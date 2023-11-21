Global Depyrogenated Sterile Empty Vials Market Forecast Report 2023-2027, By Product (2 ML, 5 ML,10 ML, 20 ML, >20 ML), By Packaging (Glass, Plastic) and By End User

21 Nov, 2023

DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Depyrogenated Sterile Empty Vials Global Market Report 2023" has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global depyrogenated sterile empty vials market is expected to grow from $3.32 billion in 2022 to $3.51 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The depyrogenated sterile empty vials market is expected to grow to $4.40 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.8%.

Technological advancements have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the depyrogenated sterile empty vials market. Major companies operating in the depyrogenated sterile empty vials market are focused on incorporating advanced technologies in depyrogenated sterile empty vials for better quality and to sustain their position in the market.

The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases across the globe is expected to propel the growth of the depyrogenated sterile empty vials market. Depyrogenated sterile vials are used for the storage of injectable medication involved in the treatment of infectious diseases. Additionally, depyrogenated sterile empty vials are also used for the collection of laboratory samples. For instance, in March 2022, according to the key facts published in 2022 by the World Health Organization (WHO), a UN agency responsible for international public health, it is estimated that there will be 1.3 to 4.0 million cholera cases every year, with 21, 000 to 143, 000 global fatalities as a result of cholera. At the end of 2021, there were an estimated 38.4 million individuals living with HIV. Furthermore, an estimated 241 million malaria cases were reported globally in 2020. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases across the globe will drive the growth of the depyrogenated sterile empty vials market.

The depyrogenated sterile empty vials market consists of sales of type I borosilicate glass, and molded and tabular glass depyrogenated sterile empty vials. 

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

  • The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.
  • The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, and forecasting its development.
  • The forecasts are made after considering the major factors currently impacting the market. These include:
  • The impact of sanctions, supply chain disruptions, and altered demand for goods and services due to the Russian Ukraine war, impacting various macro-economic factors and parameters in the Eastern European region and its subsequent effect on global markets.
  • The impact of higher inflation in many countries and the resulting spike in interest rates.
  • The continued but declining impact of COVID-19 on supply chains and consumption patterns.
  • Market segmentations break down the market into sub markets.
  • The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.
  • The competitive landscape chapter gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.
  • The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:

  • By Product: 2 ML; 5 ML; 10 ML; 20 ML; >20 ML
  • By Packaging: Glass; Plastic
  • By End User: Clinical Labs; Compounding Labs; Pharmaceutical Companies; Contract Manufacturing Organization; Distributors

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA

Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Company Profiles:

  • APG Pharma
  • Corning Inc.
  • DWK Life Sciences
  • Nipro PharmaPackaging
  • SCHOTT
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Gerresheimer AG
  • Radpharm Scientific
  • Stevanato Group
  • SGD Pharma
  • VWR International LLC
  • Merck KGaA
  • SiO2 Materials Science
  • Sigma-Aldrich

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rtq9bo

