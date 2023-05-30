Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $33.4 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 11.2%

DUBLIN, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dermatology diagnostic devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 11.2% to reach $33.4 billion by 2030 from $15.88 billion in 2023.

Companies Mentioned

Abbott Diagnostics

Bruker Corporation

Carl Zeiss Meditec

GE Healthcare Ltd.

Heine Optotechnik

Leica Microsystems GmbH

MELA Sciences Inc.

Michelson Diagnostics

Nikon Corporation

Philips Healthcare

Photomedex Inc.

Roche Diagnostics

Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics Inc.

Strata Skin Sciences

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

Welch Allyn

This report on global dermatology diagnostic devices market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global dermatology diagnostic devices market by segmenting the market based on product type, application, end user, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the dermatology diagnostic devices market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Incidences of Skin Disorders

Technological Advancements in Dermatology Diagnostic Devices

Research and Development Proficiencies

Challenges

Strict Regulatory Requirements for Medical Devices

Availability of Low Cost Substitutes

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Product Type

Imaging Devices

Microscopes

Immunoassays

Molecular Diagnostics

Others

by Application

Skin Cancer

Dermatitis

Psoriasis

Cellulitis

Others

by End-user

Hospitals

Diagnostic Labs

Others

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n1pmo

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood | +353-1-481-1716 | [email protected]

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets