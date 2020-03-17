Global Deployable Military Shelter Market Analysis, 2019-2027 by Product Size, Application, Shelter Type and Region

DUBLIN, March 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Deployable Military Shelter Market Datasheet, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With advancements in technology, deployable military shelter systems are lighter and can be installed easily even under harsh weather conditions. Although there is a lack of foundation, assembling of these military shelter systems is possible on various terrains, whether it may be a mountain, valley or plain and others.



The deployable military shelter systems market size (in volume) of North America, Europe and APAC in the year 2018 constituted to 5689 units, 3748 units and 3491 units respectively, and it is further anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 4.3%, 4.8% and 5.1% respectively by the end of 2027.



The growth of the market in the regions can be attributed to the growing military expenditure incurred by the regions and increasing allocation of budgetary resources towards defense every year by the countries. Moreover, these countries which has a strong economy are investing higher in military shelter systems that is anticipated to increase the demand for deployable military shelter systems in these regions over the next decade.



The deployable military shelter systems market consists of several segments, that include product size, application, shelter type and by region. The shelter type segment is further sub-divided into hard-wall and soft-wall, out of which, soft-wall segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share.



The market size of soft-wall in the North America, Europe and APAC together had reached 4539 units, 2935 units and 2829 units in the year 2018, and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 4.5%, 5%, 5.2% respectively during the forecast period.



Moreover, the application segment is further sub-divided into command and control centers, military shelter camp and others. Of these, command and control centers is estimated to witness huge demand in these regions, with the military operations becoming highly dynamic and complicated over the past two decades.



The challenges in military operations are required to be met with skill and speed. This in turn generates the requirement for command posts and control centers that are mobile as well as functional.



Some of the key industry leaders in the North America, Europe and APAC deployable military shelter systems market are Alaska Structures, Inc., CAMSS Shelters, Eureka! Expeditionary Systems, Federal-Fabrics-Fibers, Inc., Weatherhaven Global Resources Ltd., RDD USA, Shelter Tent Manufacturing Co., Ltd., US Military Tents, HDT Global, Berg and Losberger GmbH.



