Global Dermal Fillers Market Research Report - Forecast to 2023

Dermal fillers are gaining popularity all across the globe due to increasing trend of using anti-ageing treatments, and demand to look younger. These types of surgeries are popular within women population; around 91% of facial injectable surgeries are performed on women. The popularity is growing in male population as well, with notable growth in number of surgeries performed. People all over the world are keen on maintaining their beauty due to its favorable social repercussions and spend significant amounts on facial injectable to keep their youthfulness alive, this is one of the key factor drives the growth of facial injectable market.



Growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries on account of its swift wound healing property, visible effects of treatment are spurring the market growth. However, number of side effects of existing facial injectable is limiting the growth of the market to a great extent along with that, high cost of the surgery, stringent regulations are further limiting the market growth.



The total Dermal Fillers market is expected to reach USD 10008.4 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecasted period.

The global dermal fillers market by types is segmented into Botulinum Toxin, Hyaluronic Acid, Polymers & Particles and Collagen. Botulinum Toxin segment is expected to command the largest market share of 47.5% in terms of and is expected to reach USD 4556.2 million by the end of 2023. This market is growing at a CAGR of 12.1% by the end of the forecast period 2017-2023.

On the basis of application the global dermal fillers market is segmented into Facial Line Correction Treatment, Face-Lift, Lip Treatments and others. Facial Line Correction Treatment segment is expected to command the largest market share of around 44.2% in 2016. This market is expected to reach USD 4273.4 million in 2023 from USD 1926.9 million in 2016, this market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3 % during the forecast period 2017-2023

On the basis of region the global dermal fillers market is segmented into Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Americas region is expected to command a largest market share of 39.3% in 2016. This market is expected to reach US$ 3769.6 million in 2023 from US$ 1750.3 million in 2016, this market is growing at a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period 2017-2023. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% during forecasted period

Key Players

The leading market players in the global dermal fillers market include ALLERGAN (Republic of Ireland), Dr. Korman Laboratories (Israel), GALDERMA (Switzerland), Integra Lifesciences (US), Merz Pharma (Germany), Sinclair Pharma (UK), and Teoxane laboratories (Switzerland) and others.

Key Findings

• The dermal fillers global market and is expected to reach USD 10008.4 million by 2023

• Facial Line Correction Treatment segment is expected to command the largest market share of around 44.2% in 2016.

• Americas region is expected to command a largest market share of 39.3% in 2016 and is expected to reach 3769.6 million by the end of forecast period

• Asia the fastest growing region and expected to grow at the CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period

