Global Desalination Systems Market to 2026: Asia Pacfic to Witness Highest Growth Rate

The market for desalination systems is expected to register a CAGR of around 10%, during the forecast period. One of the key driving factors of the market is increasing demand from the Middle East & North African region. However, membrane fouling, which occurs due to continuous usage of membranes and decreases the efficiency of the desalination process, is likely to hinder the market growth.

Lack of water infrastructure in North African countries is also expected to boost the demand for market growth.

Potential integration of desalination with renewable energy is expected to provide the market with growth opportunities, in the future.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate, during the forecast period.

Municipal Application to Dominate the Market

Municipal applications accounted for the major share of the market globally.

The global water consumption rate has been rapidly increasing, in recent years, which has created a challenging scenario for the local governments, as they have to provide fresh water for the growing population.

This has increased the necessity for generating potable water from saltwater resources. Thus, ocean water, which makes up 97% of the global water supply, is increasingly becoming a viable option to generate fresh potable water.

Countries, like Saudi Arabia , India , and Spain , are spending a significant amount of money on establishing desalination plants, to meet the increasing demand for water.

Hence, the municipal application is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth Rate

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market for desalination systems.

A growing population and rapid urbanization have increased the demand for desalination systems in the region.

In addition, increase in the demand for water in the domestic sector in drought-affected areas has shifted the attention toward desalinated water, in order to alleviate water shortages, which, in turn, is expected to drive the market for desalination systems.

Countries, like China and Australia , have witnessed high demand for desalination systems, owing to the increasing water demand from the agricultural and industrial sector.

and , have witnessed high demand for desalination systems, owing to the increasing water demand from the agricultural and industrial sector. India is expected to witness a high demand for desalination systems during the forecast period, owing to factors, like growing population, rapid urbanization, and increase in the demand for water in drought-affected areas, coupled with an increase in government investment in water desalinization.

Hence, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

The desalination system market is highly fragmented, as the market share is divided among several companies. Some of the key players of the market include Veolia, Doosan Heavy Industries, Suez, Fisia Italimpianti S.p.A., and IDE Technologies Limited, among others.



