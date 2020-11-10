Global Dermatological Therapeutics Market to 2025 - Increase in Awareness Levels of Disease Progression and Etiology

DUBLIN, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dermatological Therapeutics Market - Growths, Trends, and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

With the rise in the aging population, dermatological care is likely to receive particular attention. As people age, the risk of developing skin-related disorders increases, due to factors, such as changes in the connective tissue, reduction in the skin's strength and elasticity, and reduction in secretions from sebaceous glands.



Skin conditions pose a significant threat to patient's well-being, mental health, ability to function, and social participation. The increasing incidence of dermatological diseases and increasing levels of awareness-related disease progression, etiology, and available therapies are leading to a high growth of dermatological therapeutics.



Key Market Trends



Atopic Dermatitis Segment is Expected to Register a Robust Growth



Atopic dermatitis is a widespread chronic inflammatory skin condition that can affect patients of all ages, and it is the result of multiple environmental, immunological, genetic, and pharmacologic factors. The disease mostly flares up when the patient is around the things that cause allergic reactions. The malfunctioning in the immune system of the human body, due to asthma, is also a major cause of atopic dermatitis. Due to several lifestyle factors, the global burden of atopic dermatitis is increasing rapidly, which, in turn, is fueling the growth of the segment.



North America Dominates the Market, in Terms of Revenue, and Asia-Pacific is Expected to Register a Rapid Growth



North America is expected to lead the global market. Increasing healthcare expenditure, awareness about skin diseases, and the strong presence of pharmaceutical companies are anticipated to drive the market growth in North America. In Asia-Pacific, the ever-increasing pool of the patient population, increasing awareness, and increasing disposable incomes are expected to be pivotal to the robust market growth in the region.



Competitive Landscape



Many new players are emerging in the dermatological therapeutics market, as a result of a number of growth opportunities. Forthcoming patent expiries of major drugs are leading to increased competition, and it is further driving the market studied, especially in the generic sector. The overall dermatological diagnostics and therapeutics industry is expected to witness tremendous growth, with several generic players controlling significant market share in the developing regions.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growing Burden of Dermatology Diseases

4.2.2 Increase in Awareness Levels of Disease Progression and Etiology

4.2.3 Increase in the Elderly Population

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Serious Side Effects for Certain Classes of Therapeutic Drugs

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Alopecia

5.1.2 Herpes

5.1.3 Psoriasis

5.1.4 Rosacea

5.1.5 Atopic Dermatitis

5.1.6 Other Applications

5.2 By Drug Class

5.2.1 Anti-infectives

5.2.2 Corticosteroids

5.2.3 Calcineurin Inhibitors

5.2.4 Retinoids

5.2.5 Other Drug Classes

5.3 By Geography



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 AbbVie Inc

6.1.2 Allergan PLC

6.1.3 Amgen Inc.

6.1.4 Almirall SA

6.1.5 Bausch Health Companies Inc.

6.1.6 Galderma SA

6.1.7 GlaxoSmithKline PLC

6.1.8 Johnson & Johnson

6.1.9 Novartis International AG

6.1.10 Pfizer Inc.



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u5njgp

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:



Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

