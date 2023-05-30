Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $33.4 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 11.2%

30 May, 2023, 21:45 ET
DUBLIN, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global dermatology diagnostic devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 11.2% to reach $33.4 billion by 2030 from $15.88 billion in 2023.
Companies Mentioned
- Abbott Diagnostics
- Bruker Corporation
- Carl Zeiss Meditec
- GE Healthcare Ltd.
- Heine Optotechnik
- Leica Microsystems GmbH
- MELA Sciences Inc.
- Michelson Diagnostics
- Nikon Corporation
- Philips Healthcare
- Photomedex Inc.
- Roche Diagnostics
- Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc.
- Strata Skin Sciences
- Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation
- Welch Allyn
This report on global dermatology diagnostic devices market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global dermatology diagnostic devices market by segmenting the market based on product type, application, end user, and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the dermatology diagnostic devices market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Incidences of Skin Disorders
- Technological Advancements in Dermatology Diagnostic Devices
- Research and Development Proficiencies
Challenges
- Strict Regulatory Requirements for Medical Devices
- Availability of Low Cost Substitutes
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
Market Segmentation
by Product Type
- Imaging Devices
- Microscopes
- Immunoassays
- Molecular Diagnostics
- Others
by Application
- Skin Cancer
- Dermatitis
- Psoriasis
- Cellulitis
- Others
by End-user
- Hospitals
- Diagnostic Labs
- Others
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
