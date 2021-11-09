Global Depth Filtration Market 2021-2026 - Depth Filtration Quickens Ascent to the Top of the Game in Gene Therapies

DUBLIN, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Depth Filtration - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Depth Filtration estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% over the analysis period.

Diatomaceous Earth, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9.2% CAGR to reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cellulose segment is readjusted to a revised 8.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.4% share of the global Depth Filtration market.

Depth filtration process is extensively used in downstream bioprocessing, for separating cells and cell debris and such other colloidal material from liquids. A wide range of filter sheet media are used for depth filtration for turbidity removal, polishing filtration, removal of chill haze, colloidal removal, removal of microorganisms like bacterial, yeast and mold, and microbial spoilage removal among others.



A major growth driver for the market is the rising large molecules and biologics production. Growing biopharmaceuticals demand combined with increasing expenditure on biopharmaceutical R&D drive market growth. The pharmaceutical industry is increasing demand for high quality and clean filter products for use in production of APIs and for filtering different buffers and media.

The filters are mainly used for downstream purification of turbid feed streams and cell culture centrates prior to loading them on chromatography columns. The market for depth filtration is also driven by increasing use of single-use or disposable filtration technologies. Depth filtration is a critical process required for manufacturing high quality and pure products.

Depth filters would also be extensively used in wastewater purification. Deep bed-sand filters are used in final stages in treatment of potable water. Growing emphasis on wastewater purification in countries across the world would therefore emerge as an important growth driver for the market over the coming years. Furthermore, depth filters are inexpensive and can be used easily, two other factors driving their increased adoption.

Moreover, technological advancements are leading to constant changes in designs of depth filters. Depth filters available today offer better filtration capabilities than the ones before. The market is witnessing increasing demand for lower capacity filters with higher density harvest. Manufacturers are presently making all efforts to meet this market demand. Manufacturers are also focused on developing synthetic polymer depth filters which can eliminate the current limitations with conventional cellulose media.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $666.6 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $327.7 Million by 2026

The Depth Filtration market in the U.S. is estimated at US$666.6 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 33.11% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$327.7 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.8% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 7.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$353.5 Million by the close of the analysis period.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

Supply Chain Disruptions and Challenges Faced by Healthcare and Biotechnology Industries

Activated Carbon's Growing Role in Fighting COVID-19

An Introduction to Depth Filtration

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Analysis by Media Type

Analysis by Product

Analysis by Application

Regional Analysis

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

High Significance of Depth Filtration in Winemaking

Depth Filtration Streamlines Plasma Fractionation Filtration Process

Demand for Depth Filters in Blood Particles Separation Set to Rise

High Significance of Depth Filtration in Food & Beverages Industry

Surging Biologics Production: Opportunity for Depth Filters Market

Biologics Continue to Widen their Addressable Market

Process Improvements & Advancements Strengthen Biologics Domain

Biologics: Safe Solution for Unmet Medical Requirement

Automation Gathers Steam in Biologics Domain

Rising Pharmaceutical R&D Investments Fuel Demand for Depth Filtration Products

Combination of Depth Filtration and Other Separator Techniques Finds Use in Cell Harvesting

Depth Filters Strengthen Water Filtration Processes

Shifting Industrial Paradigms in Bioprocessing Spur Innovation in Depth Filtration

Depth Filtration: Quickens Ascent to the Top of the Game in Gene Therapies

