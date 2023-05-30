Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $33.4 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 11.2%

News provided by

Research and Markets

30 May, 2023, 21:45 ET

DUBLIN, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dermatology diagnostic devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 11.2% to reach $33.4 billion by 2030 from $15.88 billion in 2023.

Companies Mentioned

  • Abbott Diagnostics
  • Bruker Corporation
  • Carl Zeiss Meditec
  • GE Healthcare Ltd.
  • Heine Optotechnik
  • Leica Microsystems GmbH
  • MELA Sciences Inc.
  • Michelson Diagnostics
  • Nikon Corporation
  • Philips Healthcare
  • Photomedex Inc.
  • Roche Diagnostics
  • Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc.
  • Strata Skin Sciences
  • Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation
  • Welch Allyn

This report on global dermatology diagnostic devices market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global dermatology diagnostic devices market by segmenting the market based on product type, application, end user, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the dermatology diagnostic devices market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Rising Incidences of Skin Disorders
  • Technological Advancements in Dermatology Diagnostic Devices
  • Research and Development Proficiencies

Challenges

  • Strict Regulatory Requirements for Medical Devices
  • Availability of Low Cost Substitutes

Historical & Forecast Period

  • Base Year: 2022
  • Historical Period: 2018-2022
  • Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Product Type

  • Imaging Devices
  • Microscopes
  • Immunoassays
  • Molecular Diagnostics
  • Others

by Application

  • Skin Cancer
  • Dermatitis
  • Psoriasis
  • Cellulitis
  • Others

by End-user

  • Hospitals
  • Diagnostic Labs
  • Others

by Region

  • Europe
  • Germany
  • United Kingdom
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe
  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • South Korea
  • Australia
  • Indonesia
  • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Turkey
  • Iran
  • United Arab Emirates
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n1pmo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood | +353-1-481-1716 | [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Subsea Production and Processing System Market Report 2023: Players Include Schneider Electric, Siemens Energy, Honeywell International and General Electric

Global Sonar System Market Report 2023: Burgeoning Demand for Sonobuoy for Tactical Defense Fuels the Sector

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.