Global Dermatitis Market Is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of Approximately 9% Over 2018-2022: The Business Research Company

LONDON, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Strict government regulations are restraining the dermatitis drugs market growth. Atopic Dermatitis (eczema) usually occurs at a very early stage (0-5 years). In order to find the efficacy and efficiency of a drug, it has to be tried on every type of patient. The effects of certain drugs on adults are quite different from the effects on children, due to which results of the clinical trial cannot be used for the production of a drug that will be used for children. This hinders research and requires more efforts in clearing regulations set by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). For example, as the patient population is largely children, the FDA in its CFR Code Title 21, Part 50 Protection of Human Subjects, and subpart D, has laid down guidelines for the additional safeguard of children in clinical investigation. The regulation is in compliance with Children's Health Act of 2000, that requires all the children subjected to clinical trials to be given additional protection.

Major Regulatory Bodies In The Dermatitis Drugs Market

The dermatitis drugs market is governed by several regulatory bodies that require drug manufacturers to get approvals from the concerned authorities before launching their medicines into the market. Two such major regulatory bodies are the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA) (Japan) and the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) (India), that carry out quality checks before declaring the drugs suitable for consumption. The PMDA reviews the products with an aim to ensure safety, quality and efficacy of pharmaceuticals and then approves the products that are suitable in every parameter. Similarly, the CDSCO is the central drug authority that is responsible for the approval of new drugs in India. These tedious approval processes make the drugs more effective and safer for consumption.

Increasing Prevalence Of Atopic Dermatitis

Dermatitis drugs include corticosteroids, calcineurin inhibitors, and PDE4 inhibitors which are used to cure inflammation of the outer layer of the body, characterized by itchy rashes on swollen and reddened skin. Major dermatitis drugs include Triamcinolone, Clobetasol, Betamethasone, Hydrocortisone, Fluocinonide and Clobex. The global dermatitis drugs market was valued at about $17.88 billion in 2018 and is expected to grow to $25.52 billion at an annual growth rate of 9.3% through 2022. Growth in the atopic dermatitis market is primarily driven by the increasing global prevalence of the disease. Prevalence of dermatitis in children is estimated to be around 15-20% while it is 1-3% in adults. The increasing cases of food allergies are adding to the prevalence of dermatitis which ultimately leads to the increase in demand for the medicines to cure this disease. For example, a study conducted in Norway highlights that the overall incidence rate of atopic dermatitis has increased from 0.028 per person year in 2009 to 0.034 per person year in 2014.

Players In The Dermatitis Drug Market Are Investing In Mergers And Acquisitions

Major players in the dermatitis drug market are LEO Pharma A/S, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Sanofi S.A. The dermatitis market has witnessed an increasing number of Mergers and Acquisitions (M&As), done with the purpose of business expansion and increasing visibility. M&As are playing a significant role in today's world and are assumed to expand this market in the years to come. The vendors in this industry are focusing on collaboration and partnerships to expand their portfolio and improve market presence. Companies are also strategically making M&As with a view to reduce competition and increase the scalability of their business. For example, Stiefel Laboratories has been able to successfully widen its global reach after it was acquired by Glaxo Smith Kline. Also, Biofrontera, Inc., a specialist in the dermatology market, acquired Cutanea Life Sciences, Inc. in 2019 for $7.3 million to increase its capital base and scale the business.

