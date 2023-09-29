Global Dermatology Lasers Market to Reach $2.68 Billion by 2027 with a CAGR of 6.7%

DUBLIN, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dermatology Lasers Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dermatology lasers market is on the rise, with predictions indicating an increase from $1.96 billion in 2022 to $2.07 billion in 2023, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.79%. The market is expected to reach $2.68 billion by 2027, with a CAGR of 6.65%.

Key Players in the Dermatology Lasers Market

Leading players in the dermatology lasers market include:

ALMA LASERS LTD

Lumenis Be Ltd

Cynosure Inc

Quanta System SpA

Candela Corporation

Beijing Sincoheren S&T Development Co Ltd

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Cutera Inc

CryoLife Inc.

Canfield Scientific Inc.

biolitec AG

IPG Photonics Corporation

Miracle Laser & Skin Care

& Skin Care IRIDEX Corporation

Syneron

Reasons to Consider This Market

Gain a comprehensive global perspective on the dermatology lasers market, covering over 50 geographies. Understand how the market has responded to the impact of COVID-19 and its ongoing recovery. Assess the implications of the Russia - Ukraine war on agriculture, energy, mineral commodity supply, and its direct and indirect impact on the market. Measure how high global inflation is affecting market growth. Create regional and country-specific strategies based on local data and analysis. Identify growth segments for potential investments. Outperform competitors with forecast data and insights into the drivers and trends shaping the market. Understand customer preferences based on the latest market shares. Benchmark your performance against key competitors. Support your internal and external presentations with reliable, high-quality data and analysis.

About Dermatology Lasers

Dermatology lasers are devices that amplify light to treat various skin conditions, including birthmarks, scars, and wrinkles. These lasers are widely used in dermatology to address a range of skin conditions, such as pigmented lesions, skin resurfacing, tattoo removal, and skin rejuvenation.

Market Segmentation

Key types of dermatology lasers include gas laser machines, semiconductor laser machines, gem laser machines, and others. These machines are employed in therapeutic, aesthetic, and other applications across hospitals, skin care clinics, cosmetic surgical centers, and more.

Global Reach

The dermatology lasers market spans across multiple regions, including North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. Leading countries covered in the report include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Rising Incidences of Skin Cancer

The increasing prevalence of skin cancer is expected to drive the growth of the dermatology lasers market. Skin cancer, often caused by exposure to UV radiation, requires precise treatment. Dermatology lasers play a crucial role in providing high-intensity light for the destruction or reduction of pre-skin cancer or skin cancer cells. This technology leads to reduced swelling, bleeding, scarring, and faster healing for skin cancer patients.

For example, a report by the International Agency for Research on Cancer highlighted approximately 1.5 million skin cancer cases diagnosed worldwide in 2020, with 325,000 cases of melanoma. The rising incidence of skin cancer underscores the importance of dermatology lasers in healthcare.

About the Report

The dermatology lasers market research report offers comprehensive insights, market statistics, and in-depth analysis of current and future industry scenarios. It provides data on market size, regional shares, competitive players, market segments, trends, opportunities, and other essential information necessary to thrive in the dermatology lasers industry.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Dermatology Lasers Market Characteristics



3. Dermatology Lasers Market Trends And Strategies



4. Dermatology Lasers Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Dermatology Lasers Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Dermatology Lasers Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Dermatology Lasers Market



5. Dermatology Lasers Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Dermatology Lasers Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Dermatology Lasers Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Dermatology Lasers Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Dermatology Lasers Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Gas Laser Machine

Semiconductor Laser Machine

Gem Laser Machine

Other Types

6.2. Global Dermatology Lasers Market, Segmentation By Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Ablative Dermatology Lasers

Non-Ablative Dermatology Lasers

6.3. Global Dermatology Lasers Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Therapeutic

Aesthetic

Other Applications

6.4. Global Dermatology Lasers Market, Segmentation By End Users, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Hospitals

Skin Care Clinics

Cosmetic Surgical Centres

Other End Users

7. Dermatology Lasers Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Dermatology Lasers Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Dermatology Lasers Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a0kitf

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets