product for the Period 2018-2025
Table 107: United Arab Emirates Deodorants Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 108: Deodorants Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 109: Deodorants Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for
the Period 2018-2025
Table 110: Rest of Middle East Deodorants Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017
Table 111: Rest of Middle East Deodorants Market Share
Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 112: African Deodorants Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025
Table 113: Deodorants Market in Africa by Product: A Historic
Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 114: African Deodorants Market Share Breakdown by
Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AVON PRODUCTS, INC.
BEIERSDORF AG
CAVINKARE PVT., LTD.
COLGATE-PALMOLIVE COMPANY
LION CORPORATION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5817824/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportbuyer
Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers
For more information:
Sarah Smith
Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com
Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com
Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904
Website: www.reportbuyer.com
SOURCE ReportBuyer
Share this article