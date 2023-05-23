Global Deodorants Market Report 2023: Growing Concern About Hygiene and Freshness Fuels the Sector

DUBLIN, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Deodorants Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2023-2028)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global deodorant market is projected to register a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

Deodorants Market Trends

Growing Concern About Hygiene and Freshness

Increasing consumer inclination towards being presentable, sweat-free, and odor-free for 24 hours leads the key players to manufacture products that are clinically proven to stay for more than 24 hours on the body. As such most of the leading players in the deodorant market have introduced a product line that can keep up to 24 hours.

For instance, in March 2022 , the P&G's Secret brand launched a new weightless dry spray collection in the United States that includes antiperspirant and aluminum-free options. The antiperspirant provides lasting sweat and odor protection for up to 48 hours, and the aluminium-free deodorant provides long-lasting odor protection for up to 24 hours. Furthermore, the market also witnesses increasing concerns about hygiene, especially among women.

, the P&G's Secret brand launched a new weightless dry spray collection in that includes antiperspirant and aluminum-free options. The antiperspirant provides lasting sweat and odor protection for up to 48 hours, and the aluminium-free deodorant provides long-lasting odor protection for up to 24 hours. Furthermore, the market also witnesses increasing concerns about hygiene, especially among women. Deodorant sprays that ensure the hygiene of females are being launched across the region by leading companies like Unilever, P&G, etc. Thus, product innovation has been continuously driving the growth of the market. Moreover, special deodorants are manufactured for athletes and those who do extensive workouts, which can result in irritation and bad odor.

To maintain their hygiene, athletes often use aluminum-free deodorants with odor-block formula. Thus, deodorants are increasingly being used among consumers of various income levels and ethnic groups in the region to maintain body hygiene. This is expected to drive market growth in the forecast period.

The Demand for Sustainable and Natural Deodorants in Europe

Across Europe , consumers are demanding more natural, organic, and sustainable formulations. On the other hand, consumers seek products that can be used anytime, such as that roll-ons and sprays, and are finding the balance in terms of novel fragrances. Leading European deodorant/antiperspirant brands to promote highly effective formulations, which are essential for daily personal care routines.

, consumers are demanding more natural, organic, and sustainable formulations. On the other hand, consumers seek products that can be used anytime, such as that roll-ons and sprays, and are finding the balance in terms of novel fragrances. Leading European deodorant/antiperspirant brands to promote highly effective formulations, which are essential for daily personal care routines. Furthermore, consumers are open to new concepts. The natural and organic deodorant market has come a long way, and new product launches by significant companies have been more creative. Market participants are also establishing new collaborations with retailers as part of their efforts to broaden their market reach.

For instance, in November 2021 , Wild, a United Kingdom -based eco-friendly deodorant brand, announced new partnerships with some of the United Kingdom's leading supermarkets, retailers, and department stores to expand their market reach in the region. Growing awareness among consumers about sustainable consumption and eco-friendly purchases has led Wild to develop a brand that is dedicated to sustainability. Furthermore, the emergence of younger consumers led to more selective purchasing.

